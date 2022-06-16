Grab One of These Baking Sheets for Flawless Cookies, Breads and Biscuits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Family get-togethers are a time full of laughter and delicious food. The joy these occasions bring to a household is undeniable. However, the kitchen preparation required can be a huge burden on the host, especially if you don’t have the best kitchen tools, which should definitely include the best baking sheets.

For many people, family get-togethers are an excuse to bake, but baking sheets are also great for roasting vegetables or easy-to-clean-up meals. To complete any of these kitchen actions, you’re going to need a quality baking sheet.

How to Choose the Best Baking Sheet

The best baking sheets are a versatile addition to your kitchen arsenal and come in a variety of sizes and materials. Here are some points to consider when selecting the best baking sheets for you:

Size: Baking sheets are usually available in full sheets, half sheets and quarter sheets. Most households would benefit from the half sheet size, but if your apartment only has a countertop oven , you’ll need a quarter sheet.

Material: Beyond size, you’ll need to pick between aluminum, iron, silicon, ceramic and stainless steel sheets. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. Aluminum is the lightest and tends to be the cheapest. Steel and iron are more durable and less toxic. Some styles incorporate silicone parts while others are made entirely of this user-friendly, flexible material.

Color : While less important than your choice of size and material, it’s handy to know that several of our baking sheet picks are available in different colors. This means you can pick the color that best fits your kitchen decor.

How Much Should You Spend on Baking Pans?

As you can see from our selection of the best baking pans, there are options available for every budget. The difference between the cheapest baking pans and the more expensive options won’t be apparent during basic tasks, such as heating food at a lower temperature. So if this is all you want one for, a budget-friendly, $10 pan won’t be a problem.

However, if you love creating in the kitchen and intend to push your kitchenware to its limits, it’s worth investing a little bit more time and money into your baking pan choice. For example, some of our higher-quality choices are built to withstand higher temperatures, feature textured surfaces to encourage better airflow or sport advanced non-stick surfaces for easier food removal and cleaning.

Whatever you choose, these are the 20 best baking sheets available this year. Any of them will make your general baking and festive treat creation a whole lot easier and more enjoyable.

1. T-fal AirBake Cookie Sheet Set

BEST OVERALL

As baking enthusiasts, we can honestly say the first thing we would buy for a new kitchen is a pair of these T-fal AirBake Cookie Sheets. We’ve used them for years to bake cookies, and many of our families swear by these sheets as well. But if those anecdotes don’t do it for you, check out the impressive reviews from other happy bakers on Amazon. These baking sheets are made with a special air-insulation technology that decreases bake times and prevents burning. They’re also 100% aluminum and come with a 10-year guarantee.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Chicago Metallic Professional CookiePan Set

RUNNER UP

The Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick CookiePan Set has positive ratings from more than 95% of users on Amazon. Over 1,200 people have given this set top marks. The well-constructed, three-piece set includes two pans and an accompanying cooling rack. The non-stick covering makes removing baked goods and cleaning up afterward simple. Additionally, the pans’ large, 17 by 12.25- inch size makes them easier to stack or pile up with other pans, minimizing the required storage space and maximizing convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Great Jones Holy Sheet & Big Chill

ALSO CONSIDER

Great Jones has made a name for itself as a quality direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand thanks to its ultra-colorful products. Their Holy Sheet & Big Chill set not only looks super fun, but it has an impressive cult following. The well-constructed half sheet comes with its own cooling rack that can be used out of the oven (to cool baked goods) or in the oven (for roasting meats). A variety of other sizes and colors is also available via the Great Jones website.

Courtesy of Great Jones

4. Circulon Nonstick Bakeware

BEST VALUE

With a price tag of under $10 and a 4.5-star rating, this Circulon Nonstick Bakeware baking sheet is a solid option for anyone on a budget. It measures 10 by 15 inches and is suitable for use in most integrated kitchen ovens as well as some countertop models. The baking sheet is made from heavy-duty steel that’s durable and warp-resistant. Additionally, this sheet is available in a range of colors, including brown, red and gray, so you can match it to the color of your kitchen decor.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Amazon Basics Silicone Mat

BEST SILICONE SHEETS

These Amazon Basics Silicone Mats are a popular answer to achieving more convenient and enjoyable home baking. They are available in packs of two, three or four, and can be laid on top of your existing shelf or baking tray to give you a non-stick surface that doesn’t require oil, parchment paper or spray. They are oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and also come in a pre-marked macaron design. In addition, the flexible sheets can be rolled up for alternate storage options.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Gorilla Grip Original Baking Cookie Sheet

BEST SCRATCH RESISTANT

The Gorilla Grip Original Baking Cookie Sheet is constructed from superior carbon steel that’s resistant to warping, popping and bending. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures up to 500 degrees and features a nonstick coating that prevents residues from sticking and makes post-use cleaning simple. For user convenience, the sheet includes wide, silicone handles that provide plenty of grip. Additionally, at 17.3 by 11.75 inches, the sheet provides ample space for several different baking jobs and can double as a serving tray when required.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Wilton Easy Layers Sheet Cake Pan

BEST FOR CAKES

Although it is designed for baking cakes, the Wilton Easy Layers Sheet Cake Pan can also be used for a range of other baking needs. Each order includes two or four individual baking sheets, allowing you to create multi-layer cakes in a single baking session. They’re also available in four different shapes so you can choose the one that best suits your cake-shape preferences. Furthermore, the pans have a wall depth of 0.75 inches and are dishwasher safe for easier post-use cleaning.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Baking Sheets

QUALITY PICK

A versatile yet affordable pick that tops many best baking sheet lists, the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Baking Sheets can help you bake all your holiday cookies and more. These sheets are made from 100% natural aluminum, which boasts superior heat conductivity and allows for quick baking times and even cooking. In addition, the aluminum will never rust and the raised edges prevent warping, meaning these pans will be around for years to come.

Courtesy of Food52

9. Equal Parts Baking Sheet

DISHWASHER-FRIENDLY PICK

This Equal Parts Baking Sheet ticks all the right boxes. At 19 by 12 inches, it provides plenty of space for baking delicious treats. It’s also constructed from tough and durable metal covered in a silicone coating. This coating prevents sticking and makes the sheet safe for cleaning in a dishwasher. However, the manufacturer still advises against scraping it with metal tools.

Courtesy of Pattern Brands

10. OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet

BEST TEXTURED

The OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet is part of the textured baking sheet movement. These sheets boast a ridge-filled bottom to provide superior airflow for even baking. In addition, this baking sheet is made of stainless steel for durability and a comfortable feel in your hand. Plus, the entire pan is covered in a ceramic coating so that your baked goods don’t stick. Altogether, this OXO sheet is a great answer to your baking needs from a trusted kitchenware brand.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Wildone Baking Sheet & Silicone Mat Set

BEST MAT SET

When baking cookies or preparing a large holiday meal, having multiple baking sheets is necessary. With three pans, you can have one batch of cookies in the oven, another being prepped on the counter and the third tray of vegetables ready to roast. The Wildone Baking Sheet and Silicone Mat Set comes with three pans (16, 12 and 9 inches) as well as three silicone mats for non-stick baking.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. NutriChef Non-Stick Baking Pans Set

MOST ECO-FRIENDLY

The NutriChef Non-Stick Baking Pans Set consists of three premium-quality baking sheets. This is made up of one small, one medium and one large pan. They are all made from carbon steel and feature red silicone handles that provide a cool yet comfortable grip, even when things get heated. A bonus to these baking sheets is that the production process uses around 60 percent less CO2 than the alternatives. If you’re conscious about your carbon footprint, these are an environmentally responsible answer to the problem.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Made In Sheet Pan

BEST NON SPILL

The Made In Sheet Pan is made from lustrous 3004 aluminum, which is non-toxic and extremely durable. It sports a non-stick, PTFE coating and a one-inch wall around the edge, resulting in a versatile kitchen pan that can prevent spills and be used for a wide range of jobs. The pan is also capable of withstanding extreme temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, this heavy-duty sheet is easy to clean thanks to its encapsulated rim.

Courtesy of Made In

14. Stock Your Home Disposable Cookie Sheets

BEST DISPOSABLE

The Stock Your Home Disposable Cookie Sheets are a temporary answer to your baking needs. This pack comes with 15 disposable aluminum trays that will bake cookies or roast vegetables nearly as well as non-disposable baking sheets. In addition to being recyclable, these sheets are also dishwasher, freezer and oven safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Half Sheet

BEST NON-STICK

If you’re all about food not sticking to your pan, this Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Half Sheet should be in your kitchen. The sheet’s Goldtouch Pro nonstick coating claims to release, resist abrasion and clean up to 70% better than the average baking sheet competitor. In addition, this dishwasher-safe pan has extra-thick metal-reinforced sides to prevent warping and sports an attractive golden finish for a look as great as it functions.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

16. The French Pantry Baking Gift Set

BEST GIFT

The French Pantry Baking Gift Set is a fantastic gift idea for friends or family with a passion for baking. The set comes backed by over 2,800 five-star ratings and includes an aluminum pan, a cooling rack and a silicone baking mat. The high-quality pan is made from heavy-duty, rustproof aluminum and sports a rolled rim to prevent warping. All three pieces in the set can be in both hot and cold temperatures so it’s no problem to place them in the fridge or use them to bake your favorite foods.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Set

BEST NONSTICK

Love her or hate her, Rachael Ray knows her way around a kitchen. This set of three non-stick, stainless steel baking sheets is ideal for roasting or baking. Plus, they boast fun colored handles that provide extra grip for taking the pans out of the oven. As a bonus, the Rachael Ray brand donates a portion of proceeds from each bakeware order to a nonprofit that helps create healthy eating habits in children.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan

BEST FOR ROASTING

If you need a pan that can both roast and bake, this GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan may be the answer. It’s available in either half or quarter-sheet sizes, both of which boast a heat-responsive surface to ensure even cooking, free from hot spots. The built-in handles make it easier to stay in control of your pan, especially when things are heating up. Furthermore, the heavyweight aluminized steel is durable, resistant to rust and feels particularly comfortable in hand.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

19. Sur La Table Platinum Pro Half Sheet Cookie Sheet Pan

BEST SPLURGE

This Sur La Table Platinum Pro Half Sheet Cookie Sheet Pan isn’t the most budget-friendly option on our list, but it is one of the best. This premium-quality pan is made from thick, aluminized steel and sports a unique fluted design to improve strength and impact resistance. The smart design also includes a textured surface to promote greater airflow for more even cooking and better results. Additionally, the pan’s eco-friendly, nonstick silicone coating delivers ease of cleaning and food release that few other pans can compete with.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

20. Caraway Bakeware Set

BEST SET

If you’re looking to fulfill all your baking needs, it’s worth checking out the Caraway Bakeware Set. The 11-piece set from one of our favorite direct-to-consumer bakeware manufacturers is made up of cookie pans, cake pans, loaf pans, a cupcake pan and a range of other essential baking pieces and comes backed by over 1,500 five-star ratings. Each piece is coated in non-stick, non-toxic ceramic, and the set includes storage organizers to keep your kitchen tidy.

Courtesy of Caraway Home

Attention Meat Lovers: A Flexitarian Diet Is the Vegetarian-Adjacent Way of Eating You’ve Been Craving