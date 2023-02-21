Upgrade Your Home Gym With Up To 44% Off Sunny Health & Fitness Machines

Amazon has a massive Sunny Health & Fitness machine sale, so it’s an excellent time to upgrade that home gym with whatever you’ve been longing for. Seriously, there are so many things on sale that its kind of overwhelming.

Because we’d never want you to suffer through a long list of products, we’ve decided to go through it all ourselves and pick out five different things that all serve different purposes. Because of that, you’ll find something that can help you improve your fitness no matter what your preferences are.

A lot of these are an excellent excuse to mix up the best exercises for burning calories, so dive on in and pick out the next part of your home gym puzzle.

$301.49 $399.00 24% off Weight lifting gets better with more equipment, and this power cage is excellent. It has adjustable spotter bars, an angled pull-up bar, has pins for resistance bands, and it can easily work with a weight bench.

$399.90 $699.98 43% off If running is your cardio of choice then this has you covered. This treadmill is slim and can be folded away, making it ideal for smaller spaces, has speakers built-in, and can manage speeds up to 8MPH.

$224.98 $399.00 44% off Rowing is an intense way to do cardio, but you’re also sat down, so that’s nice. This rowing machine has Bluetooth connectivity with the app, a longer rail for more movement, multiple resistance levels, and wheels so you can move it when needed.

$236.69 $349.99 32% off Elliptical machines are a great way to get cardio in while working your entire body, and with no impact on your joints. This one has a digital monitor, can work with the SunnyFit App, and has a device holder too.