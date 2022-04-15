Wondering What To Watch This Weekend? We Have Some Ideas …

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With people making plans again and another big family holiday on the calendar (for those who celebrate Easter, at least), you’ve probably got a pretty full slate this weekend. So don’t you deserve some time to yourself, on the couch, remote in hand? We think so. After all, everyone needs a little time to rest and recharge with some of their favorite streaming services.

If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, we’re here to help. This weekend we’ve got a pretty robust lineup of shows and movies to indulge in, along with a few jellybeans and chocolate, peanut-butter eggs. For the horror aficionados out there, Shudder has the brand new film The Cellar, starring Elisha Cuthbert, to dig into. Or if you’re in the mood for a thriller, David E. Kelley’s highly anticipated Anatomy of a Scandal also bows its entire limited season. Then there’s a new comedy starring Craig Robinson (The Office) and the complete first-season drop of Abbott Elementary for those who could use a laugh.

Speaking of laughs, this is also the weekend Bill Maher’s latest special comes to TV, so fans will want to check that out. This is also the weekend for the anticipated AEW rematch between Adam Page and Adam Cole, aka the Texas Death Match. If it’s informative viewing you seek, Barack Obama’s latest series, Our Great National Parks also drops, or you could also check out Magnolia Network’s latest travel-inspired series, Handcrafted Hotels.

Need some ideas on what to stream this weekend? Read on to see our top picks for the weekend of April 15-17.

1. Our Great National Parks

STREAMING NOW

Is Barack Obama the next David Attenborough? Some early critics would say yes based on his narration skills in this new nature-highlighting series. The show features amazing parks from around the world, along with the animals that reside within them. Think destinations like Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, California’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Obama himself also appears onscreen, and it all comes just in time for Earth Day on April 22. If we’re going honest, most people should end their search for what to watch this weekend right here and now. Nothing beats Obama and national parks.

2. Abbott Elementary

STREAMING NOW

Have you been wishing for a great new mockumentary in your life? Perhaps you’ve heard critics raving about this ABC comedy but haven’t had a chance to check it out just yet. Well, you’re in luck because the entire first season is now available to stream in full on Hulu. The series revolves around a group of passionate and dedicated Philadelphia teachers trying to help their students despite the odds stacked against them … not to mention a tone-deaf principal. The first installment was so popular with viewers and critics alike that the show has already been renewed for Season 2.

3. Killing It

STREAMING NOW

If you’re a Craig Robinson (The Office) fan, you’ll definitely want to check out his latest comedy now that the first season is here in its entirety. The show hails from the same creative team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine and features Robinson as a prison guard and father in need of a windfall in order to get his own home. So when he hears about a snake hunt with a hefty cash prize at stake, he gets busy learning how to hunt pythons in his spare time.

4. Anatomy of a Scandal

APRIL 15

Sometimes you just need to dig into a good thriller, which is where David E. Kelley’s latest foray into television comes in handy. The first season of this potential anthology series is based on the Sarah Vaughn novel of the same name and features a popular British politician who becomes ensnared in a sexual-consent scandal. We’re fans of the timeliness and overall limited story format, but others may want to tune in just to see stars Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery.

5. Outer Range

APRIL 15

Is it fair to compare Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner? Probably not. But given the Western vibes we’re getting from this incoming series, it’s impossible not to think of Yellowstone — but with a twist. This supernatural Western features Brolin as the patriarch of a Wyoming ranch. The man is used to protecting his lands from a slew of forces, but when one pops up that seems out-of-this-world, he’ll really have his work cut out for him. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Will Patton also star.

6. Bill Maher: #Adulting

APRIL 15

If you’re a fan of Bill Maher’s biting comedic stylings, be sure to add this special to your “what to watch this weekend” list. The special was taped in early March in Miami, where Maher graced the crowd with his thoughts on everything from politics and the Trump administration to COVID and cancel culture. The comedian may not be for everyone, but one thing he’s not short of is opinions — and this special is proof.

7. AEW: Texas Death Match

APRIL 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Curious to see how All Elite Wrestling is holding up in its second weekend following former frontman Cody Rhodes’ buzzy return to WWE at Wrestlemania 38? Well, we don’t know about you, but a death match feels like a pretty good time to check in. Join AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page as he defends his title against Adam Cole in a live rematch from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Other matchups to air on TNT that night include the Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Gunn Club and Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade.

8. Handcrafted Hotels

APRIL 15

Got the travel bug but can’t quite set off on a jaunt just yet? The newest addition to Magnolia Network on Discovery+ has you covered. This series takes a closer look at some of the most unique boutique and small-town hotels out there, along with the owners who are trying to capture the spirit of where they live with incredible and memorable stays.

9. The Cellar

APRIL 15

If you’re hopped up on Easter chocolate and ready to delve into the world of horror this weekend, Shudder is here with a brand new offering from writer/director Brendan Muldowney. The film stars Elisha Cuthbert as a mom whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. At first, she thinks it must be some kind of mistake, but soon she discovers there’s a powerful entity in the house that’s particularly interested in obtaining her family’s souls.

10. The First Lady

APRIL 17

We hear a lot about the famous dudes who have taken up residency at the White House over the years, but series creator Aaron Cooley felt it was time to learn more about the women who shared that home with them. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively when the dramatized take on their time at the famous address debuts this week. Joining them are O-T Fagbenle, Aaron Eckhart and Kiefer Sutherland as their respective husbands, Barack, Gerald and Franklin D.

Rewind: What We Were Watching the Weekend of April 8-10

This weekend we’re looking forward to going home, putting on comfy pants and recharging with some of our favorite imaginary friends. (Probably between catching up with our real friends, getting a jump on some spring cleaning and ordering a delicious meal or two). And why not? With April showers officially here to supposedly bring May flowers, staying warm and dry is where it’s at.

So it’s a good thing there are a few notable picks to dig into this weekend, like the return of Hulu’s satirical comedy Woke and the next phase of Netflix’s foray into dating experiments, The Ultimatum. We’re also excited to flex our brains with the new Tony Hawk documentary on HBO and the Elon Musk space race doc on Netflix. Then there’s the anticipated debut of 61st Street and the series finale of Killing Eve over at AMC+.

Are you looking for a good movie instead? We’ve got you covered there, too. This weekend we’re watching the drop of Netflix’s new coming-of-age comedy Metal Lords and the official release of All The Old Knives on Prime Video. There’s also the three-episode debut of Tokyo Vice to look forward to, aka the 10-part thriller that’s so intense it may as well be an extended movie. Last but not least, there’s also another anticipated UFC fight to get into on Saturday night, making this one a TV-filled weekend to remember.

Need some ideas on what to watch this weekend? Read on to see our top picks for the weekend of April 8-10.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

1. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

STREAMING NOW

You know the name behind those cool boarding tricks; now it’s time to get to know the most famous skateboarder alive on a more intimate level. This documentary traces Tony Hawk’s career and personal life, pulling back the curtain on his process and personality. It features interviews with the man himself and never-seen-before footage and commentary from some of the industry’s other prominent figures, like Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, and Steve Caballero.

2. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

STREAMING NOW

If you’re a sucker for water-cooler-worthy reality shows about love, this one sounds like it may be the internet’s next obsession. The series comes from the same producers as Love Is Blind and features Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts. Together they welcome couples who have been dating long enough to consider tying the knot; however, one partner — for whatever reason — is dragging their feet. So the couples split to see if the pasture is greener on the other side before deciding whether to break up for good or walk down that aisle.

3. Tokyo Vice

STREAMING NOW

This week, the anticipated thriller starring Ansel Elgort in his first regular TV gig hits the streaming service in all its glory. The show revolves around a Western journalist working in a Tokyo newsroom. He’s intent on exposing the city’s underbelly, but when he does, he lands in the crosshairs of one of the scariest dudes out there. The first three of 10 episodes drop in the debut, with a weekly rollout to follow. Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller and Tomohisa Yamashita also star.

4. Return to Space

APRIL 7

If you’ve been following all of those celebrity trips to outer space and need to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, you’d better start saving your dollars. But if you want an inside look at the process of what it took for Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers to get America back into space travel, then this two-hour doc is for you. Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi unravel the threads of how involved parties fought to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station after a 20-year absence, revolutionizing space travel in the process.

5. All the Old Knives

APRIL 8

Director James Metz unrolls a thrilling CIA drama with the help of stars Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton in this anticipated flick, which also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce. The action picks up when one agent is asked to investigate his former partner (and lover) for her potential involvement in a terrorist plane attack eight years prior. But when these two reconnect, they both find their memories aren’t entirely as accurate as they previously believed.

6. Metal Lords

APRIL 8

Director Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist) brings all the nostalgic feels with this coming-of-age story, written by D. B. Weiss (Game of Thrones). It revolves around two high school kids who want to start a heavy metal band, but finding a bass player proves to be a lot harder than they anticipated. If you’re in the mood for a funny but feel-good comedy with plenty of heavy metal throwbacks and nods, definitely mark your calendars.

7. Woke (s2)

APRIL 8

Whether you enjoyed Lamorne Morris’ comedic stylings in New Girl or you’re just looking for a satirical and relevant comedy to watch this weekend, this Hulu offering is worth checking out as it drops its second season this week. The show follows a Black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when one traumatic event ultimately changes his life direction. The show was created by real-life cartoonist Keith Knight, who uses his own experiences to drive the stories. Sasheer Zamata, J.B. Smoove, Blake Anderson and Rose McIver also star.

8. Severance (finale)

APRIL 8

If you haven’t checked out this mind-boggling series starring Adam Scott, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken yet but have been meaning to, now’s a good time to do so as the season finale drops this week. The sci-fi drama explores an office space where all workers have had their memories surgically divided between their work and personal lives. Still, when an unknown colleague appears, these workers begin uncovering scary, hidden truths.

9. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

APRIL 9

Max Holloway may have had to exit this weekend’s title card against Alexander Volkanovski due to an injury (from which he’s since recovered), but luckily for fans, featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, was up to the task. This weekend the pay-per-view main event goes down in Jacksonville, FL, with an equally exciting co-main event featuring a rematch for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

10. 61st Street

APRIL 10

If Peter Moffat-written dramas are your thing (Your Honor, The Night Of), set a reminder for the debut of his latest offering. The intense drama tracks the Chicago criminal justice system, including police, prosecutors, politicians and defense attorneys, as they look into a deadly drug bust. At the center of the story is a character named Moses Johnson, a promising high school athlete who becomes lost in that same system. The notable cast includes Aunjanue Ellis and Courtney B. Vance.

11. Killing Eve (series finale)

APRIL 10

Whether you’ve been loosely following this intense spy-assassin thriller or heard about it through the buzzy grapevine (the show has been nominated for more than 150 awards, after all), now is the week to get into it. After four seasons, the Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer-starring series comes to an end with this week’s finale, and we suspect there will be plenty of spoilery ink spilled in the hours following the big finish.

Rewind: What We Were Watching the Weekend of April 1-3

There are also plenty of great movies and films to stream this weekend. An unlikely superhero with dissociative identity disorder? Check. A documentary about the race to create a vaccine for the coronavirus? Check. A ridiculous new comedy from Judd Apatow that looks so bad it’s good? Check, check, check. Yup, this weekend is looking up.

Add in a dramatized retelling of famed chef Julia Child’s life, a live comedy special from Tyler, the Creator, a new British comedy from Stephen Merchant (of The Office fame) and an intense spy-thriller starring Gary Oldman. Once again, there’s something for everyone. Don’t you just love this big, bad, streaming world?

If you’re looking for a few suggestions, read on to see what we’re checking out for the weekend of April 1-3.

Courtesy of Disney+

1. Moon Knight

STREAMING NOW

Ever since Disney Plus revealed the first look at this incoming MCU series, people have been going wild for it online (it’s been consistently trending on Twitter for months now). Now, it’s time to determine whether all that hype was worth it with the official premiere this week. If you need a quick refresher: Oscar Isaac stars as a gift shop employee named Steven Grant, who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. And yes, there are Egyptian moon gods involved.

2. Julia

STREAMING NOW

You know the voice, and you probably know the food. But if you want to learn more about the person behind both, this dramatized retelling of Julia Child’s life comes in handy. The first three episodes dropped this week, with each tantalizing episode named after a French dish. If you’re into cooking and the origins of some of the food we eat today, you’ll probably find this tasty enough, but at the heart of this series is a universal story about a woman following a dream. Sarah Lancashire stars as Julia, while David Hyde Pierce joins her as her husband, Paul.

“Julia Child’s staying power itself is something we attach to,” mused showrunner Chris Keyser during the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour. “There’s something that doesn’t change for us, a symbol of the possibilities in life that, generation after generation, becomes more powerful over time. It’s not coincidental that she’s likely to remain somebody who matters in our cultural conversation, simply because of the fact that every generation seems to have the same reaction to her.”

3. Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

STREAMING NOW

If you missed out on tickets to Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost live concert, then Prime Video has your back. The service is making his March 31 concert available live from Los Angeles on its platform for free, beginning that day at 7:50 p.m. PT. Missed it? You can always watch it on-demand later on. Openers Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown will also feature.

4. How to Survive a Pandemic

STREAMING NOW

Whether you’re an info junky or you feel like you’ve finally put enough distance between yourself and the constant Coronavirus news cycle, this incoming documentary is an interesting and timely take on what it actually took to research, develop, regulate and roll out the COVID-19 vaccinations in the ongoing attempt to curb the virus and return everyone to normal.

To tell that story, director David France filmed at the height of the crisis. Plenty of top researchers, government officials, and insiders weigh in on what really happened behind the scenes as this monumental event unfolded.

5. Bel-Air

STREAMING NOW

If you’ve been thinking a lot about Will Smith lately (and we can’t imagine why), why not take the opportunity to see how his latest producorial project turned out? The 10-episode first season wrapped this week, so you can now stream the entire thing if you haven’t yet checked it out. The show stars Jabari Banks as an updated, dramatized Will from the original comedy, with Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones joining in on all of the action.

Or, if you’ve already watched the drama, you could just re-watch the entire thing in all its glory as you await the previously ordered second season.

6. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

STREAMING NOW

Whether you have ever dreamed of going to space or you just find the entire idea of heading there fascinating, this star-gazing flick will speak to you. In it, writer, producer and director Richard Linklater unrolls an animated coming-of-age story about a 10-year-old boy in 1969 suburban Houston. It’s centered around the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with plenty of recognizable voice talents (Zachary Levi, Jack Black) onboard for the overall mission.

7. The Bubble

STREAMING NOW

It may sound like a gag, especially considering the April Fool’s release date, but this Judd Apatow flick is very, very real. The comedy revolves around a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel, where they attempt to complete a CGI-heavy film. To be sure, there are plenty of gags about what it’s like to film during a pandemic. But the movie also showcases the overall insanity that can go down when you’re stuck in the same space as others for an extended period of time with no escape. Add in some dinosaurs, Hollywood satire and Apatow’s signature comedy stylings, and this may be the escape you need this weekend.

Need another reason to watch? The all-star cast includes Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kate McKinnon and Maria Bakalova.

8. The Outlaws

STREAMING NOW

This comedic thriller from Stephen Merchant and Elgin James (Mayans MC) debuted to decent critical success. It earned a second-season renewal across the pond last year, but now it’s getting ready for judgment by an American audience when all six episodes drop this week. The series tells the story of seven strangers from different walks of life forced to perform community service for minor infractions. But when one of them has a brush-in with organized crime, they’re all forced to band together. Merchant also stars alongside Christopher Walken, Clare Perkins, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson and Darren Boyd.

9. Slow Horses

STREAMING NOW

What do you think would happen to James Bond if he were ever seriously (and we mean seriously) reprimanded for some of his infractions? We’d like to think it would look something like this incoming series. The six-episode adaptation of Mike Herron’s novel of the same name revolves around Slough House — a division of MI5 where discarded and discredited agents wind up. They’re led by chief Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman in his first regular TV role), with Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke, and Jack Lowden rounding out the rest of these lively characters.

10. Trivia Quest

STREAMING NOW

If you’re a trivia buff, there is no doubt you will want to check out Netflix’s latest experiment, which may be your new daily addiction. The streamer debuts its version of a game show on April 1, with its first daily interactive series. There are 24 new multiple-choice trivia questions to answer every day and absolutely zero prizes up for grabs. So if you really want bragging rights, you may want to invite a few buddies over to play with you.

11. 64th Annual Grammy Awards

APRIL 3

For those who aren’t standing with The Weeknd or Kanye and still want to see how this (other) controversial awards show plays out, it all goes down this Sunday. If you don’t have cable, you can still stream the action with a Paramount Plus subscription and catch host Trevor Noah as he brings his signature stand-up style to the big event. Billie Eilish, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and a slew of others are scheduled to perform. Take note, though, that Foo Fighters have pulled out following the tragic death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, and at the time of press, it’s unclear whether BTS will still make an appearance after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Rewind: What We Were Watching the Weekend of March 25-27

There is a ton of great stuff to stream this weekend, no matter what mood you happen to be in. We’re particularly jazzed for the debut of incoming wrestling doc WWE Evil, along with the official release of Halo after a nine-year incubation period. There’s also an in-depth doc about the Hillsong church we can’t wait to dig into, and of course, there are the ongoing March Madness games.

As we approach April, spring is in the air, so we’re also feeling lighter fare like the second seasons of Bridgerton and Starstruck. And let’s not forget about watching Sunday night’s Oscars, which is guaranteed to be a celebration of all the movies we know and love, if nothing else.

Are you looking for some streaming suggestions this weekend? Read on to learn more about our Top 10 picks for the weekend of March 25-27.

Courtesy of Paramount+

1. Halo

STREAMING NOW

It’s been almost 10 years in the making, but after being in development since 2013, this TV series based on the beloved game finally makes its big debut. If you’re nervous it won’t live up to expectations, you aren’t the only one.

“Adapting a beloved video game, with 20 years of history and story and character development, is a daunting task. But it’s also really gratifying,” executive producer Kiki Wolfkill recently told reporters, including SPY, at the Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour. “We set out to build a huge, epic sci-fi 26th-century world… At the same time, [we] really try and tell some very personal stories and explore the humanity, or lack thereof, and the complexity of our characters. And in particular, the Master Chief, who, you know, is the very best of us but also has had a lot taken away from him.”

Hands up if you’re excited to see if it’s worth the wait (not to mention the $10 million per episode price tag) as the nine-episode series debuts its first episode this week.

2. Starstruck S2

STREAMING NOW

Suppose you’re into unexpected and quirky romances that don’t follow traditional tropes and cast unexpected leads. In that case, odds are you’ve already heard of this BBC One comedy, which quietly debuted last year. If not, you may be in for a treat. Each of the six-episode seasons (the second of which drops in full this week) revolve around the four seasons and follow the unlikely romance between a movie star named Tom (Nikesh Patel) and the everyday woman he had a drunken one-night stand with, Jessie (New Zealand stand-up comedian Rose Matafeo).

“Sometimes in London, there’ll be really unexpected dudes who are like, [finger guns] STARSTRUCK! Really good!” Matafeo recently told Variety. “It just reveals so much about them that they watched this cute little rom-com. My kind of guys!”

3. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

STREAMING NOW

Fascinated with the corruption behind one of the world’s biggest church brands? Discovery+ has you covered with this three-part project that follows the sordid tale. In each episode, the docuseries profiles ex-members of the church and Ranin Karim, aka the woman who had a five-month affair with celebrity pastor Carl Lentz that led to his downfall. Between stories of unbelievable, unethical behavior to stories of trauma, abuse and labor exploitation, this is one for the books. Be sure to stock up on popcorn.

4. Bridgerton S2

STREAMING NOW

If smut were ever a TV show, then Bridgerton would surely be it, but hey — sometimes you just want to be in on the conversation and know what all the uptight corsets are about. The second season of this headline-generating series returns in full this week, and given how much spilled ink there’s been between seasons, it’s safe to say expectations are high. But will fans be as into the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as they were with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page, who departed after Season 1)? Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

5. WWE Evil

STREAMING NOW

John Cena continues to solidify his post-wrestling acting career with the debut of this docuseries, which he created and hosts. And if you were a fan of Dark Side of the Ring or any historic WWE villain, we think this will be right in your wheelhouse. The eight-part project takes a closer look at notable “heels” or villains from WWE history (including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns) through archival footage and interviews. Even if you’re an occasional wrestling fan looking for something nostalgic to put on, it’s a fascinating look at the psyche behind some of these memorable personalities.

6. Nightmare Alley

STREAM IT OR BUY IT NOW

If you have yet to catch Guillermo del Toro’s latest flick before the Oscars this weekend, now’s the time to do it. Not only is it up for four awards at Sunday night’s show (including Best Motion Picture of the Year), but completists who need to have every single one of del Toro’s projects can also buy the movie as of this week. Not in the mood to fork over the price of the film? Not to worry, because it’s also available on HBO Max and Hulu.

For those who aren’t familiar with the premise, Bradley Cooper stars as a carny who swindles the wealthy. But when he meets a psychologist (Cate Blanchett) intent on exposing him, it could all go up in smoke.

7. March Madness

ALL WEEKEND LONG

If you’ve been meaning to check out some of the hottest basketball games of the year (at least at the college level), but you haven’t yet had a chance, carve some time out this weekend because, as of Saturday, we’re down to the Elite Eight. You’ll have to check local listings to see where you can catch which games you’re most interested in, but for now, our handy guide about how to watch March Madness goodness should definitely help you to narrow things down.

8. Atlanta S3

STREAMING NOW

It’s been a four-year hiatus, but the series that graduated Donald Glover from “that guy from Community” to a record-breaking Emmy-nominated creator is finally here with its third season. If you missed the double-episode premiere on FX, it and all subsequent third-season episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

This season the action takes place entirely in Europe, where the guys figure out how to mix business with pleasure (not to mention the price of success) while on their popular tour.

“A lot of this stuff is going to seem like a parody of stuff that happened, but we actually prophesied most of this s— in 2020,” Glover emphasized to reporters at the TCA Winter Press Tour about what we need to know going in. “Like, the world is extremely predictable. We really just knew how a lot of this stuff was going to pan out, so I just want people to know.”

9. Pachinko

STREAMING NOW

In the mood for something undeniably moving that veers from the traditional performances you’ve seen on streaming services as of late? Enter this Apple TV+ original, based on the epic historical novel by Min Jin Lee. The Korean drama follows the hopes and dreams of four generations of an immigrant family, kicking off with a forbidden romance and sweeping the globe to locations including Japan and America. So far, critics seem pretty enamored by what they’ve seen.

“The eight-episode drama, like its source material, is emotionally epic and tells a gripping yarn, one that is entirely specific to the experience of 20th-century Koreans in their home country and Japan but has traces of countless other immigrant experiences, forced and unforced,” writes The Hollywood Reporter. “Pachinko is a harrowing portrait of suffering balanced against an elating tale of familial resilience and female strength.”

10. 94th Annual Academy Awards

MARCH 27

The votes are in, the attendees have their glam squads in place, you’ve caught up on all this year’s nominated films, and Rachel Zegler even has her seat at the show. Now all that’s left to do is give out some trophies. The Oscars go down Sunday night, and for the first time in years, there are actual hosts to helm the ceremonies — three hosts, to be exact. Although we’re expecting some crossovers, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will split the three-hour broadcast with an hour installment each. (And maybe even a big opening number.)

Catch the Oscars on ABC.

Rewind: What We Were Watching the Weekend of March 18-20

We’re particularly excited for the official release of some anticipated films, including the Hitchcockian thriller Windfall starring Jesse Plemons, Lilly Collins and Jason Segel, as well as the drop of the Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck thriller Deep Water. This weekend you can also catch a new jaw-dropping crime story about a rich vegan who chased immortality (naturally it’s called Bad Vegan), the latest Cheaper By The Dozen remake and a sexy period piece from producer Paul Feig about an erotic magazine for women.

Add in an Amy Schumer comedy, a new DC Comics project and a dramatized retelling of the rise and fall of a billion-dollar company starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and there really is something for everyone this week. Looking for some boob tube suggestions? Read on to see what we’re streaming the weekend of March 18-20.

Courtesy of Netflix

1. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

STREAMING NOW

The title may make Netflix’s newest docuseries seem like another finger-shaking project about the benefits of a plant-based diet, but there’s actually a lot more than the latest food fad to sink your teeth into here. The four-part project introduces us to Sarma Melngailis, the owner of one of the most successful vegan restaurants in New York. But when she married a man who claimed he could make her and her dog immortal, her entire empire fell.

2. DMZ

STREAMING NOW

The next chapter in HBO Max’s DC Comics universe unspools with the debut of this dystopian drama from producer/director Ava DuVernay. The action picks up during a second civil war that has left Manhattan destroyed. There, Rosario Dawson stars as a medic looking for her son while Benjamin Bratt is opposite her as the leader of one of the city’s most powerful gangs.

3. Minx

STREAMING NOW

Get ready to laugh about everything cringe-worthy from 1970s Los Angeles, where this incoming Paul Feig-produced comedy is set. The 10-part series features a feminist (Ophelia Lovibond) and a substandard publisher (Jake Johnson), who team to launch the first erotic magazine for women. Sure, the mag is about more than gratuitous photos, but the national conversation that follows is the whole reason to tune into this story. Two episodes drop this week with two subsequent episodes launching weekly for the next five weeks.

4. Cheaper By the Dozen

STREAMING NOW

Whether you have a childhood affinity for the 1950 and 2003 iterations of this film or you’re looking for a weekend family watch, the anticipated Disney remake is finally here. This time around it’s Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff who star as the heads of a blended family with 10 children, who test their exhaustion levels at every single turn. So far critics on social media are lauding the movie for its charm, values and heartfelt moments, not to mention its strong depiction of a biracial family.

5. Master

STREAMING NOW

In the mood to watch a supernatural horror this weekend? Director Mariama Diallo has you covered. Regina Hall, Amber Gray and Zoe Renee team for this tale of three women — a new dean of students, a lit professor and a freshman student, respectively — at an elite Northeastern university. When the freshman becomes the target of racist attacks, she insists she’s being haunted by the ghosts of the school’s past. Naturally, those accusations bring up all kinds of horrors and social commentary in the process.

6. Deep Water

STREAMING NOW

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas team for this psychological thriller from director Adrian Lyne, which was originally intended for a theatrical release but hits Hulu this week instead. Affleck stars as an enamored husband who allows his wife (Armas) to have affairs in order to keep their marriage intact. But when one of her lovers disappears, it all backfires and he becomes the prime suspect.

7. As We See It

STREAMING NOW

If writer Jason Katims hit you in the feels with some of his previous TV series (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights), it may be time to check out his latest comedy. The eight-episode series, which debuted in January, features three twenty-something roommates who are on the autism spectrum. In each episode they do the regular things people their age do: find jobs, navigate their families, fall in love. But it’s all told through a unique perspective that we feel, quite frankly, still isn’t told enough on TV today. Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki star.

8. Life & Beth

STREAMING NOW

Interested to see how Amy Schumer is going to hold up as one of the three Oscars hosts at this year’s March 27th show? Us too. In the meantime we’re checking out her latest TV comedy series, which she produces, writes, partially directs and stars in. The arc follows a woman named Beth as she hurtles towards an early existential crisis, and co-stars Michael Rapaport, Kevin Kane and Michael Cera.

“Any show that evokes emotion and thought is worth people’s time and we really wanted to make something special and grounded in reality, but also having fun,” Schumer pitched to reporters, including SPY, at the recent Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour. “Life is major trauma and pain, and then being able to laugh about it and grow from it. [It’s] all we can do. We wanted a show that represented that.”

9. WeCrashed

STREAMING NOW

What do you get when you mix business with pleasure? We’d like to think it looks something like this dramatic retelling of the WeWork story starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The debut episode drops this week, kicking off the inside story of the rise and fall of a $47 billion company and the couple at the center of it all.

“I was happy to hear they didn’t want to just make a takedown piece that kind of vilifies people,” Leto said at the TCA Winter Press Tour. “[They] really look at this nuanced story and dig in deep to character… we went on this wild journey together.”

10. Windfall

STREAMING NOW

Alfred Hitchcock’s influence is all over this crime thriller, which essentially revolves around three characters: a tech billionaire (Jesse Plemons), his wife (Lily Collins) and the man who was in the middle of robbing their vacation home (Jason Segel) when the couple unexpectedly showed up. Director Charlie McDowell definitely invoked the horror master’s penchant for a single setting and tons of tension, but we think it’s also fun to see these renowned actors play against typecasting and tackle unexpected roles.

Rewind: What We Were Watching The Weekend of March 11-13

If you’re in the mood for a movie, HBO Max has finally re-released Dune so you can surf those mean sand oceans from the comfort of your living room. Ryan Reynolds’ anticipated sci-fi action-comedy The Adam Project also drops on Netflix, while the latest family flick from Disney Plus, Turning Red, is cueing up on screens worldwide.

Are you looking for something a little more scandalous? Renée Zellweger stars in the true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam over at Peacock, or Samuel L. Jackson’s pet project, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, bows over at Apple TV+. Need to flex your funny bone? Peacock also debuts the new Lorne Michaels comedy Bust Down, while the second season of Greg Daniels’ Upload hits Prime Video. Meanwhile, Desus & Mero are back for an anticipated fourth season, Ryan Murphy brings Andy Warhol back to life with a cutting-edge docuseries, and the biggest awards show in the UK kicks off.

Read on to see what we’re streaming the weekend of March 11-13.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Rewind: What We Were Watching The Weekend of March 11-13

Looking for more new streaming releases?

Then keep scrolling to check out all the best TV shows, movies and documentaries we were streaming earlier this month.

1. Bust Down

STREAMING NOW

How about adding a random new comedy to add to your docket? This one hails from Lorne Michaels (yup, the guy who started Saturday Night Live) and stars Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Chris Redd as four casino co-workers with dead-end jobs. Translation? They’ve also got “dead-end” lives. All six episodes are available to stream now with a paid Peacock subscription.

2. The Andy Warhol Diaries

STREAMING NOW

Executive producer Ryan Murphy unrolls this six-part docuseries meant to give us all a more complete portrait of one of the most famous men ever to live. The best part? Thanks to cutting-edge technology and posthumously published diary entries, it’s all intimately told from the artist himself: Andy Warhol.

3. Desus & Mero

STREAMING NOW

Raise a glass (and/or light one up) because our favorite late-night duo is finally back for the fourth season of debauchery and debate. Beginning this week, new episodes drop each Thursday, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, who is once again up for an acting trophy at this year’s Academy Awards thanks to his work in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

4. The Thing About Pam

STREAMING NOW

Renée Zellweger is downright unrecognizable in the role of convicted criminal Pam Hupp, whose story was first brought to the masses in a podcast of the same name. Turns out, Zellweger heard that podcast while driving her pup to the vet for surgery, and she couldn’t get it out of her head. Here we are, months later, and new episodes of the limited series are available to stream for paid Peacock subscribers every Wednesday.

5. Dune

MARCH 10

If you missed this Oscar-nominated film the first time it came around on HBO Max, now’s your chance to catch it in full when it returns this weekend. Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel is heading into the March 27 Academy Awards with a total of 10 nominations, so if that doesn’t convince you to give it a shot we don’t know what will.

6. The Adam Project

MARCH 11

Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds reteam following last year’s drop of Free Guy for this sci-fi adventure comedy. In it, Reynolds plays a time-traveling pilot who heads to the past to team up with his teenage self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the world. Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener also star.

7. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

MARCH 11

Sometimes a story just hits home, and you do whatever you can to invest in it. Enter Samuel L. Jackson and his 12-year journey to making this limited series. Here he plays a 91-year-old man with dementia who regains his memories and uses them to solve the mysterious death of his nephew (Omar Benson Miller). The first two episodes drop this weekend, with subsequent installments unrolling weekly after that.

8. Turning Red

MARCH 11

Finally, a new Pixar movie we can all obsess over (here’s looking at you, parents). This family-friendly pick takes place in Toronto, where an ambitious 13-year-old girl named Mei (Rosalie Chiang) suddenly wakes up as a red panda. With the help of her helicopter mom Ming (Sandra Oh), she must learn to control her stress and emotions or risk staying in her furry state.

9. Upload (s2)

MARCH 11

Who wouldn’t want to choose their own afterlife after an untimely death? It turns out that option isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. The second season of this Greg Daniels (The Office) comedy starring Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People) debuts this week, continuing the story of a guy who uploads his consciousness into a virtual world where he makes friends with his angel and questions his real-world death.

10. BAFTAS

MARCH 13

Looking for a little glitz and glam this weekend? Well, now you can have all of that — plus snacks and stretchy pants — thanks to the streaming of Britain’s biggest awards show. The Rebel Wilson-hosted BAFTAs take place Sunday night across the pond, and BritBox is keeping the cameras rolling for those of us who want to see all of the bad jokes and political speeches go down live.

11. Help! My House is Haunted: Celebrity Edition

MARCH 13

If you’re in the mood for a ghost story or two, paranormal investigators Ian Lawman, Barri Ghai and Jayne Harris have you covered. They’re back for a new, celebrity edition of their spirit-chasing series, with some of the UK’s most renowned personalities trying to rid their homes of ghosts and ghoulies once and for all. Frankie Essex, Charlotte Crosby and Alex Best guest-star as some of the famous faces in question.

Courtesy of Discovery+

Rewind: What We Were Watching The Weekend of March 4-6

This weekend we’re already taking bets on one of the most anticipated UFC fights of the year, all while eagerly looking forward to John C. Reilly putting on his LA Lakers best for the debut of Adam McKay’s scripted drama, Winning Time. There’s also a meta-doc from Amy Poehler about Lucille Ball and Hollywood to look forward to, as well as the debut of Jamie Dornan’s new limited-series thriller and a Sundance Film Festival-winning flick starring Colin Farrell. Add in the return of Jon Stewart, a new pirate comedy from Taika Waititi and the finale of one of our favorite new series and well… there’s a lot to catch.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for suggestions on what to watch this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about our Top 11 picks, from Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

1. The Dropout

STREAMING NOW

Suppose you’ve been following the surreal story of Elizabeth Holmes, a.k.a. the woman who was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud against investors earlier this year. In that case, this dramatized retelling of the story should be right in your wheelhouse. The eight-episode project stars Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos founder in question, with a storyline that traces the rise of her billion-dollar empire and its ultimate fall.

“The timing for me made it a lot more real,” Seyfried revealed to reporters, including SPY, at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. “Sometimes you’re on set and you forget that the things you’re saying actually were said by people, and the things that are being done were actually being done by people and that someone is actually being prosecuted for these things.”

2. The Tourist

STREAMING NOW

This co-production between HBO Max, BBC and Australia’s Stan is finally here, showcasing star Jamie Dornan in a whole new light. The six-part limited drama is from the writers and producers behind The Missing and Fleabag and follows a British dude who finds himself being hunted across Australia’s outback. The real kicker? He has no idea who he is or why people are chasing him.

3. Our Flag Means Death

STREAMING NOW

Pirates of the Caribbean has nothing on this incoming comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows). The swashbuckling adventure is loosely (and we mean loosely) based on the 18th-century wannabe pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and follows along as the character trades in his cush life for that of a pirate ship captain who has garnered little-to-no respect.

4. The Problem With John Stewart

STREAMING NOW

You know exactly what you’re going to get with Jon Stewart — satirical commentary about everything and anything. Except now we’re going to get it all in a supersized format. The series returns for a new season this week, only this time, instead of monthly episodes, Stewart is unrolling weekly episodes each Thursday. It all kicks off with a deep dive into the stock market, including a look at e-brokers, market inequality and potential solutions to the current status quo.

5. The Afterparty (season finale)

STREAMING NOW

If you thought Ted Lasso was the only critically acclaimed comedy on Apple TV+, that’s just because you haven’t heard about this whodunnit comedy offering yet. The Afterparty stars a slew of funny faces you’ll recognize (Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco) and revolves around a high school afterparty that ends in death. Naturally, everyone is a suspect, and one determined detective won’t rest until the culprit is found.

6. The Weekend Away

STREAMING NOW

In the mood for a low-commitment thriller? Director Kim Farrant has your back. This streaming service flick starring Leighton Meester revolves around a young mom who takes a weekend getaway to Croatia to visit her best friend. But the rest and relaxation turns into a nightmare when a night out partying results in death. Now, the woman finds herself trapped in a country where she’s wanted for murder.

7. After Yang

STREAMING NOW

This Sundance Film Festival winner (based on the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang) picks up in the near future where a family struggles with big life questions following the unexpected malfunctioning of their artificial intelligence helper.

“After Yang takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter,” writes Variety in its review. “You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.” Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja star.

8. Lucy and Desi

STREAMING NOW

Suppose you happened to see the Aaron Sorkin iteration of the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz story, Being the Ricardos, and you still have questions. In that case, this anticipated doc may be the thing you need to watch this weekend. Amy Poehler steps behind the camera to direct the film, which traces Ball’s rise, her relationship with Arnaz and how their joint effort, I Love Lucy, forever changed the Hollywood landscape.

9. UFC –Covington Vs. Masvidal

STREAMING NOW

One of the most anticipated UFC matches of the year finally goes down this weekend. Head into the octagon with former friends and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as they face off in what will surely be the talk of the sport for months to come.

10. Shining Vale

STREAMING NOW

Courteney Cox knows a thing or two about haunted houses. After all, she used to live in one. This weekend she’s taking that real-world experience to the small screen with the debut of this haunting comedy about a family that moves into a house with a killer history. Although no one seems to notice that fact except for the matriarch (Cox), who turns out to either be depressed or possessed — you be the judge. Mira Sorvino and Greg Kinnear also star.

11. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

STREAMING NOW

Director and producer Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) is unrolling a different kind of project this week with the debut of this 10-episode miniseries. The setting is 1979 Los Angeles, where a man named Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) has big aspirations to take the LA Lakers to that next super-star level. And he’s calling in baller Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) to help him do it.

“What’s so amazing about Magic, we know the smile, we know the incredible creativity, but he was a winner,” McKay told outlets, including SPY, recently at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. “I think that’s what’s so exciting about this story was you really saw this style that previously people would have rolled their eyes at, become the dominant style of the NBA.”

Rewind: What We Were Watching The Weekend of Feb. 25-27

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, don’t worry — there is a ton. The anticipated Vikings spinoff, Vikings: Vahalla, finally debuts, but that’s not the only killer TV show to catch — the fourth and final season of Killing Eve also debuts this weekend on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynold’s video-game offering Free Guy is now available on Disney+ and HBO Max, Tyler Perry’s Madea makes a mean Homecoming on Netflix, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is here with the dramatized inside-story of Uber founder Travis Kalanick. The question isn’t what to stream this weekend; it’s what to stream first this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for something new to catch while lounging on the couch, or the week has flown by, and you could really use a reminder about what’s coming out or wrapping, we’ve got you covered. Want to know what to watch this weekend? Read on for 10 of our top picks, airing on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock and more.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

1. Free Guy (2021)

STREAMING NOW

Shawn Levy directs this 2021 adventure-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery. The action revolves around Reynolds’ bank teller character Guy, who actually discovers he’s inside an open-world video game. Of course, he decides to become the hero of his own story while trying to woo the coder who conceptualized him. And yes, hijinks ensue. This new release is available on both Disney+ and HBO Max this month.

Read More: The Best New Streaming Releases in Feb. 2022

2. Love Is Blind S2 finale

STREAMING NOW

Admit it. Even though the premise of finding your soulmate sight unseen in four short weeks is only possible in a reality TV-driven world, you can’t wait to watch which of the remaining couples from the pods walk down the aisle in this week’s anticipated finale this weekend. Will Shane and Natalie stick together? Can Mallory and Salvador sing their final vows? And does Shake finally let go of his inhibitions for a happily ever after with Deepti? We’ll all have to tune in to find out.

3. Vikings: Valhalla

STREAMING NOW

If you’ve been missing your favorite conquerors and shield maidens, you’ll want to fill up your drinking horns because the anticipated spinoff finally debuts this weekend. This story takes place 100 years following the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. That means stars Sam Corlett and Frida Gustavsson helm the action this time around as the famed Viking siblings Leif Erikson and Freydis Eriksdotter.

4. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022)

STREAMING NOW

Yup, she’s back. Tyler Perry’s always popular grandmother figure returns for another family adventure in this film, the first stage play adapted into a movie since A Madea Christmas. A Madea Homecoming is the 12th film in the Madea cinematic universe, and this time the action centers around the leading lady’s great-grandson’s college graduation party. Perry stars and directs Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis and Brendan O’Carroll co-star.

5. Law & Order

STREAMING NOW

When this ripped-from-the-headlines legal drama went off the air in 2010, creator Dick Wolf was heartbroken that his long-running series wouldn’t break the 20-season tie with Gunsmoke as the longest-running primetime drama. Fast forward to 2022 when everything old is new again, and Wolf is getting his wish. The 21st season debut drops on Peacock this weekend (after making its NBC premiere on Feb. 24), with star Sam Waterson back at the helm.

“As you know, we were abruptly canceled in 2010,” Wolf said in a statement. “For 11 years, it was my dream that one day the show would return… The talks with Universal and NBC, which were ongoing for the past seven years, heated up in 2020. My first call was to Sam, who graciously agreed to return.”

6. The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience

STREAMING NOW

If you’re a fan of The Weeknd and his gripping music videos and interactive stage performances, then this weekend’s special theatrical event will be right up your alley. In the special, the artist creates what Prime Video describes as an “unnerving and moody world” meant to take audiences even deeper into the universe of The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM.

7. Killing Eve S4 debut

STREAMING NOW

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is about to wrap for good. The fourth and final season of this Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw-starring drama drops on AMC+ and BBC America Sunday night, bringing the story of a deadly assassin and the MI5 security operative who is obsessed with her to a close. “You never know what you’re going to get, which is amazing,” Comer teased to outlets, including SPY, recently at the winter Television Critics Association press tour. “The show definitely keeps you on your toes, and it’s always so exciting getting to sit down with the script and see where it is that we’re headed.”

8. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

STREAMING NOW

If you feel as though you’ve been missing new anthology shows in your life, Super Pumped from Showtime may scratch an itch. The Battle for Uber is the first installment in the new series based on the 2019 novel by journalist Mike Isaac. The series deals with the shocking real events surrounding Uber founder Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his rise and fall within the company. Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Hank Azaria, Elisabeth Shue and Uma Thurman also star.

9. Euphoria S2 finale

STREAMING NOW

This week, the second season of this Zendaya-starring series comes to a close on the heels of a super successful run. Not only has viewership been double that of Season 1, but earlier this month, the show was also renewed for a third season. Does that mean this weekend’s finale will be angsty as heck? Not necessarily. “The ending of the season was going to be very different, and then halfway through, [showrunner] Sam Levinson and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We gotta put some f—ing hope in this show,'” Zendaya recently teased to The Cut.

10. The Righteous Gemstones S2 Finale

STREAMING NOW

We feel that the second season of this televangelist, Danny McBride, Adam Devine and John Goodman-starring series has soared to new creative heights, and we’re sad to see it end this weekend. Luckily, the comedy has already been greenlit for a third season at HBO, which means there are plenty more “gems” in-store.

All The Best TV Streaming Services of 2022