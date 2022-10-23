Warm Up This Fall With the Best Loose-Leaf Tea You Can Buy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing quite like a cup of steaming tea brewed with the best loose-leaf tea.

As the temperature drops, it’s only natural that more of us are reaching for a fresh cup of something warm. We love our coffee, but java can cause jitters and keep you up if you’ve had too much. Tea though? Tea comes in various formats, varieties and caffeine levels. That makes it the perfect thing to sip from morning to night.

While there are plenty of delicious prepackaged tea options, we think there’s something special about brewing up your own pot or cup of loose-leaf tea. With loose-leaf tea, you can control how strong you want your cup to be and how much you’re using, giving you a customized experience with each brew.

If you’re looking for the best loose-leaf teas or the top loose-leaf tea brands, you have a wealth of options. Many companies from around the world are sourcing and blending fresh and delicious teas, and you can find both familiar flavors like chai and matcha or unique herbal blends.

Luckily, we’ve tried more than a few teas over the years and have our own opinions on the best loose tea. Here, we’ve sourced some of our favorites: teas that have been well-reviewed online and offer that cozy, first-sip feeling.

1. Rishi Tea Earl Grey Lavender Loose Leaf Herbal Tea

BEST EARL GREY

Earl Grey is one of the most popular types of black tea out there, and for good reason: it’s got that bergamot orange twist that so many people love. This tea blend takes Earl Grey to the next level with indulgent notes of lavender, adding a French twist to each cup. We also feel good sipping on this tea when we need a hit of caffeine, since Rishi is all about sourcing sustainable ingredients with each package.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Vahdam, India’s Original Masala Chai Tea

BEST CHAI TEA

We’ve written about Vahdam teas before, and this year the company even earned a spot in our guide to the best Christmas gifts of the year. We’re not the only ones who love this tea company, which also happens to be Oprah-approved. Vahdam is an Indian tea company that was founded by expert tea makers, and they import some of India’s finest teas. They also use traditional Indian recipes, like this masala chai tea. If you love the taste of chai but want to try brewing your own from loose-leaf chai tea leaves, then try this Vahdam blend.

Courtesy of Vahdam

3. The Tea Spot Organic Meditative Mind

BEST MEDITATIVE

Whether you just need to take a few minutes to yourself for a reset or you want to Zen out with some chill music or your journal, a hot cup of aromatherapy always helps to set the mood. We love this handcrafted blend of white tea, rosebuds and jasmine pearls, which brew into a pretty golden hue for the ultimate relaxation.

Courtesy of The Tea Spot

4. Harney & Sons White Peach Matcha

BEST MATCHA

Get all the antioxidant power of matcha but with fruity undertones that take some of that traditional bitterness away. This concoction features dried peaches and bancha leaves covered in matcha for an easy brew. It’s ready to sip in about three minutes, making it an easy and whisk-free way to enjoy the traditional tea.

Courtesy of Harney & Sons

5. Zadiko Zach’s Breakfast Tea

BEST TO SIP WHILE SPILLING THE TEA

No matter what’s going on with the Try Guys IRL, you can’t deny they’re full of entrepreneurial and go-get-em energy. So there’s got to be something to Zach Kornfeld’s English Breakfast tea that he created in partnership with Art of Tea, right? This leafy concoction promises to “wrap your body in a tight hug” while giving you “radical energy and clarity of mind to kick today’s tuchus.” To be honest, that sounds like the exact kind of thing we need on those colder winter mornings.

Courtesy of Art of Tea

6. The Tea Spot’s Blood Orange Smoothie

BEST CITRUS PICK-ME-UP

This 2018 Global Tea Championship gold medalist is also sunshine in a cup. It’s a zero-calorie herbal tea packed with citrus flavors as well as safflowers, rosehip and hibiscus. The smell alone is enough to put you in a state of bliss, but the taste is also creamy and aromatic, kind of like an orange creamsicle. But you know, without all of that brain freeze.

Courtesy of The Tea Spot

7. Vahdam Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea

BEST HEALTH-BOOSTING

Sip on this herbal tea concoction during the cold months to optimize your immune system with all-natural ingredients. This powerful tea combines turmeric and ginger’s calming and anti-inflammatory properties for a warm and comforting cup that will keep you cozy all winter long.

Courtesy of Vadham

8. Harney & Sons Hot Cinnamon Spice

BEST BLACK TEA

This isn’t just the most popular tea on the second-generation tea seller’s website; it’s also one of the most popular flavored teas in the world, according to the New York-based company. This loose-leaf tea combines cinnamon, orange peels and sweet cloves to give it a full but balanced flavor that you look forward to day after day.

Courtesy of Harney & Sons

9. Verdant Tea Spring Laoshan Roasted Oolong

BEST SMALL BATCH

Verdant Tea offers many tea varieties from tea-harvesting families, making each cup a unique experience. This oolong was created by the He Family, which specializes in cultivating tea in China’s coldest, northernmost growing region using old-school farming techniques. This blend, in particular, is the most technically-demanding and labor-intensive blend. The result is a “malty dessert-like chocolate with an underlying deep spice and Wuyi-like roasted texture.”

Courtesy of Verdant Tea

10. Art of Tea Créme Brûlée

BEST TEA-FOR-DESSERT

Crème brûlée is the ultimate dessert, but unless you’ve got a kitchen torch and all the ingredients on hand, it’s not something you can just whip up on a whim. Enter this delightful tea alternative, which is caffeine free and full of sweet and creamy rooibos flavors. It’s the ultimate treat before bed when you’re craving something yummy but don’t want to go to sleep on a full stomach.

Courtesy of Art of Tea

11. Tiesta Tea – Blueberry Wild Child

BEST FOR ICED TEA

You can certainly enjoy a cup of this fruity concoction hot, but the blueberry and hibiscus notes are also well suited for a refreshing iced tea. However you consume it, each cup is designed to work with your body to keep it functioning at its best. Tiesta points out that blueberries are naturally high in antioxidants, while elderberries can help fight off sickness, and hibiscus may help to lower blood pressure and reduce stress. Also, this loose-leaf tea is delicious.

Courtesy of Tiesta Tea

12. Tea Forte Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Sampler

BEST SAMPLER PACK

If you’re just getting into loose-leaf tea and you’re not sure what you like, or you’re a picky tea drinker and you don’t want to order a bunch of something without trying it, Tea Forte has you covered with this well-reviewed sampler pack. It comes with 15 single-serve pouches and includes unique blends like Lemon Lavender, Vanilla Pear and Darjeeling Quince, so there should be something for even the pickiest, tea-drinking palates out there.

Courtesy of Tea Forte

13. Adagio Teas Peppermint

BEST PEPPERMINT

If you’re a tea drinker, you know that nothing beats a pure cup of peppermint tea when you need a pick-me-up, a cool-down or even a moment to yourself. This refreshing blend is made from 100 percent pure peppermint, with no oils or sweeteners, and is one of Adagio’s highest-rated loose-leaf teas with a score of 97 based on more than 3,500 reviews.

Courtesy of Adagio

