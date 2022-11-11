This Iconic Star Wars Trash Compactor LEGO Set Is On Sale at Walmart for a Limited Time

In case you didn’t hear us the first 10 times we said it, Black Friday has come early. Just like last year, the mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Target — are trying to avoid shipping delays and frustrated customers by releasing their best Black Friday deals of 2022 early. And so far, the Walmart Black Friday sale has been truly insane.

Every day, we find a new gotta-have-it product on sale at Walmart, whether that’s a 75-inch TV under $450, and Instant Pot for $50 or exciting new PS5 bundles.

Today, we found a LEGO set depicting an iconic Star Wars scene that left us asking ourselves, “Wait, is this the coolest LEGO set of all time?”

We’ve written about Star Wars LEGO sets in the past, but the Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama (Model 75339) is a true work of art. Keep scrolling to find the best deals on Star Wars LEGO sets ahead of the 2022 holidays.

EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL $72.00 $90.00 20% off This iconic diorama depicts Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca as they’re about to get a lot thinner. Not pictured but also included are beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. The diorama includes 802 pieces and would be the perfect diversion for adults, teens and older kids who love Star Wars and LEGO sets.

The 20% discount isn’t the biggest deal we’ve found in the Walmart Black Friday sale so far, but this LEGO set is hard to resist.

Better yet, tons more LEGO sets for adults and kids are also on sale right now at Walmart and Amazon, and so we’ve gathered all of the best deals on Star Wars LEGOs for you below.

So if you want to knock out some of your Christmas shopping, there’s no reason to wait for the mad rush of Black Friday. Shop these Star Wars LEGO deals now.

STocking stuffer idea $13.99 $19.99 30% off This adorable mini building kit has been one of our top stocking stuffers for two years running, and it’s currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

classic lego set $39.99 $49.99 20% off $39.99 $49.99 20% off Many of the best Star Wars LEGO sets feature famous vehicles and ships from the franchise, like this X-Wing model. Currently 20% off at Walmart and Amazon, it’s made up of 474 pieces.

#1 Best Seller $35.99 $44.99 20% off Is that C-3PO in an ugly Christmas sweater? Er, ugly Festival of Light sweater? File that in the category of something we didn’t know we needed in our life until right now. This 24-day Christmas countdown contains dozens of LEGO surprises and Star Wars mini figures, and it would be a great present for a fan of any age.

FAN FAVORITE $63.99 $79.99 20% off This LEGO building kit lets you create Darth Vader’s helmet, and it’s one of the most popular Star Wars gift ideas year after year. Amazon has it on sale for 20% off, the lowest prices we’ve been able to find.

New release $44.99 $59.99 25% off You can also build the iconic Boba Fett helmet thanks to this Star Wars lego deal at Walmart. This building kit is currently 25% off for fans of the new Disney+ series.