Get Ready To Binge: The Best Streaming Services With Free Trials in August 2022

In this shopping guide, we’ve gathered the best streaming services with free trials. The top streaming apps regularly update their free trial policies, and these information below is subject to change. We’ll update this guide as new information is available.

Before you buy a car, you take it out for a test drive. So shouldn’t streaming services offer free trials to test out all of the movies, TV shows and documentaries you’re considering paying for regularly? Okay, so one investment is a little larger than the other. Still, with so many viewing options out there (not to mention so many streaming services failing), you want to ensure that you’re adding valuable content to your library before committing to them all. Fortunately, the best streaming apps with free trials make it easy to binge watch on a budget.

These days, with people cutting the cord and relying on more online content than ever, streaming services have evolved to include all kinds of content — including the stuff you get on regular old cable. They’re also injecting tons of cash into high-profile TV series (like the new Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones prequels), premiering big-budget films before they even hit theatres, and dropping buzzy documentaries that seem to get everyone talking. But with so many different services, you have to pick and choose; otherwise, you can rack up a car payment-sized bill.

Luckily, some of the best streaming services offer free trials. We’ve rounded up the best streaming services that provide free trails below so that you can start your personalized viewing guide and catch up on all the good things to stream this weekend. So if you want to catch up on all of the best new streaming releases, consider signing up for the best streaming servies with free trials.

Apple TV+

BEST PRESTIGE TV

If you want to see what all of the Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Severence and Mythic Quest buzz is about for yourself, you can access AppleTV+ content free for seven days or three months with the purchase of select Apple devices. That may be the way to go if you’re in the market for a new phone or iPad. Sure, the content library of originals isn’t as expansive as some other services; however, Apple seems to be investing a lot into the shows it produces, so you know the overall quality is there.

Free Trial Period: 7 Days Free; 3 Months Free when buying select Apple devices

Price: $4.99/Month

Is Apple TV+ Worth It? Yes, and we can explain why in two words: Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Credit: Apple TV+

Peacock TV

MOST COMFORT FARE

Here’s the good news: Peacock is always free since it’s an ad-supported streaming service. However, suppose you love nostalgic reboots (Bel-Air, Peanuts), are on the hunt for quality children’s programming (Amber Brown), need a new gripping drama (Dr. Death), or require all the trashy reality TV you can handle (hello, Housewives). In that case, you’ll probably want to watch it all with limited ads or ad-free. You can do that with a subscription, which runs you $5 to $10 a month, depending on your chosen plan. The even better news? A subscription will also give you access to all the live sporting events that are typically offered on NBC.

Free Trial Period: Through select partners only; some content free with ads

Through select partners only; some content free with ads Price: Free with ads or $5/month

Free with ads or $5/month Is Peacock TV Worth It? If you love comedies like The Office, then yes.

Courtesy of Peacock

Paramount+

BEST NEWCOMER

Paramount+ is the dream if you’re into the CBS crime dramas and reality shows. The service also offers edgier content like Evil and The Good Fight. It’s also home to all of the South Park specials, the new Beavis and Butt-Head series, plus episodes and movies from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and, of course, Paramount Pictures, making it a pretty robust service. You can check it all out with a free seven-day trial and then switch to a monthly plan for either $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Free Trial Period: 7 Days Free

7 Days Free Price: $4.99/Month

$4.99/Month Is Paramount+ Worth It? That depends. If you really like some of the properties under the Paramount umbrella, then it’s worth trying the free trial, but we wouldn’t call it a necessity like HBO Max or Netflix.

Courtesy of Comedy Central

Amazon Prime Video

BEST BUNDLE SERVICE

Prime Video’s 30-day free trial gives you access to Prime shows, select movies, and TV series, so you can decide whether it’s worth coughing up the extra $9 a month to access such titles. Or, you can subscribe to the overall Amazon Prime service for $15 a month or $139 a year and get deals on shipping and returns, plus other subscriber perks. From there, you can customize your Prime Video by subscribing to specialized Prime Channels (like Starz, Acorn TV and MLB.TV), which are easily accessible under the Prime Video hub.

Free Trial Period: 30 Days Free

30 Days Free Price: $14.99/Month

$14.99/Month Is Prime Video Worth It? For Prime members, absolutely. We also appreciate the ability to add video channels like Stars and AMC+ as well as the massive video-on-demand library.

Chris Pratt stars in The Terminal List on Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime Video

Disney+

BEST GENRE

If you want unlimited access to everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, you will want to subscribe to Disney+. The streaming service used to offer a free seven-day trial but has since stopped. Monthly subscriptions are $7.99, or you can shell out $79.99 for the year. Some other services like Verizon have inked deals with the Mouse House to give away free trials to purchase their products and services, so you can certainly start there. But the best way to catch up on that Disney goodness is to probably fork over the first month and decide whether you want to keep it after that.

Free Trial Period: Through select partners

Through select partners Price: $7.99/Month

$7.99/Month Is Disney+ Worth It? Absolutely. With Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, Disney+ is a must-have streaming app.

The Mandolorian and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, in the hit Disney+ series. Courtesy of Disney+

Discovery+

BEST LIFESTYLE

Discover the plethora of reality shows and lifestyle content this newer streamer offers for free during a seven-day trial. Otherwise, you can fork over $5 a month for content with advertisements or $7 a month for ad-free fare. Not too shabby when considering the service offers programming from Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, ID, A&E, History, Lifetime, OWN, Travel, Science Network and The Dodo, right?

Free Trial Period: 7 Days Free

7 Days Free Price: $5.00/Month

$5.00/Month Is Discovery+ Worth It? Unless you love, love, love reality content, this is not a must-have streaming app, though that may change with the HBO/Discovery drama.

Courtesy of Discovery+

Hulu

FOR ANIMATION LOVERS

Even though this streamer has been around longer than most newer players, it still offers a free 30-day trial for its standard service. Once you’re in there, you can play around and see which one works best for you, but either way, you’ll be able to access some of the service’s original series, including Pistol, Candy and Pam and Tommy. Plans start at $6.99 a month and are surprisingly customizable, thanks to bundles. In addition, if you love animated series like Bob’s Burgers, then you’ll find your favorite animated series available with your Hulu subscription.

Free Trial Period: 30 Days Free

30 Days Free Price: $6.99/Month

$6.99/Month Is Hulu Worth It? Yes, we still think Hulu is a must-have streaming service

Courtesy of Hulu

AMC+

FOR DRAMA LOVERS

Chances are you don’t have an AMC Plus account yet, but you may decide you want one after taking its comprehensive service out for a spin. In addition to dropping some AMC episodes and debuts early, the service also gives you access to The Walking Dead Universe, horror service Shudder, IFC and Sundance Now. You can try the service for seven days free; after that, a monthly subscription runs you $8.99, or you can sign up for the full year for about $6.99 a month ($83.88). You can also add this to your Prime Video subscription, where you can also access a 7-day free trial.

Free Trial Period: 7 Days Free

7 Days Free Price: $6.99/Month

$6.99/Month Is AMC+ Worth It? For fans of prestige dramas like Better Caul Saul, absolutely. For Prime members, we recommend adding it to your Prime Video subscription.

Courtesy of AMC Plus

Starz

FOR MOVIES

Starz is another emerging streaming service offering many older movies in its catalog. Still, it’s also known for critically acclaimed TV series like P-Valley, Becoming Elizabeth, Power and Outlander. That may not be enough to entice you to subscribe, but at least you can see whether you like it for yourself. Technically, Starz no longer offers a free trial, but you can get a 3-month subscription for the reduced price of $5. Take it for a spin, catch up on the shows you’ve been hearing so much about, and then if you want to continue, you can subscribe for $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year. Alternatively, try a free 7-day trial on Prime Video if you’re a Prime member.

Free Trial Period: $5 for 3 Months, 7-Day trial on Prime Video

$5 for 3 Months, 7-Day trial on Prime Video Price: $8.99/Month

$8.99/Month Is Starz Worth It? For Prime members, we think it’s a worthwhile add-on. Otherwise, it’s really only a must-have for Outlander fans.

Courtesy of Starz

Showtime & Showtime Now

AWARD-WINNING DRAMAS

Want to see what all the Yellowjackets buzz is about for yourself? Finally ready to watch that new season of Dexter? Or perhaps you’re just hoping to stay up-to-date with Vice. Whatever your motives for wanting to check out this streaming service, the good news is you can do so for 30 days free. You’ll have instant access to commercial-free, award-winning series, along with some movies and sports. After that, it’ll cost you $10.99 to keep up on a monthly basis. Or you can dole out $99 for an entire year.

Pro tip: Don’t want to download another app? Add Showtime to your Prime Video subscription. Prime Members can currently enjoy a 7-day free trial of Showtime via Prime Video channels.

Free Trial Period: 30 -Days on Showtime Now, 7-Days on Prime Video

-Days on Showtime Now, 7-Days on Prime Video Price: $10.99/Month for Showtime Now or Showtime on Prime Video

$10.99/Month for Showtime Now or Showtime on Prime Video Is Showtime Now Worth It? If you really want to watch a series like Yellowjackets, then yes

Courtesy of Showtime

ESPN+

FOR SPORTS LOVERS

If you want a service that will provide you with a plethora of live games, ESPN+ is where it’s at. The streamer offers MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS games throughout the year, as well as college sports, golf, boxing, tennis and pretty much every other sport you can think of as well. Unfortunately, it no longer offers a free trial and users need to pay $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year, but Verizon does offer some deals, so you can still snag a free ESPN+ subscription that way.

Free Trial Period: Only through Verizon

Only through Verizon Price: $6.99/Month

$6.99/Month Is ESPN+ Worth It? For sports fans, it’s a great service but not a true must-have, although we do recommend the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle.

Courtesy of ESPN+

YouTube TV

FOR LIVE TV

YouTube TV isn’t a streaming app; rather, it’s a live TV and cable TV alternative. However, it does offer an attractive free trial, so we’re including it here along with the rest of the best streaming services with free trials.

Free Trial Period: 2 Weeks Free

2 Weeks Free Price: $64.99/Month

$64.99/Month Is YouTube TV Worth It? For cord-cutters, absolutely!

Courtesy of YouTube TV

NFL Game Pass

ALSO CONSIDER

This streaming service is a must if you want access to the season’s games, live pre-season offerings, full replays and live game audio. Football lovers typically get it all for a one-time payment of $100 (or four installments of $30), but you can still take it for a spin for free with the seven-day trial.

Free Trial Period: 7 Days

7 Days Price: $100/Year

$100/Year Is BritBox Worth It? Only for diehard NFL fans

Courtesy of NFL Game Pass

Crunchyroll

FOR ANIME LOVERS

If you can’t get enough of your favorite anime series, like OnePiece and Attack on Titan, consider a subscription to Crunchyroll. If you’re getting into the genre or are checking out the best anime streaming services on the market, Crunchyroll is one to consider, as many of the episodes air just an hour after they debut in Japan. The service offers an impressive 14-day free trial, and after that, basic plans run for $7.99 per month, or the popular Mega Fan tier costs $9.99 per month.

Free Trial Period: 14 Days Free

14 Days Free Price: $7.99/Month

$7.99/Month Is BritBox Worth It? Only for true anime lovers.

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

BritBox

BRITISH FARE

If you’re looking for quality British comedies and dramas, BritBox has you covered with all that and more (like reality shows and even soaps). The service offers the most British content of any streaming service on the market, so it’s essential if you can’t get enough shows from across the pond. It’s also free to try out for seven days. After that, you’ll need to pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Free Trial Period: 7 Days

7 Days Price: $6.99/Month

$6.99/Month Is BritBox Worth It? We say, eh, not really.

Courtesy of BritBox

YouTube Premium

HONORABLE MENTION

If you’re into streaming videos and music but never quite got into the YouTube Red experience, you can now sign up for a free 3-month trial. That way, you can see whether you want to stick around for the YouTube Originals and YouTube Music Premium, which costs $11.99 a month. Please note that YouTube Premium is not the same as YouTube TV, the popular cable TV alternative.

Free Trial Period: 3 Months Free

3 Months Free Cost: $11.99/Month

$11.99/Month Is YouTube Premium Worth It? Not really. While you get access to YouTube TV Originals, there isn’t any true must-watch content.

Courtesy of You Tube Premium

Does Netflix Offer a Free Trial?

What about Netflix? Unfortunately, while this is still a must-have streaming service, as of October 2020, Netflix no longer offers a free trial. The thinking is that the service has been around since 2013 and is one of the oldest players on the block, so at this point, everyone who will grab a subscription probably already has. However, T-Mobile struck a deal to offer the service free with specific data plans, so it may not be free, but if you are a T-Mobile subscriber, it’s kind of like it’s free. If you are looking into a new subscription, the streamer promises you can easily cancel anytime, but you still need to cough up that original $9.99 per month for a basic plan.

Courtesy of Netflix

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial

At this time, HBO Max does not have a free trial, although you can sometimes unlock a free trial through select partners such as cell phone companies.

Courtesy of HBO Max

