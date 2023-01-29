15 of the Sexiest Movies on Netflix To Warm You up This Winter

As the mercury outside continues to drop, we could all use a little help warming up. And while pure body heat is always a hot way to heat up, there’s also something to be said about a sexy movie. Or at least there is if you want to get even steamier.

Whether you’re looking for a flick to watch solo or with a partner, there are tons of ripe offerings available on Netflix. Sure, these aren’t the kinds of films that are taking home Oscars or nabbing top critical ratings, but in terms of sexy content? Oh, they’ve got you covered. Just think Fifty Shades-inspired sex scenes that will leave you biting your lip. Or, your partner’s lip, because who knows what these movies will do to you.

Ready to get it on ahead of Valentine’s Day? Well, grab some snacky aphrodisiacs and any other staples you might need, because you’re going to want to hunker down with these sexiest movies on Netflix.

1. Newness, 2017

BEST SOCIAL COMMENTARY

Tired of the social media dating scene and hookup culture? So are the two millennials at the center of this steamy affair. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa star as lovers who meet online and forge ahead with a red-hot relationship, one that isn’t defined by tradition and expectations. Still, it’s an affair that definitely pushes boundaries.

2. Cam, 2018

BEST HORROR

Voyeurism is at the heart of this dark-but-sexy thriller starring Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) as a cam girl named Alice. Alice is willing to do anything to up her star rating (and to make a buck), but all bets are off when she’s locked out of her account, and her exact doppelgänger takes her place.

3. 365 Days Trilogy, 2020-22

HOTTEST TRILOGY

If you don’t care so much about the storyline and just want to see two beautiful people getting it on, the 365 Days trilogy is your answer. The movies are best compared to Fifty Shades, but with hotter scenes, less bondage, and two leads who actually seem to like each other. The second and third movies, which dropped on the streamer last year, didn’t fare as well as the social-media-busting original, but if you’re looking for a sexy marathon to get you in the mood, then all three of these films are still a sexy pick.

4. Lady Chatterley’s Lover, 2022

STEAMIEST PERIOD PICK

If sexy period pieces are your thing, add this hot-and-bothered romance based on the book by D.H. Lawrence to your list. It stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) as an unhappily married aristocrat who falls for — and begins meeting up with — the hot gamekeeper (Jack O’Connell) who manages her husband’s estate. There are complicated costumes to untangle and meadows to roll around in, plus the whole forbidden love thing to look forward to.

5. Duck Butter, 2018

BEST LGBTQ+

When Naima (Alia Shawkat) and Laia (Laia Costa) meet in this indie film, they both discover they’re tired of couples lying to each other (and themselves) about their expectations in a relationship. So they forge a new relationship, a steamy affair in which they spend 24 uninterrupted hours together, adding in sex each hour. Is it the best film of the bunch? Not quite. It’s actually slightly stressful. But it’s also sexy as hell.

6. She’s Gotta Have It, 1986

BEST LOW-BUDGET

As the title implies, there is more than enough nudity and sex to go around in this low-budget entry from director Spike Lee. The entire thing was made for less than $30,000, with no time for extra takes. But the story of Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns) and her three hot-and-bothered suitors definitely struck a chord with audiences, and Netflix even ordered a 2017 follow-up TV series based on the premise.

7. Yes, God, Yes, 2019

BEST RELIGIOUS

If repressed Christian teenagers coming of age with their sexuality is your thing, then this flick is sexy as heck. Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) stars as Alice, an innocent teen in the early 2000s who discovers masturbation and more while at camp. The movie works because it leans equally into the comedy and sexuality of it all, which means you may walk away with feelings.

8. Malcolm & Marie, 2021

BEST BLACK AND WHITE

Sure, the pandemic-shot entry from director Sam Levinson definitely fell short with the critics, but perhaps that’s because the expectations were so high? Either way, one thing worth tuning into this movie for is the saliva-inducing chemistry between Zendaya and John David Washington. Somehow the fact that the film is in black-and-white elevates the racier scenes even further, making this a great date-night pick.

9. Romance Doll, 2020

BEST JAPANESE ENTRY

After ten years of marriage, anyone might be looking to spice things up, right? Well, for the characters in this Japanese romance, their close-kept secrets may end their relationship. Sonoko (Yû Aoi) has no clue her husband, Tetsuo (Issey Takahashi), makes sex dolls for a living, but she’s also keeping a pretty big secret from him. There are plenty of steamy scenes to guide you throughout the film, including the incredibly intimate art of Japanese sex doll making.

10. Milf, 2018

BEST COMEDY

This French romantic comedy is essentially what the title suggests. Three best friends in their forties travel together for a vacation, where they each start a fling with a much younger man. Naturally, the chemistry and physical attraction are off the charts with these couples, leading to a fun, funny, and of course, sexy watch.

11. Rebecca, 2020

BEST CHEMISTRY

Does this Ben Wheatley-directed film hold up to the original 1940 movie from Alfred Hitchcock or even Daphne du Maurier’s novel? Not necessarily. Still, there’s no denying the film is rife with sexy scenes, from romps on the beach to waterside photo shoots to regular old bedroom sessions. If it’s chemistry between two leads you seek, you’ll definitely find plenty of it between Lily James and Armie Hammer.

12. Elisa & Marcela, 2019

BEST BASED-IN-HISTORY

Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández star in this Spanish original about forbidden love and desire. The 1901-set offering captures the story of the country’s first same-sex marriage when two women — Marcela Gracia Ibeas and Elisa Sánchez Loriga — attempted to get married after one takes on a male identity.

13. Amar, 2017

BEST SPANISH ENTRY

Hot, heavy, and downright passionate is the best way to describe the relationship between the central couple in this Spanish offering starring María Pedraza and Pol Monen. Sure, that intensity is probably what tears them apart a year later, but when we first meet them, there’s plenty to … ahem talk about. Also, can we all agree that the Spanish know what’s up when it comes to making sexy movies?

14. Through My Window, 2022

BEST FORBIDDEN LOVE

If you’ve ever had a crush on a hot neighbor, you’ll relate to this hot and heavy story of a girl who finally lands the guy she’s been peeping. Clara Galle stars as Raquel, the girl in question, and Julio Peña stars as her wealthy and handsome neighbor. When he steals her Wi-Fi, they strike up a hot-as-hell romance, which his parents immediately disapprove of. (In our books, that just makes it even hotter.)

15. Deadly Illusions, 2021

BEST CHEESY THRILLER

When bestselling novelist Mary (Kristen Davis) suffers terrible writer’s block, a new nanny named Grace (Greer Grammer) could be just what she needs to get back on track. But before long, Mary starts to have erotic fantasies about her new nanny, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Dermot Mulroney and Shanola Hampton also star in this thriller, which is kind of like a sexier version of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

