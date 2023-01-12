Forget the Recipes & Grab These 15 Store-Bought Super Bowl Snacks Instead for 2023

Although we’re not quite sure who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII this coming Sunday, February 12, 2023, it’s safe to say that everybody is excited to watch this year’s two top teams go face to face for the title. And, given that Rihanna is headlining the halftime show, we really mean it when we say, everybody. Super Bowl LVII is going to be a stupendous one.

If you want to watch the two best teams in the NFL go head-to-head, it’s important to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl for free in 2023. Because unless you’re one of the lucky few to score tickets to the main event (which are astronomically priced), you’re more than likely hosting or attending a Super Bowl party to watch the game.

We all know that Super Bowl parties are the best. Getting all your friends and family together in one place and choosing a team to back or root against is great fun. But perhaps best of all is enjoying the range of the best Super Bowl snacks to accompany the game.

Whether you love nachos, crackers, cookies, or candy, Super Bowl Sunday is a great excuse to eat all the most delicious things you can think of while enjoying a spectacle of a game simultaneously. It’s perhaps unsurprising then that this day is second only to Thanksgiving in terms of food consumed in the United States.

To ensure you’ve got everything you need to host a successful party, we’ve put together a selection of some essential Super Bowl snacks — even if you’re hosting a healthy Super Bowl party. What’s best about our range is that almost every choice requires next to no preparation, meaning these snacks are ideal if you don’t want to cook or you’re in need of some last-minute options for your spread.

Ready? Great. Check out all of the best Super Bowl snacks below. All you’re missing now are the best Super Bowl party products, and you’ll be golden.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Have you ever seen the Saturday Night Live Totino’s Pizza Rolls skits? Well, stop what you’re doing and go on YouTube right now. Prepared to laugh your ass off. These have quintessentially become the Super Bowl Sunday snack from these skits in our opinion. Not only are they deliciously tasty, but they’re easy to make and can please quite the crowd.

Courtesy of Amazon

Tyson Any’Tizers Buffalo Style Chicken Bites

It’s not Super Bowl Sunday without a little bit (a lot) of buffalo sauce. Make wings easier than ever this year by popping them in the air fryer and snacking away on bone-free chicken bites from Tyson. Trust us when we say these will fulfill any and all buffalo hankerings this year.

Sabra Classic Guacamole

If you’re having a Super Bowl party, you need guacamole. Need we say more? Fine, we will. You need guacamole.

Eastern Standard Provisions One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites

With 100 pretzel bites, you can feed at least 100 people. With 100 pretzel bites and a little bit of hot cheese on the side, you can feed maybe ten people tops. Do what you will with that information.

Frito-Lay Ultimate Snack Care Package

The game may not always live up to the pre-game hype, but you can make sure your Superbowl snack spread does. With this Frito-Lay Ultimate Snack Care Package, you’ll get a variety of 40 individual snacks, including Funyuns, Cheetos, and Doritos. No matter what your personal tastes are, there’s sure to be something to take your fancy inside this comprehensive game pack. This pack is also ideal for use as a care package for students, military personnel, kids at camp, and more.

365 Everyday Value Assorted Entertainment Crackers

If you go crackers for crackers, you need this 365 Everyday Value Assorted Entertainment Crackers in your game snack spread. This Whole Foods Market product contains a variety of six different cracker types and is ideal for mixing with dips, cold cuts, and other assortments to give your game selection an extra edge. And, if you have any left over after the game, their versatility makes these crackers great for lunch boxes, parties, and everyday eating.

Power Up Trail Mix

If you’re after delicious snacks but want to stay on the healthier side of things, this Power Up Trail Mix is a great choice. With its blend of nuts, fruits, and seeds, there’s plenty to be enjoyed during the game without feeling any of the guilt associated with many other snack options. In addition, this mix is great for sprinkling on salads, yogurt, and oatmeal.

El Monterey Chicken and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Amazon Fresh customers can serve these delicious frozen taquitos during their Super Bowl party. These frozen snacks are always a crowd-pleaser, especially when combined with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. Like, come on. How could you go wrong with frozen taquitos on the biggest day in football? You can’t.

Nostalgia Hot Air & Kettle Popcorn Kit

When it comes to watching any kind of spectacle, sporting or not, there’s no better food accompaniment than popcorn. For centuries, this light and delicious snack has been a favorite with people, both young and old. In the Nostalgia Hot Air & Kettle Popcorn Kit, you’ll find 16 ounces of soft-shell popcorn kernels just waiting to be popped. The kit also includes butter-flavored oil and a range of seasonings, allowing you to offer several flavors to your guests.

Pittsburgh Pickle Company Dill Mill

Want a snack that requires minimal effort but offers maximum taste? The answer is pickles! Pittsburgh Pickle Company’s Dill Mill Pickle Spear Jar delivers plenty of dill-icious pickles to go around. In addition to the natural pickled flavor, these snacks boast a traditional garlic and dill taste to further please your taste buds. You’ll also find each pickle is impressively crisp as the high-speed packing process helps ensure the pickles maintain their freshness.

Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack

This Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack includes plenty of jerky to keep your Super Bowl guests full and happy. You’ll find nine servings in two included flavors, original and teriyaki. Each serving includes around 14 grams of protein, making these a good choice for snackers looking for a balance between taste and nutritional benefit. The handy, individually packaged portions also make this jerky a great choice for people who want a snack for hiking, camping, cycling, and more.

Stacy’s Pita Chips Variety Pack

Whether you’re having guacamole, salsa, hummus, or some other dip, this Stacy’s Pita Chips Variety Pack is the ideal accompaniment. It’s crammed full of delicious, baked pita chips in a variety of flavors. Styles include naked chips, garlic & herb, cinnamon sugar, and parmesan. Each of the 24 packs is individually wrapped, meaning they’re great for snacking and lunch boxes if you don’t eat all of them during the game.

Deep River Kettle Potato Chips

If you’re going for potato chips, you better be going for high-quality. Deep River’s Kettle Potato Chips are a quick and easy answer to staying full during the game. They come in a variety of delicious flavors, including regular must-haves like sea salt and wilder ones such as zesty jalapeno and Maui onion. Easy to say that these will have folks munchin’.

Snickers Full-Sized Candy Bars

Snickers Full-Sized Candy Bars? Hell yes. Here, you’ll find 48 individually wrapped chocolate bars. The SNICKERS Crisper is a delicious variation on the standard bar as it adds crisped rice to the chocolate, caramel, and peanuts you’ve come to expect. These kosher snacks are a great addition to your Super Bowl spread as an anytime option for when you get snacky. You can also use these versatile bars as dessert components, and smoothie ingredients or incorporate them into other recipes.

Hillshire Farm Sausage Lit’L Smokies Sausages

Okay, we are getting a little DIY here, but there is no way you can mess this up. Wrap these little hot dogs with some Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, and you’ll have the snack of the century: pigs in a blanket. You can either bake or fire grill them, and this snack is best completed with mustard dipping sauce.