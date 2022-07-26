Sipping Iced? Here Are the 16 Best Iced Coffee Makers for Summer 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot coffee in the summertime is like walking to work in the dead of winter without your shirt on. You simply don’t do it. Anyone who heads to their local coffee shop every morning to pick up a much-needed iced coffee will know: iced coffee can get expensive. Why not just make it at home with the best iced coffee makers instead?

You might think, “The best iced coffee makers exist?”

And the answer is yeah, they do. Not all at-home coffee makers make a piping hot cup of brew. Some of the best coffee makers can create the chilliest cup of coffee you’ve ever had, pairing perfectly well with all that ice in your freezer. Some smart coffee makers will make hot and cold cups, depending on what you feel that morning. You really can’t lose.

Sure, buy that iced coffee every once in a while, but don’t make it an unhealthy spending habit. Save money and create some of the best iced coffee you’ve ever had at home with one of these iced coffee makers.

1. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Simple, straightforward and affordable? It doesn’t get any better than the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker. If you’ve got little storage in your fridge but stay dedicated to keeping your coffee cold, the Takeya makes it easy to store iced coffee of up to four servings in the smallest back corner you didn’t even realize you had. Coffee is brewed overnight and uses a mesh filter in the center to do so. Wake up and smell the coffee! Well, as soon as you open the fridge.

2. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

The Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is in a league of its own. By brewing iced coffee in under four minutes, you’ll have a delicious cup of iced cold joe in no time. The device uses RapidChill brewing, ensuring all coffee made is strong as it would be hot and never watered down. It comes with a to-go tumbler which makes filling up your cup before work one of the easiest things you’ll do all day.

3. HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller

Imagine at-home iced coffee in your hand in under sixty seconds. Wouldn’t that be great? Well, you no longer have to imagine it with the HyperChiller. This innovative contraption chills hot coffee into the coldest cup you’ve ever sipped in just a a minute. Dump your carafe’s contents inside, swirl around for 60 seconds, and you’ll have a cup ready for sitting over ice. It’s not only for coffee, either. This beverage chiller works with juices, water, alcohol, whatever. Give ’em all a swirl, and your liquid will be chilly as fast as you can say “HyperChiller.”

4. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

You thought we weren’t going to add a Keurig to our repertoire? These single-serving coffee machines essentially changed how people sip at home, so you know we couldn’t leave one out. Although the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker doesn’t necessarily brew cold coffee, it is the best iced coffee maker from Keurig due to its Iced setting. All you have to do is fill your cup with ice, place under the spout and let it rip. The Keurig will pour the optimal size and strength for the most delicious iced beverage you’ve had at home.

5. Presto 02937 Dorothy™ Electric Rapid Cold Brewer

We’ve shown you the best iced coffee makers that range in brewing time frames from sixty seconds to 12 hours, making it safe to say that there is an option for just about any kind of iced coffee drinker. For those who like to prepare your coffee in the morning before work, the Presto Dorothy will make your cold cup in just 15 minutes as you get ready. The brew is never exposed to high temps and brews coffee in a whirlpool motion that’s quite fun to watch.

6. Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

The problem with keeping iced coffee in the fridge? It tends to go bad in just a couple of days. Lucky for you, the Ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker doesn’t have that problem. Instead of having to dump your coffee soon after making it, the Ovalware keeps coffee as fresh as the day you made it for two weeks with its airtight seal. It’s also 1.5x bigger than the original version and makes coffee taste stronger.

7. Vinci Express Electric Iced Coffee Maker

Although it looks similar to many iced coffee makers, the Vinci Express is an electric coffee maker. Forget the overnight waiting time can whip up some cold brew in five minutes. With a total of four brew strength settings and its own cleaning cycle, even cold brew beginners won’t have any issues with this easy-to-use machine. Thanks to Vinci’s patented Circle Flow technology, you can enjoy your iced coffee faster than ever without any sediment.

8. OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the smaller version of their regular iced coffee maker that takes up more counter space. This one has a more contained footprint, making it ideal for a smaller kitchen. The draining process starts automatically when the brewer is placed on a carafe, and either hot or cold drinks can be prepared in it. The carafe holds 16 ounces, and the aesthetic is clean and streamlined.

9. Hario Cold Brew Coffee Bottle

This iced coffee carafe, shaped like a wine bottle, is brought to you by the Japanese coffee pros at Hario. With a five-cup capacity constructed from durable glass with a tapered silicone top to make pouring easier. With a mesh filter designed to maximize flavor and keep out grains, this is a functional and minimalist design that you’ll be proud to show off on your counter. The mesh filter even lets you use a less coarse grain if desired.

10. Nispira Cold Brew Drip Tower Coffee Maker

There’s nothing quite like a drip coffee. This vintage-inspired cold brew drip coffee tower will make a style statement on your counter with its meticulous wooden and glass engineering. With a 600ml capacity, it can make up to 8 cups of coffee. With this unique manual machine, you’ll end up with a slightly sweeter and more mellow brew than your average iced cup of Joe. This conversation starter yields a taste that’s just as impressive.

11. Oranlife Portable Iced Coffee Maker

If you don’t need an entire carafe and just want some iced coffee on the go, consider Oranlife’s iced coffee infuser bottle, which can also be used to make iced tea. It features a stainless steel mesh filter and an airtight lid to keep out debris and grains. This portable cold brewer extracts coffee concentrate and can be stored for up to two weeks. Unlike some iced coffee makers on the market, it’s a breeze to clean.

12. Goodful Iced Coffee Maker

If you’re looking to indulge in iced coffee but don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a fancy machine, consider Goodful’s shatterproof iced coffee maker, which can hold more than two quarts. It’s even dishwasher friendly and has a removable brew filter with a bottom that can be taken out to remove used grounds. All these features make for easy cleanup and get you barista-quality iced coffee at a fraction of the cost.

13. Bodum Cold Brew Maker

Upgrade from your average pitcher with this kitchen appliance by Bodum. Working like a classic French press machine, this iced coffee maker has two lids: one for the fridge overnight and one with a plunger that pushes coffee grounds down the morning after. The lid locks, preventing spills and keeping your coffee temperature regulated. All components on this attractive cold brew machine are machine washable.

14. Cuisinart DCB-10 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

Are you the cup after cup after cup after cup type? If so, Cuisinart’s got your back. This seven-cup carafe will brew cold coffee in just 25-45 minutes. Unlike most of the best iced coffee makers, the brewing chamber up top is clear, so you can see what’s going on as your coffee is being made. Additionally, the coffee can be stored inside your fridge for up to two weeks, and every removable part of the device is dishwasher safe.

15. Original Grind Coffee Co. 1-Gallon Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you’re living in a house where you’re one of many iced coffee addicts, consider this one-gallon iced coffee maker from Original Grind Coffee Co. If you have room in your fridge, this iced coffee maker is the perfect addition for keeping 16 whole cups of coffee using your favorite grounds. The container uses a stainless-steel filtration system that makes coffee taste stronger than ever without getting any grinds in your brew. Keep it in the fridge for up to two weeks and get sipping daily.

16. Ninja Hot & Cold Brew Coffee Maker BEST SPLURGE This is the iced coffee maker of all iced coffee makers. Hell, this is the coffee maker of all coffee makers, period. The Ninja Hot & Cold Brew Coffee Maker can do it all. With six different brew sizes, you can brew hot and cold sizes anywhere between a single cup to a full carafe. Brew your coffee directly over ice at a lower temperature for a smooth-tasting blend in just 10 to 15 minutes. There are five brew styles to choose from, so you can select the exact strength you want, including classic, rich, over ice, cold brew and specialty. Feeling tea today? No problem, this coffee maker can make your favorite teas both hot and cold, too. Courtesy of Target Ninja Hot & Cold Brew Coffee Maker $178.99 $199.99 11% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

