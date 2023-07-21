The Best Grilling Accessories, According to Barbecue Experts

What started as cavemen throwing fresh meat on an open fire has become a thoroughly modern lifestyle millennia later. Grilling has its own publications, influencers, TV shows, and accordingly, tons of accessories available for purchase beyond the grills themselves. Lots of that stuff is low-quality (either poorly made or wholly unnecessary), but the right product can make an already great hobby even better.

The best grilling accessories make the process easier, cleaner, more comfortable, and tastier. They simplify some aspect of grilling, expand what the griller can accomplish, or lessen the annoying parts of owning a grill. Above all, they make grilling a more pleasant experience and increase the return on investment for beginners and seasoned grillers alike.

What the Experts Say

What’s clear from talking to experts in the grilling industry is that people are passionate about their accessories. “The right tools make a difference when it comes to grilling,” says Joe Downey, senior merchant of grills at The Home Depot. His recommendations run the gamut from the basic to the luxurious, a sign of just how many useful items are on the market.

Of course, there are also a lot of not-so-useful items on the market, too. Kell Phelps of the National Barbecue & Grilling Association vehemently warns against the steel bristle brushes that dominate the industry. “​​The bristles can break, stick in your food, and can cause great harm if swallowed,” he says, suggesting a scraper tool instead. He also says that his most essential accessory is a thermometer, a common sentiment among people in the industry.

Courtesy of Thermoworks BEST OVERALL $99.95 The thermometer of thermometers is also the most essential grilling accessory for a very simple reason: It does something that the average griller simply cannot do on their own. “The key to grilling is to make sure you have control over your food temperature,” Downey says. “It makes it much easier to check the temperature of your meat accurately and quickly to ensure it’s thoroughly cooked and safe to eat.”



Rod Gray, CEO of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, says that Thermapens are ubiquitous in his world. “It was more durable, I know it was accurate for the most part, and it was really fast-reading,” he says of why he first started using them. “They’ve gotten even faster since I started,” he adds. “They’re the thermometer of choice for the barbecue circuit.”

Courtesy of Mannkitchen BEST PEPPER MILL $199.99 There are pepper mills and then there are Pepper Cannons. This aptly named tool allows for grinding pepper both finer and coarser than standard mills and has a base that can hold a third of a cup of pre-ground pepper. The killer feature, however, is the amount of pepper it grinds in one twist. It’s a lot — Männkitchen says you can pepper a side of brisket in 15 cranks compared to about 150 with a standard grinder. That all adds up to saved time, increased ease of use, and properly peppered food.

Courtesy of OXO best tool kit $88.27 $112.94 There’s something to be said for accumulating a bespoke arsenal of grilling tools, but beginners will be plenty satisfied with this set from OXO. It comes with everything you might need to make a standard menu of grilled food, from a skewer set to a basting brush to a pair of long tongs, along with a silicone mat on which to rest them during cooking.

Courtesy of Amazon Best basket $29.95 A grill basket is the best way to cook small items that might otherwise fall between the grill grates. The perforated sides of this stainless steel version let in enough heat and flame to char what’s inside while the curved handles make it simple to pick up with heat-resistant gloves, empty onto a serving tray, and throw in the dishwasher once cooled.

Courtesy of Home Depot BEST CUTTING BOARD FOR SERVING $197.12 “It’s sturdy, knife-friendly, and has that professional look that would make any grill master impressed,” Casey Bumpsteed, chef and editor of Ceramic Cookware Review, says of this maple model from industry leader John Boos. It’s reversible — one side is grooved for meat carving — and comes with the cream needed to keep it looking pristine for many grilling seasons to come.

Courtesy of Made In bEST PRESS $69.00 A grill press is a simple tool that increases the contact between food and cooking surface, leaving improved char marks, crispiness, and sear in its wake. This svelte Swedish model is made of stainless steel and comes with a handsome leather handle cover.

Courtesy of Amazon best cleaning tool $29.95 A worthy alternative to the steel brushes Phelps warns about is the GrillFloss, a scraper that can get the top and bottom of the grill bars clean without lifting the grate. And, once the grill is de-gunked, cleaning the tool is as simple as wiping it with a paper towel. In short, it makes the most annoying part of owning a grill a lot less annoying.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma BEST TOWELS $16.95 Grilling is a messy business, so these sturdy cotton terry towels will come in handy whether it’s sooty heads, a sweaty forehead, or an oil-spattered grill that needs a wipedown.

Courtesy of GrillGrate BEST INSTANT UPGRADE $Price Will Vary Phelps raved about these grill inserts, which sit on top of the cooking surface. “They work with your grill to create two different surfaces (flat or rails) and will also help you get the desired char on any protein being grilled,” he says. They also make flare-ups, a common beginner’s mistake that can dry out food, a thing of the past.

Courtesy of Home Depot BEST GLOVES $19.98 “It’s always a good idea to have a little extra protection between you and an open flame, especially when cooking on a charcoal grill,” says Downey. He recommends these gloves, which run 14 and a quarter inches long for full forearm protection. Plus, they feature a silicone top half that’s simultaneously temperature-resistant (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit) and non-slip.

Frequently Asked Questions About Grilling Accessories What accessories are needed to grill? At the most basic level, probably just some kind of tool to manipulate the food on the grill — tongs, spatula, etcetera. But grilling is a hobby that no one needs to do, so perhaps the better question is what accessories make grilling as fun as it can be for a particular person? Are there accessories that should definitely be avoided? The aforementioned steel grill brushes are to be avoided at all costs, but beyond that, anything cheap (grills are hot and require durable accessories) or pointless (monogrammed grill grates come to mind) should be skipped. What accessory isn’t on this list? A first-aid kit, which most people unfortunately end up needing at one point or another in their grilling career. On the bright side, those hand burns are really just battle wounds to be shown off to fellow grilling vets.

