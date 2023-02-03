Snack Game Strong? These Snack Subscription Boxes Will Make Your Tastebuds Happier

Snacks are what keeps the world moving. Yes — healthy, well-balanced meals are important to stave off hunger throughout the day, but the secret sauce to avoiding hunger? Snacks. You’re bound to get peckish during that mid-afternoon slump where it’s too late for lunch but too early for dinner. So what do you do? Grab something light to satisfy the craving. Now the question becomes, what do you grab? There are plenty of snack options out there to choose from, which can make the selection overwhelming.

Are you a cheese and crackers person? A potato chip person? A vegetable crudité lover? How about a candy fanatic? Whatever your go-to is, you’re going to want options, and you’ll want to make sure you never run out of your favorites. The solution? Snack subscription boxes. They make snack boxes for everything these days — so treat yourself to a selection of gourmet refreshments monthly that’ll power you through your days. These boxes also make great gifts for anyone on your list heading into the holidays because who doesn’t love snacks? Enjoy the best snack subscription boxes available for delivery right to your door.

Courtesy of SnackCrate BEST OVERALL $7.99/month A curated box of snacks to your door each month, each themed with a different country. The snacks are hand-picked by in-house snack experts and range from salty to sweet and sour. And you can add a drink as well if you’d like. They have three different sizes to choose from — mini, original, and premium so you can pick what works for you. The snacks are also shipped directly from the source so that you can rely on their quality, authenticity, and freshness.

Courtesy of Bokksu Runner Up Starting at $39.95/month Some say Japanese snacks are the best snacks — and we don’t disagree. We’ve written about this Bokksu snack subscription box on Spy before because it’s such an awesome product and one of the best ways to get snacks delivered. Each snack is sourced by hand from centuries-old family businesses in Japan, and many of them rarely make it to supermarkets in the states, so you know you’re getting something truly unique. Each box is bursting with snacks and flavor — 20-24 snack and tea options, to be exact. Each one also includes a beautifully drawn booklet with info about all of the snacks, as well as allergen info.

Courtesy of Vosges Haut Chocolate BEST FOR GIFTING Start at $16.00/month Chocolate is decadent, luscious on the tongue, and a rich treat. What better way to pamper someone special or yourself than with a monthly box of gourmet chocolate from luxury chocolatier Vosges Haut Chocolate? Each month you can customize your own box of chocolate goodies. Choose chocolate caramel marshies, chocolate bars, truffles, caramel toffee, or vegan truffles.

Courtesy of Quinn Snacks BEST GLUTEN-FREE Bundles start at $19.99 Break up your afternoon with microwavable non-GMO organic popcorn flavored with parmesan, cheddar, maple, or sea salt; you can also settle in with their Movie Night Popcorn kit. That nine-piece box contains microwavable popcorn and a variety of seasonings. Opt for gluten-free pretzels or pretzel nuggets. Pretzel nuggets are filled with either peanut butter, almond butter, dark chocolate, peanut butter, or plant-based cheese. There’s even an allergen-friendly pretzel stick bundle.

Courtesy of RIND BEST FRUIT SNACKS Starting at $34.19/month RIND snacks upcycle fruit rinds and turn them into healthy snacks. No, this isn’t an oxymoron. The company creates signature treats like straw-perry, coco-melon, or their new dark cocoa sea salt coconut crisps. If you prefer something classic, they also have single-flavor chips like apple, peach, or orange. These snacks are vegan, paleo-friendly, and use non-GMO ingredients. RIND has a VIP subscription service that can save them 10% off subscriptions when they sign up. Delivery frequency can be every week or once a month.

Courtesy of Carnivore Club BEST FOR CHARCUTERIE $39.99/month Lovers of salami, prosciutto, bacon, and other cured meats — rejoice! This snack subscription box was made just for you, and it’s packed full of handcrafted meats from artisans across the country that you won’t find in your average grocery store. Each box contains 4-6 varieties of salami, prosciutto, and bacon for you to pair with your favorite cheeses, olives, jams, and tiny pickles for the appetizer platter of your dreams. Each box highlights a different artisan, like the box from Zoe’s Meats — a mission-based cured meat company all about nurturing the environment.

Courtesy of Candyclub BEST FOR CANDY Starting at $29.99/month Sometimes you want something sweet, gummy, sour, and/or delicious, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Candy Club is a monthly snack subscription box made for all of the sweet tooths and candy lovers out there. Each box contains six candy cups filled with sweet treats from small business artisans and famous candy producers. The collection is carefully curated for your enjoyment, and each month’s box takes you on a slightly different journey. They have two different box sizes depending on your level of enthusiasm/ the number of people you’ll be sharing your box with — a “Fun Box” with six 6-oz candy cups and a “Party Box” with six 13-oz candy cups. You also get to choose your candy profile of “Mostly Sweet” or “Mostly Sour.”

Courtesy of Little Red Kitchen BEST COOKIE OF THE MONT Starting at $35.00/month Based in Brooklyn, the Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop sends out its subscription boxes as soon as the cookies are cooled down from baking. These cookies are made with organic ingredients, are soft and fragrant, and go great with a glass of milk. Each box is comprised of a mix of cookies to nibble on. They also make seasonally themed cookie boxes like the Chocolate Love Cookie of the Month. Cookies can be customized regarding allergens and gluten. If baking is your way to reduce stress, they also offer a DIY Cookie Kit monthly subscription.

Courtesy of Wildway BEST Paleo Friendly Starting at $16.95/month For those who like to nibble throughout the day, Wildway’s grain-free granola snacks are the way to go. Made without added sugar, there is a four-pack (banana nut, apple cinnamon, coconut cashew, vanilla bean espresso) and the six-pack (dark chocolate sea salt, signature seasonal, banana nut, apple cinnamon, coconut cashew, vanilla bean espresso) monthly subscription box. These low-carb snacks come in resealable eight-ounce bags. They can be tucked in a bag and sit nicely on a desk.

BEST INTERNATIONAL Starting at $12.95/month Lots of snack subscription boxes are curated with international snacks, but MunchPak combines the best from the US and countries abroad. All of the snacks are full-sized, so you get the complete experience, and each box contains at least 5, 10, or 20 different products to try based on the size you pick. Each snack box also includes a travel guide with information and facts about the snacks in your box and the countries they come from. You can also add a soda to each box if you’d like, and they make gifting easy with the option of a one-time charge with no renewal.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST PROTEIN SNACK BARS $24.73 $26.08 Instead of a candy bar with empty calories, try snacking on a bar that’s good for you. While these snack bars look gooey, crunchy, and bad for you, they’re chock full of goodness. Each bar contains 15 grams of protein, 20% of the daily value of eight vitamins, 1 gram of sugar, and three or fewer carbs per bar. The variety box contains four of the following bars: chocolate hazelnut, chocolate salted caramel, chocolate peanut caramel, and chocolate peanut butter.