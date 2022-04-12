Here Are 24 of the Best Drinking Games to Play With Your Friends in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Drinking and games are fun on their own, but mixing the two together is a great way to elevate a party or even just a small get-together. But as much as we love a good game of beer pong, at some point or another, you’re going to need a few more of the best drinking games in your rotation to spice things up a bit. After all, variety is the spice of life.

Drinking games come in a multitude of variations, such as drinking card games, drinking board games and drinking games for two. You can even turn games that don’t even call for drinking into some of the most fun drinking games in the world. Connect 4? Take a shot when you lose. Chutes and Ladders? Take a shot whenever you have to go down the slide. Truth or Dare? I dare you to take a shot.

But while flip cup and beer pong are practically sports, drinking games don’t have to be high octane. You can enjoy them while sitting on the couch. Like, have you ever taken the time to play a movie drinking game? Hear us out: Google your favorite movie, followed by the word “drinking game” and there’s sure to be one. Even for like, Finding Nemo. We promise.

With that in mind, you can genuinely turn just about anything into a drinking game if you’re creative enough. If you need any ideas to start, we’ve rounded up 24 of the best drinking games for you to break out during your next party whether it’s big or small.

As with board games, how fun a drinking game is varies widely by how many players are participating. Some games work better for a big party, while others can be played with just two to four people. And if people are already working on a serious buzz, any games with overly complicated rules might be out of the question. That’s why it’s great to have the right game ready to go. To make things easier, we’ve broken up some of our favorite games by the size of the group they’re best for, including games that are plenty fun for two players, all the way up to party games for big groups.

And while all drinking games have rules that “require” you to drink at certain points, remember, they’re just games. If you feel like you’ve had too much or simply don’t feel like drinking, you can (and should) stop any time you want to. The point is to cut loose and have fun; it’s not hazing. In fact, many games that involve creativity work just as well drinking a glass of water. The point is to have something in your hand to be involved.

We’ve given you the rules and regulations of each game, so all you’ll need to do is stock up on the supplies needed to get your game on — but we’ve also included places where you can do that too. So whether you’re slugging back the best summer beers or taking shots with the best cheap vodka, it’s time to get your game face on.

Best for Two Players

Whether you’re a couple looking for something fun, or you’ve finally gotten to the end of Netflix, consider one of the best drinking games for two. Of course, they’re not just for couples. Friends, esteemed colleagues and frenemies alike can all enjoy a two-player drinking game.

1. Truth or Drink Drinking Card Game

Created by the popular YouTube Channel known as Cut, Truth or Drink is a drinking game for two dedicated to spilling the beans or getting horribly drunk. It’s potentially one of the easiest drinking card games on our list, all you have to do is take turns picking up cards and reading the question to the person your playing with. They will then choose to either answer the question truthfully or take a shot, making it one of the funniest drinking games on our list. Cut’s YouTube Channel has a slew of hilarious videos depicting gameplay that you totally have to watch before buying. You’re absolutely going to want to click that buy button.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Do or Drink Game

Oh, so you haven’t heard of the newest, most exciting drinking card game Do or Drink? Let us enlighten you. The drinking game for two is honestly quite easy and we’re sure you and your favorite drinking buddy will get a kick out of it. Start by separating the black and white cards into two different piles. The first player will then draw a white card and read it out loud. They will then do what it says and then the other player will choose a white card and do what it says. Continue on until one of you picks up a “DRAW” white card, in which that player must now pick up a black card, do what that says or drink. If the player does the task successfully, they can keep the card and use it as a point. At the end, count the number of black cards you both have and then you’ll have your winner.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Battle Shots

It’s Battleship, but with shots. It couldn’t be a simpler premise, and that’s why it’s so ingenious. If you’re somehow unfamiliar, Battleship is a classic two-player game in which opponents take turns trying to guess the position of their opponents’ “ships,” which are pegs arranged on a grid. There are a couple of different ways to turn this kid’s game into an adult-friendly drinking version. You can either arrange a larger board with shot glasses acting as the ships, or you can simply use a regular Battleship board and have the shots off to the side. One of the best ways to play is to make a DIY version with a couple of pizza boxes (it’s a party, there’s gotta be pizza). You can also play in two small teams if you wanted to.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best for Two or More Players

There are a lot of the best drinking games that are typically played in small groups, but many of these games work just as well with just two players. Most games that are played in two competing teams, such as beer pong or flip cup, can be played in a small group or just two players. Either way, these are some classic games to have in your back pocket.

4. Beer Pong The thing about classics is that they’re classic for a reason. Beer Pong is one of the simplest drinking games to understand, but one of the most difficult to master. The setup, if you’re not familiar, is simple: Each side sets up six cups in a pyramid-style shape before teams of two take turn tossing ping pong balls into each of the cups. The first team to clear the opposing team’s cups wins the game. Is it one of the best drinking games of all time? Potentially, my friend, it might be. Your individual friend group may have its own rules and regulations, but the most common is to have beer in each of the cups that you have to drink when a ball lands in each respective cup. Ensure you’re more than set on ping pong balls to use with this 50-pack set from MAPOL. Courtesy of Amazon MAPOL 50-Count Ping Pong Balls $11.59 $12.99 11% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

5. Flip Cup

Perhaps more than any other drinking game on this list, Flip Cup is the one that can cause the most chaos and the most mess — but it’s often the most fun. Participants split up into two teams and line either side of a table with a cup of beer or liquor. When the game starts, players on either side have to finish their drink, put the lip of the cup on the table edge and then flip it over (using only their fingertips) back into the right-side-up position before the next person can start.

Frenetic and fun, it’s one of the best drinking games for larger groups. If you’re worried about getting an existing surface messy, spring for a folding table like this one from Flash Furniture so you can have a dedicated space for competition. You can work in teams, and Flip Cup is traditionally a group game. But since it’s played in teams of two, there’s no reason it can’t be played with just two players.

Amazon

6. Quarters

Sort of similar to Beer Pong, Quarters is a drinking game that involves players trying to bounce a quarter off the table into a shot glass. If you miss your shot, it then rotates to the next player. However, if you make it, you can tell someone to drink. The game continues on like so, but feel free to set a point total to reach to be declared the winner. This set of “Let’s Get Slothed” shot glasses from Amazon gives a sturdy foundation to play on and also provides a bit of character to the competition.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Drunk Jenga

On its own, Jenga is a fun and exciting game, but incorporating an element of drinking certainly takes the experience up a notch or two. By writing different instructions on each of the blocks (like “give two sips” or “take two sips”) each block pulled from the tower can offer up a prompt to further the drinking experience. And, if someone causes the tower to fall, they’ll have to finish off their drink completely. Let your imagination run wild as you provide the literal building blocks for one delightfully entertaining drinking game to play with friends.

Amazon

Best for Small to Medium Groups

The sweet spot for a lot of the best drinking games is games for small groups. These can be played with roughly three to eight players, give or take a few. Generally, these games involve sitting around a table and playing together, as opposed to group games where you’re either sitting in a large circle or playing whilst socializing. There’s often some kind of equipment in use, whether that’s dice, cards or a game board, which are used to facilitate play.

8. King’s Cup

Whether you call it Ring of Fire, Circle of Death, or King’s Cup, the rules to this excellent drinking card game are the same. Players sit around a table with a beer in the center and a deck of cards spiraled out around it. Each person takes a turn drawing a card and the number on the card corresponds to a different action (for example a card with the number eight on it means ‘mate,’ so you pick a person to drink with). Once the card has been pulled, it needs to be inserted into the tab on the beer. The person that causes the tab to pop or the person that draws the last King card (hence King’s Cup) has to then finish the drink. Having a deck of waterproof cards like this striking gold set from EAY is handy should things start to get a little rowdy.

Amazon

9. Never Have I Ever Drinking Card Game

The game you most likely played as a teen comes home in a card game form that makes it easy to think up questions to get to know your friends better. The game comes with a set of rule cards that enhance the playing of the rounds and play cards that entice participants to own up to some of the worst decisions they’ve ever made. Attach some drinking rules to it like having those who have done the action take a sip and so forth.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Drink-A-Palooza Drinking Board Game

If you enjoy a good board game but wish there was more of a chance to drink while you roll the dice, well, Drink-A-Palooza is the drinking board game for you. The game actually functions as a way of combining a bunch of other drinking games (including Pong, King’s Cup, Flip Cup, and more) into one game. You’ll move around the board, landing on spaces that will determine which drinking game you’ll be doing Plus, with the ability for up to 12 players, there’s plenty of fun to go around.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid Drinking Card Game

Implicate. Advocate. Adjudicate. That’s the name of the game in the drinking card game Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid. 250 prompt cards will let you and your friends determine whom among your group is the most likely to do a given thing such as “wake up with half a burrito in bed” and so forth. Once you draw a card, it’s up to the group to determine who best fits the description, letting the accusations fly. Technically speaking, this even acts as much more than a drinking card game, if you catch our drift.

Amazon

12. EZ DRINKER Shot Spinning Roulette Game Set

The best drinking games are always more fun when there’s a bit of risk involved, which makes this drinking glass roulette game from EZ DRINKER a great option for those looking to up the stakes with their drinking games. The small glasses around the edge of the roulette wheel can be filled with all kinds of different alcohol, letting fate determine your drinks for the evening. The possibilities to torture your group with awful spirits are relatively endless.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Fingers

Yeah, the name isn’t so cute, but trust us on this one. Fingers is an easy game that gets you drunk, but there’s a bit of a twist. Here’s how it works: you snag a red solo cup, have everyone playing the game pour whatever they’re drinking inside (the more participants, the better) and then have each person playing the game put a finger on the rim of the cup. Each turn, all players will choose to take a finger off or leave a finger on the rim of the cup while one person guesses how many fingers stay on the cup. If they guess correctly, they’re out and do not have to drink the cup. The last person has to drink everything inside. Let’s keep it real, they’re going to be pretty sloshed at the end.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Three Man

Three Man involves at least two dice and three participants. Players will take turns rolling the dice until one person rolls a three and becomes the titular Three Man. From there, each player will take turns rolling the dice, with each number determining a different outcome: Three means the Three Man drinks, seven means the person left of the dice roller drinks, nine means the person to the right of the dice roller drinks, 11 means the roller drinks, doubles means you get to take that number value and distribute drinks accordingly. This set of dice from RERIVER comes with a felt dice can, making it easy to play the game and not have the dice go flying off the table.

Amazon

15. Loaded Kings Drinking Card Game

If you like the idea of King’s Cup and want to save yourself a Google or two, Loaded Kings has all the rules for King’s Cup easily printed on the cards themselves. This will just allow you to focus on the drinking game instead of having to keep track of all the different rules throughout the course of a game and will let you just have fun instead. Oh, and the cards are 100% waterproof, so no worries if you or a friend happen to commit a party foul or two over the course of a match.

Amazon

16. Cards Against Humanity

One of the most hilarious card games ever made, Cards Against Humanity offers players a series of prompts (black cards) that must be responded to by playing an answer (white cards). The person that draws the prompt card will then choose which of the white cards is the funniest. Described as “a party game for horrible people,” the cards are inherently absurd and decidedly adult. Add in a drinking component by having the losers of each round have to take a sip or just play it while you’re casually enjoying your favorite beverage. It could really be one of the best drinking card games on the planet if you choose to include alcohol, which you should.

Amazon

17. Barbuzzo Spin the Shot Drinking Game

Remember playing spin the bottle? Well, spin the shot takes the infamous game of youth and puts a decidedly adult spin on the well-worn classic. Simply load the included shot glass with whatever is your spirit of choice, or a particularly tasty mixed shot, and spin it to determine who has the honor of downing the drink. The arrow determines who the lucky participant will be and allows for as much fun as you can safely have. Plus, it’s small enough that you can easily take it with you to the bar and play there.

Amazon

18. These Cards Will Get You Drunk Game

We at SPY obviously love drinking games, so here’s another to add to the list. These Cards Will Get You Drunk is a multiperson drinking game for adults that will have you and your closest pals cackling the whole night away. It works like this: you and your buds sit in a circle and take turns drawing from the deck in a clockwise rotation. Follow the instructions on the card and each will let you know who needs to drink. Throughout the game, you’ll have to vote and screw your friends over a few times in order to have the time of your life.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Buzzed Drinking Card Game

Another drinking game, Buzzed, comes to us from the minds that brought us What Do you Meme?, creating a fast and fun way to get the party rolling. Players will take turns drawing cards from the top of the deck and reading the prompt out loud. Depending on the card, either you or the whole group will take a drink. Meant to be played with groups as large as 20 or as small as three, the hilarious cards might cause you and your friends to blush once or twice, but will definitely be nothing short of entertaining.

Amazon

Best for Large Groups

The best drinking games are great for parties, but there are some caveats. Generally, you want a game with rules that are simple enough to explain to a large group of people who are presumably already buzzed. Plus, you’ll also want something with minimal equipment (preferably just the cup in their hand) since you’re unlikely to be able to sit at a table with a large group or distribute enough playing supplies to everyone at the party.

20. Cheers to the Governor

This game is a classic, and it can be played in a smaller group, but it’s more fun the more people you add to it. All you need to play is the drink in your hand and a good imagination. The way it starts is simple enough. You sit in a circle and you count up to 21, with the first person saying “one,” the person next to them saying “two” and so on. This can be clockwise or counter, it doesn’t matter initially. The person who says 21 says “Cheers to the Governor” and everyone takes a drink. Then, that person gets to make up a new rule for any number. For example, you could say “Instead of saying eight, you do a silent salute” or “once you reach fourteen, reverse the order from clockwise to counter-clockwise.” You’re really only limited by your imagination. If you mess up, you take a drink, and counting starts over at 1.

The game gets progressively more complex as new rules are added and everyone gets more inebriated. There’s pretty much no way to win; you go until no one can remember the rules.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Power Hour

Those looking to get the evening off to a roaring start should consider Power Hour. From where we’re sitting, this is easily one of the best drinking games out there. The premise is simple: put together a playlist of 60 songs and have each song shuffle after it plays for a minute. Whenever the next song comes on, take a drink. Easy to play and still socialize, put your favorite music snob in charge of the playlist and see what kind of fun options come into play. Plus, you can bolster the experience by jamming the playlist over a Bluetooth speaker like this colorfully compact option from Sony.

Amazon

22. Shot Roulette

Alright, this one’s a doozy. However many friends you’ve got, have everyone sit around at a table. One person will go inside and fill a bunch of identical shot glasses with water and one shot glass with clear liquor, such as vodka. That person will then mix up the shot glasses to forget which one has the liquor, then distribute them around to everyone. One at a time, each person will go around the table taking their shot as everyone watches their reactions. In the end, the goal is to have the group guess which person had the shot of liquor. If the group is right, the person who took the shot has to take a sip of their drink for losing. If the group is wrong, everyone aside from the person who did the shot takes a gulp of their drink.

It’s easiest to play with disposable clear glasses since they all look the same. You can even go a couple of rounds playing with up to two or three liquor shots depending on how many people are playing. Switch up the rules and make it your own for one of the best drinking games you’ll play all night.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Suck and Blow

No, it’s not as dirty as you might think. Suck and blow is the classic high school game turned into one where everyone gets a little tipsy. And flirty. It works like this: get a playing card. Any playing card. Have everyone stand in a circle and pass the playing card around only by using your lips and by sucking and blowing to the next player. When the card drops and the players accidentally smack lips, they have to do a shot together. Switch the order in which players stand each round to make things harder. Not only is this one of the most flirt-centric games from your high school days, but it easily makes for one of the best drinking games when there’s some booze involved.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Thumper

What’s the name of the game? Thumper! When playing thumper, you need nothing but pals, drinks and a set of hands. To play Thumper, every player needs a hand signal of sorts. You can cover your eyes, do a peace sign, give yourself antlers — whatever, just get creative. Everyone at the table goes around slapping their knees twice throughout the game while one person does their sign and passes it to someone else through every double knee slap. For example, if it’s your turn, you’ll slap your legs twice, do your sign, slap your legs twice again and then do someone else in the circle’s sign to pass it to them. The signs will continue passing until someone messes up. That person drinks and you’ll start the game over until you’re bored!

Spice things up and sip from these fun cups pictured below. Who needs red solo cups?

Courtesy of Amazon

