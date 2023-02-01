Sony Is Ditching the PS Plus Collection, But You Can Grab the Games Before They’re Gone

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony announced it will be discontinuing one of the perks players get with their PS Plus subscription. “On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.”

The PlayStation Plus Collection first launched as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 in 2020. The catalog of PS4 hits that were free-to-play for subscribers served as an easy way to get use out of the new console as the PS5 catalog of games was pretty light at the time.

At this time, the PS Plus Collection includes 19 games:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

The good news is PS Plus subscribers can still claim games in the collection before the deadline of May 9. To do so, players must navigate to the PS Plus tile found to the far left of the PS5 home screen. After selecting, the PlayStation Plus Collection can be found toward the bottom in the “Explore PlayStation Plus benefits” section. Then select view games and click through to “Add to Library.” The games will then be added to the download queue and you’ll have indefinite access to them so long as remain subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

For subscribers to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ll still have access to most of these games as they are part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog which launched alongside the tiered programs.