These 12 Mini Kegs Will Make You King Of the Tailgate This Football Season

While a chilled can or bottle is a great way to drink beer, there’s something about a draft that can’t be topped. Whether it’s purely in your head or you follow the scientific reasoning behind it, enjoying your beer from a keg feels like the right way to do it. However, where kegs and taps are easily found in bars and restaurants, enjoying a kegged beer at home feels like too much of a hassle. At least, until the advent of the mini keg.

Mini kegerators, or mini kegs, offer an easy way to enjoy beer on tap wherever you want without needing to install permanent pumping equipment. These portable devices are comparatively lightweight and, therefore, ideal for parties, weddings, home bars, and tailgates. As we head into colder, more fall-like weather, kegging your own beer can turn into a brand new hobby for you and your friends and family to enjoy, especially when blended with seasonal spices.

It’s important to understand that getting your beer from your keg to glass usually involves several steps, including cooling, coupling, gassing, and then pouring. Luckily, many of these steps are often built into these handy devices.

Some mini kegs will turn any can or bottle of craft beer into draft beer, but others need to be filled with pure liquid. Thankfully, the rise of craft breweries means that filling up on the good stuff is quite easy. In addition, small-volume kegs are increasingly available from both small brewers and national brands, making these at-home taps a much more feasible and easier option for drinking beer than in the past.

We’ve put together a list of the 12 best mini kegs, which are ideal for delivering delicious draft beer. Get one to upgrade your party, whether you’re tailgating before the big game or gathering with friends to enjoy the summer weather.

1. NutriChef Pressurized Beer Mini Keg System

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to the best mini kegs, there’s no better brand than NutriChef. Their latest all-inclusive portable keg is definitely easy on the eyes, but while it may look like a quaint little kegger, this baby can hold up to 64 ounces. Perhaps even more impressive, it’s able to keep your beer fresh for up to two whole months. Where traditional fridges fail, this ultra-pressurized keg system is designed to keep your beer vacuum-pressed and, thereby, fresher much longer. If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, you can’t go wrong here.

2. VEVOR 122 Oz. Mini Keg

RUNNER UP

We’re unsure whether or not a mini beer keg can get prettier than this option from VEVOR. This 122-ounce keg is the best mini keg for keeping a couple of tap beers chilly and pourable from backyard bonfires to football tailgates. Each keg is complete with a dual-pressure display so folks can easily tell the current pressure of beer inside. It’s made entirely from food-grade stainless steel so you can trust the entire device. To top it off, it’s super light, making it very portable.

3. YaeBrew Stainless Steel Mini Ball Lock Keg System

BEST FOR HOME BREW

Love home-brewed beer? Need a place to store and dispense it? Then the YaeBrew Stainless Steel Mini Ball Lock Keg System is your answer. It features a 2.6-gallon capacity and is constructed from stainless steel, which is lightweight and durable. The powerful little keg system allows you to pressurize your beer with additional CO2 tanks and keep it stored, ready for consumption. Then, when it’s time to party, simply pick up your keg and enjoy your beer fresh from the portable keg.

4. Fizzics FZ403 DraftPour Beer Dispenser

BEST DRAFT FROM A SINGLE BOTTLE

At just the right size, this mini keg is small enough to take with you but large enough to hold a growler. Unlike other mini kegs, this one doesn’t require an extra CO2 or nitrous canister in order to use; all you gotta do is insert your beer, pull the tap, and voila! You’re holding the perfect beer without ever having to put your phone down. Unlike Fizzics’ previous model, this dispenser has the ability to hold all beer cans and bottle types without any problem. Additionally, it’s packed with newer features like USB power and a 25% faster pour. No cords, no cartridges, no mess. This baby only needs two AA batteries in order to work its magic.

5. TMCRAFT 64oz Mini Keg

SLEEKEST LOOK

Keep your homemade brew constantly fresh and tasting great for months at a time with the handsome, sleek black TMCRAFT 64oz mini keg fit for any at-home brewmaster. It’s jam-packed with everything you need in a great keg — a food-grade stainless steel material that keeps the beer’s flavor even after a couple of months, an extremely accurate PSI degree to ensure your beer has the perfect amount of fizz, and an insulated jacket that keeps your keg freezing cold outside when serving up your homebrew to friends and family. Plus, the all-black exterior is way too good-looking. What else could you need?

6. Home Brew Ohio Mini Keg

BEST ORIGINAL

If you’re looking to get as close as it gets to the look of a full-sized keg, we’ve got you covered with this Home Brew Ohio mini keg that makes it seem like your average-sized keg gave birth. It’s awesome for home brewing and helps make your beer taste awesome. It can also be used inside the house as a novelty for somebody who collects growlers or for someone who loves making beer in their home. Although it’s fully functional, it’s also a beautiful desktop sitter.

7. Heineken Half Keg

MOST FRILL-FREE

Looking for a quick, crowd-pleasing keg? Look no further than Heineken. Just pick up a keg from your local liquor store or order from Total Wine for a completely frill-free experience. It’s as simple as tapping the puppy and sipping. And who hates Heineken? No one!

8. DrinkTanks 64oz Travel Keg

BEST TRAVEL KEG

Whether you’re tailgating or planning on spending a long weekend doing absolutely nothing, this sleek-looking travel keg is designed to keep your brews cold for up to 45 hours (and, inversely, your hot drinks warm up to 25 hours). One of the best mini kegs for tailgates on the road, this product is made with high-quality stainless steel coupled with extra-durable vacuum insulation, so it’s incredibly sturdy. Sure, your hops may have a little more foam, but you won’t lose a drop. This one also comes with its own CO2 injector and cartridges.

9. BACOENG Pressurized Keg Growler

BEST FOR CRAFT BEER

The BACOENG Pressurized Keg Growler is made to keep your beer fresh and cold. The 128-ounce stainless-steel construction includes handy carrying handles, a dual-stage regulator, and a durable faucet dispenser. It’s a great way to store and transport your homebrews or favorite craft beers for enjoying with friends. Just take this min keg to your favorite brewery to be refilled time and again. The variable regulator lets you stay in control of your beer’s carbonation to deliver the perfect head and taste.

10. GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler

MOST ATTRACTIVE

The GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler is available in three different finishes. Whether you choose the stainless steel, copper, or black chrome finish, this attractive mini keg is a stylish addition to any home bar or tailgating party. It sports a handy carrying handle around the neck and also has a built-in tap, sight glass, and pressure gauge to keep you in control of your drink. The lid allows for pressure adjustments, while the double-walled construction helps maintain the temperature inside your keg.

11. Square One Mini Keg

BEST SQUARE

Some of the best mini kegs aren’t even round. Certainly not Square One. This mini keg fits one gallon of beer in a rectangular, sideways format for your enjoyment. This is a visual standout amongst a crowd of standing, circular kegs with a sleek exterior you’re going to love. The keg is super easy to use and sets up in just a few seconds to get sipping faster than the alternatives. In addition, beer is said to stay fresher for longer in this keg.

12. Kegco Kegerator

BEST SPLURGE

The Kegco Kegerator includes a complete keg tapping kit, meaning all you need to do is bring your keg, attach it, switch on the kegerator and start enjoying a chilled draft beer. The fridge-like design is capable of housing small to full-size kegs and includes a number of internal and external mounts for holding tanks in place. It’s available in either a black or stainless-steel finish and can also be used as a standard beer fridge for cans and bottles when required. This kegerator is a great choice for large parties and serious beer-drinking get-togethers.

