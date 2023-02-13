Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, So Maybe You Should Buy Her Last Album

Rihanna put on an intensely impressive performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and you’d probably assume she got paid big bank for doing so. You’d be wrong though, as it turns out, because apparently Super Bowl performers only get paid “union scale,” which translates as not much at all, really.

The NFL does cover the cost of the show itself though, and cover things like travel costs, which is something. These shows can easily cost several million dollars, so it’s good that the artists don’t have to front that, but it’s still kind of wild that one of the biggest shows in the world basically pays people in exposure.

$12.60 $19.98 37% off

If They Won’t Pay Her, We Will

We’re not saying that Rihanna and her infinite talent needs the money, not with a successful music career, a new album coming later this year, and her incredible clothing line doing so well, but performers should be paid. While the Super Bowl is the main attraction for many, it’s often the halftime show that gets talked about for a longer period of time.

On the plus side, there are plenty of ways to support artists now anyway. While someone like Rihanna isn’t going to have a Patreon, you can always just buy her music. In fact, her last album, which released seven years ago, is on sale at the moment, so it’s a good time to go ahead and grab that.

If the whole thing has you inspired and ready to try and create something yourself, we’ve got a bit of inspiration for you with the 40 best hobbies for learning something new. We can’t promise you’ll become Rihanna-famous by mastering any of them, but they’re good fun. Also, don’t work for free.