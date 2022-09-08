Disney+ Day 2022: Celebrate With 1 Month of Disney+ for Just $2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney+ Day 2022 is officially here, and the brand is offering an amazing deal to celebrate the occasion. New and returning Disney+ members can get a one-month subscription for just $1.99. This knocks $6 off one month of Disney+’s typical monthly subscription price of $7.99, making it the perfect time to give Disney+ a try if you haven’t already.

As part of the celebration to mark their third anniversary, Disney+ is also offering the perk of a Disney+ Drop ox to existing subscribers who renew their annual subscription to Disney+. In the mystery Disney+ dropbox, fans will receive a curated package of 8-10 premium products based on beloved Disney franchises, such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen, Moana, Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, and more.

Once signed up, new and existing Disney+ subscribers will have immediate access to new movies and series such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and Cars on the Road, all of which were made available for streaming on September 8. Other programs like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Lightyear are currently streaming on the service, while highly anticipated films, including Hocus Pocus 2, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again and Disenchanted, will be released later this year.

New subscribers can also enjoy other benefits of Disney+ Day, such as early entry into Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Additionally, special screenings of Disney movies will play in select AMC Theaters from September 8–19.

Sign up for Disney+ during this special Disney+ Day period to receive all this and more. This 1-month promo offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. PST on September 19, 2022. After the 1-month promo period, Disney+ will auto-renew at its current monthly retail price or $7.99/mo plus tax until canceled.

Thanks to Disney+’s vast content library, you’ll be able to watch every Pixar, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars film and National Geographic. That means all of the Avengers films, the Toy Story franchise, Hamilton, The Mandalorian, and the entire Skywalker saga, as well as timeless classics such as The Lion King, Frozen, Aladin, Princess and the Frog, and Cinderella — all in one place.

Wondering if it’s worth it? Check out our extensive review of the Disney+ streaming service.

Again, it’s important to act fast because this $1.99 Disney+ deal is only valid until 11:59 PM PST on September 19, 2022.

