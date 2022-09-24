This Spooky-Fun Skeleton Candle Is Perfect for Halloween Obsessives Who Love Macabre Decor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that fall has officially started, we’re officially kicking off the Halloween season. Okay, so we may have gotten a head start this year.

SPY readers now that we’re obsessed with Halloween, and we’ve been hard at work covering the year’s most viral Halloween displays, the return of The Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton and the year’s best Halloween costumes.

If you’re big on holidays, then you’ve probably had a head start on finding ways to get spooky through your Halloween decorations. Whether you’re draping your home with spiderwebs, carving creepy pumpkins or planting eerie lanterns in the front yard, there’s a number of ways to leave your guests frightened. With that being said, in helping you to commit to the theme of the season, we have a few spooky Halloween candles that could emphasize that scary ambiance.

For instance, Cherry Oriental via Amazon has an interesting soy candle to “light up nights in October” that resembles a skeleton taking a bath in a pool of hot wax. The festive candle is non-toxic, has a burn time of approximately 50 hours and is currently on sale for just $30.

We love this macabre design, and we recommend ordering this unique skeleton candle before it sells out.

Courtesy of Amazon

OURASHERO Skull Candle Holder

Made from quality resin, this 2-pack skull candle holder is lightweight and ideal to have burning in the background of your haunted house or costume party — especially since the melting wax will ooze right through the eyes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Large Skull Head Snake Candle

You can bet this candle will have trick-or-treaters feeling uneasy, as a snake is entangled in the large skull candle structure. Uniquely handmade and produced from 100% alphatox suave and smooth soy beeswax blend, these candles come in a variety of colors and make for a mesmerizing centerpiece.

Courtesy of Etsy

CANDWAX Black Red Skull Candle

Once you light this unscented candle formed from high-quality paraffin wax, you will notice a red interior beam through the openings of the skull’s face to provide that chilling feel.