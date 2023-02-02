Think Warm Thoughts With the Best Hard Seltzer Brands to Sip This Year

After being named the official drink of the summer in 2019 by the Today Show, these sparkly bevies haven’t even come close to slowing down at all a few years later in 2023. The best hard seltzer has managed to cement itself as one of the nation’s favorite drink choices of the decade. And, we get it — it’s damn delicious.

Every single one of the best hard seltzers offers a light, tasteful consistency that makes a great alternative to beer at parties. Plus, hard seltzer appeals to consumers looking to imbibe without the unnecessary calorie bomb that comes with a sugary mixed drink. Most options clock in at around 70 to 120 calories. To top it all off, the flavor options are practically infinite, so you can find the right one to satisfy your palate. The best hard seltzer brands get you just tipsy enough without that too-full feeling that even light beer can often bring.

Hard seltzer is a pre-made alcoholic beverage with a standard percentage of 4% to 6% ABV per 12-ounce can. It’s gotten as high as 12% thanks to Four Loko. It’s usually made from seltzer water, a refreshing flavor, and alcohol derived from cold-brewed sugar, which explains the lower alcohol content than a typical vodka and club soda. More recently, though, we’re seeing lots of hard seltzers use actual vodka in the mix, as seen in ultra-popular brands such as High Noon.

The idea of hard soda has been around since the early ’90s, but today’s remix, which aims to attract health-conscious consumers, first hit the shelves in 2013. The fact that hard seltzer is one of the “healthiest” alcoholic beverages available, combined with lower alcohol content and easy portability, has made this particular beverage an extremely attractive option for drinkers keeping an eye on nutrition. As per Grand View Research, “global hard seltzer market size was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% from 2022 to 2030.”

Ultimately, we used to see people pre-gaming or barbecuing with a case of light beer. But today, every group, from millennials to baby boomers, is more likely to show up with a case of White Claw or Truly.

Some might think there are a bit too many hard seltzers at this point, but we’re still huge fans. So if you haven’t already, give this thirst-quenching and Instagram-friendly drink a try. Order one of the best hard seltzer options online, and enjoy these guilt-free refreshments the next time you need a drink.

Courtesy of Drizly $17.99 We don’t have to talk too much about White Claw, do we? You know it, you love it, and it’s single-handedly been the glue of your alcohol consumption over the course of the past few years. With various variety packs to choose from, you can never go wrong with a Claw. It’s simply the best hard seltzer.

Courtesy of Drizly $17.99 High Noon has become a favorite among vodka soda drinkers trying to steer clear of malt beverages. As mentioned, High Noon uses actual vodka. That said, you won’t find these in the local bodega. Head over to the liquor store to snag the best hard seltzers with actual liquor in them.

Courtesy of Drizly $18.99 What initially began as a sparkling water brand has recently climbed up in the ranks as one of the best hard seltzers you can sip on. These seltzers go down smoothly with a refreshing, tequila-like flavor, setting them aside from the vodka-like-dominated world of hard seltzers.

Courtesy of Drizly $20.99 Want to get a little bit out of your comfort zone? Give Nectar a try. This SPY-favorite hard seltzer is unlike any other hard seltzer brand we’ve had the experience of tasting. With Asian-based flavors like lychee and yuzu, these go down easy without any uncomfortable aftertaste.

Courtesy of Drizly $17.99 Truly is in the same realm as White Claw, so if you haven’t heard of it by now as a hard seltzer lover, you’re probably living under a rock. This low-cal is a delicious alternative to any casual hard seltzer. Not much sets it aside from most other seltzers at this point, but it’s still quite delicious and can’t go unnamed.

Courtesy of Drizly $19.99 Alcohol consumption almost always comes with a repercussion we all can’t stand: hangovers. Thankfully, Happy Dad’s full-canned hard seltzers are packed with electrolytes to try and minimize that. Plus, they’re bringing 12 fluid ounces into the best hard seltzer space! For that, we simply have to thank them.

Courtesy of Drizly $17.66 BON & VIV has been around since the very beginning of this low-cal beverage trend. The brand was originally called “Spiked Seltzer” before being acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2016. So, were they the first hard seltzer? The jury’s still out. But they’re damn good. That’s all we’re certain of at this point.

Courtesy of Drizly $15.99 While just about every beer brand under the sun tried making the best hard seltzer a few summers back, no one really did it the way Bud Light did. Sure, it might taste a lot like White Claw or Truly, but it did over or under-sweeten like every other beer brand. These are actually quite refreshing in comparison.

Courtesy of Drizly $16.99 Cutwater has been reimaging loads of varying cocktails by canning them. From mojitos to bloodies, you can find almost all of your favorite cocktails canned by the Cutwater brand. Their best hard seltzer option exists within their ranch water. This variety pack has multiple mouthwatering flavors that will surely hit the spot on a hot day.