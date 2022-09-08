Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We know what you’re thinking. “SPY, Squid Game was so last year.” Squid Game is also one of the most popular TV series of all time, and the majority of Squid Game-related costumes sold out in seconds last year, alright? So, because many of us couldn’t dress as our favorite characters last year, we plan to rock some Squid Game costumes this year.

While anticipation builds daily for Season 2 after being renewed by Netflix, we think Halloween 2022 will be a lot like Halloween 2021. Meaning, yes — Squid Game costumes galore.

Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks, and of course, the black tailored look of the Front Man. Because every badass wants to rock a Squid Game Front Man costume. Heck, even the VIPs have costumes of their own this year. And don’t think we’re forgetting about the “Red Light, Green Light” Doll either. That Squid Game doll costume will be all over the place this Halloween.

All these looks have significant, pivotal meaning to the characters and the plot — but as crucial as the distinctions are in the series, they are all easily recreated right at home as we all prepare for Halloween. These costumes are straightforward, not complicated, and involve pieces that can be found almost anywhere (and most definitely on Amazon).

So, in your soul of souls, are you a character in a Korean dystopian series? Great. Here are some spots to shop online to nail what is sure to be the biggest Halloween costume of 2022.

Squid Game Tracksuits

This record-breaking series is about people in debt (there’s an exact number, in fact) who compete to win a cash prize that will ultimately change their lives forever. Those involved in the competition all wear matching green tracksuits with an embroidered three-digit number corresponding to their acceptance to the game, thus replacing their name. (Think … prison.) The order of the number plays no role in the game itself, thereby rendering everyone nameless and “equal.”

While those made for series fans exist (complete with numbers to signify favorite characters), other green tracksuits with or without numbers ironed on could also get the point across. If you find a tracksuit without numbers, it’s easy to iron on the digits of your choice as well.

Behold the Squid Game Tracksuit. These are ready to put on and go. Available in key numbers: 001, 067, 218, 456. (If you know, you know.)

Squid Game T-Shirt

Sure, you could do the tracksuit on its own, but you’re a winner, right? Go all the way with this Squid Game T-shirt.

Vans Slip-On

You must have the classic white Vans (extra credit if there is a little blood splatter on them).

Pint of Blood

We did say extra credit for blood splatter, didn’t we?

Squid Game Tracksuits: DIY Edition

You don’t have to spend the extra money on a premade, readily available, slip-in-the-day-of Squid Game tracksuit. You could make your life a liiiiiittle more exciting by stepping into a Squid Game tracksuit made fully by yourself, instead. We found everything you need to get yourself head-to-toe into a tracksuit of your own making. DIYers, let’s get to it — Squid Game style.

Green Full Zip Two-Piece Striped Tracksuit

If you want to take the DIY approach, this tracksuit is just one of the components you’ll need.

White Iron-On Numbers Patches 0-9

There are three of each number in this pack, so you are free to be whichever character you identified with most or make a number all your own.

Green Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt

If you’re going DIY, the green raglan ringer tee is a must.

Green Heat Transfer Vinyl for T-Shirts

Match your T-shirt number to the number on your jacket. (Unless you borrowed 456’s jacket, of course…)

White Lugz Clipper Sneaker

Some of us wear white sneakers all day, every day, any time of the year. If that’s not you, go for the budget option with a Vans look-a-like.

Squid Game Guard Costumes

You remember the guards, don’t you? Pink jumpsuits? Black masks covering their whole face? White shapes on the masks to deem various power positions? Of course, you do. This costume has everything you need. The pink jumpsuit, the mask, everything.

Squid Game Masks

Want a different mask? Pick your poison from one of these Squid Game masks for guards.

The Spectators

Here’s everybody else involved in Squid Game. We’ve got a Front Man Halloween costume, the Squid Game Doll costume, and even some folks watching the games live as they happen.

The Front Man Squid Game Mask

Who doesn’t want to be the most mysterious person in every group costume? A fun metallic or gold mask paired with a trench coat would get the job done here.

Men’s Trench Coat

There was something eerie about the hooded Front Man always being behind the scenes, pulling the strings. Finish off the outfit with a black hoodie and a black trench coat.

Squid Game Doll Costume

If you are anything like us, you didn’t know what to expect when you saw that cute doll-like little girl standing three stories tall above all those folks. We didn’t expect her to shoot from her eyes with laser-like precision (oh yeah, spoiler alert for that one person who hasn’t watched it yet). While we can’t find it for adults, maybe you can squeeze in.

VIPs

Sure, you can go as a VIP, but with all the tremendous other characters in the game … er, show … why would you want to? Pick up a Squid Game VIP mask and a robe below.

