Skip to main content
Subscribe

This Iconic Star Wars Trash Compactor LEGO Set Is On Sale at Walmart for a Limited Time

star wars trash compactor lego diorama on blue background
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

In case you didn’t hear us the first 10 times we said it, Black Friday has come early. Just like last year, the mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon and Target — are trying to avoid shipping delays and frustrated customers by releasing their best Black Friday deals of 2022 early. And so far, the Walmart Black Friday sale has been truly insane.

Every day, we find a new gotta-have-it product on sale at Walmart, whether that’s a 75-inch TV under $450, and Instant Pot for $50 or exciting new PS5 bundles.

Today, we found a LEGO set depicting an iconic Star Wars scene that left us asking ourselves, “Wait, is this the coolest LEGO set of all time?”

We’ve written about Star Wars LEGO sets in the past, but the Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama (Model 75339) is a true work of art. Keep scrolling to find the best deals on Star Wars LEGO sets ahead of the 2022 holidays.

Find Deals on Star Wars LEGO Sets for Christmas 2022
EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL

Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama LEGO Set

$72.00 $90.00 20% off

Buy Now

This iconic diorama depicts Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca as they’re about to get a lot thinner. Not pictured but also included are beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. The diorama includes 802 pieces and would be the perfect diversion for adults, teens and older kids who love Star Wars and LEGO sets.

The 20% discount isn’t the biggest deal we’ve found in the Walmart Black Friday sale so far, but this LEGO set is hard to resist.

Better yet, tons more LEGO sets for adults and kids are also on sale right now at Walmart and Amazon, and so we’ve gathered all of the best deals on Star Wars LEGOs for you below.

So if you want to knock out some of your Christmas shopping, there’s no reason to wait for the mad rush of Black Friday. Shop these Star Wars LEGO deals now.

lego brickheadz
STocking stuffer idea

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian and The Child

$13.99 $19.99 30% off

Buy Now

This adorable mini building kit has been one of our top stocking stuffers for two years running, and it’s currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

Find Deals on Star Wars LEGO Sets for Christmas 2022
classic lego set

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

$39.99 $49.99 20% off

Buy Now

$39.99 $49.99 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Many of the best Star Wars LEGO sets feature famous vehicles and ships from the franchise, like this X-Wing model. Currently 20% off at Walmart and Amazon, it’s made up of 474 pieces.

Find Deals on Star Wars LEGO Sets for Christmas 2022
#1 Best Seller

LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar

$35.99 $44.99 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Is that C-3PO in an ugly Christmas sweater? Er, ugly Festival of Light sweater? File that in the category of something we didn’t know we needed in our life until right now. This 24-day Christmas countdown contains dozens of LEGO surprises and Star Wars mini figures, and it would be a great present for a fan of any age.

darth vader lego set
FAN FAVORITE

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet 75304 Building Set for Adults (834 Pieces)

$63.99 $79.99 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This LEGO building kit lets you create Darth Vader’s helmet, and it’s one of the most popular Star Wars gift ideas year after year. Amazon has it on sale for 20% off, the lowest prices we’ve been able to find.

Find Deals on Star Wars LEGO Sets for Christmas 2022
New release

LEGO Boba Fett Helmet Building Kit

$44.99 $59.99 25% off

Buy Now

You can also build the iconic Boba Fett helmet thanks to this Star Wars lego deal at Walmart. This building kit is currently 25% off for fans of the new Disney+ series.

Find Deals on Star Wars LEGO Sets for Christmas 2022
one more thing…

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet

$55.99 $69.99 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Finally, we have one more LEGO set for adults featuring an iconic Star Wars helmet. This model contains nearly 700 pieces, and while it’s marketed as an 18+ collector’s item, there’s no reason a young adult or teen fan couldn’t build this as well. Personally, we think this is the coolest item in the LEGO helmet series, and Amazon has the best price anywhere.

Most Popular

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

NHL Valuations 2022: Leafs and Rangers Lead, Average Franchise Worth $1B

Flying Cars Are Finally Coming: Here Are 3 That Will Hit the Skies Soon

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad