These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Take the Hassle Out of the Holiday

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, if you haven’t already started planning this year’s meal, now is the time. And while this usually means stressing out about where, when and how you’re going to feed yourself and your guests, we’re here to offer a stress-free and budget-friendly way to enjoy a delicious and freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal. We’re talking about the best Thanksgiving meal kits you can have delivered right to your door.

If you’re unfamiliar with meal delivery services and still think of pre-prepared meals on the same level as flavorless microwave meals or frozen food, it’s time to have a rethink. Modern-day meal kits, including the best Thanksgiving dinner kits, can be made up of the freshest, highest quality ingredients and arrive at your door, ready to be prepared by you. It’s your choice whether this preparation takes the form of following step-by-step recipes to create the dish or just warming up an already prepared dish.

But before we look at where to buy Thanksgiving meal kits, we’re going to have a quick look at what foods should be included in them.

What Are Typical Thanksgiving Dishes?

While we’re happy to admit that a centerpiece of a roasted turkey is something you’ll likely find on almost every single Thanksgiving table across the country, what accompanies it may be slightly more up for debate. It’s common for things like geography, family history and personal taste to have an impact on what makes the cut for accompaniments on Turkey Day. To see how your table compares, here is a list of some of the most popular dishes you will find on the average Thanksgiving table:

Roast turkey

Mashed potatoes

Green bean casserole

Cranberry sauce

Dinner rolls

Mac and cheese

Gravy

Stuffing

Pumpkin pie

Sweet potatoes (optional marshmallow topping)

Below you’ll find 10 of our favorite meal kits for Thanksgiving. We’ve included both services that deliver individual ingredients with recipe instructions as well as other services which will deliver pre-made food to your door. Whichever service style you side with, one thing we’re sure of is that you’ll be eating a delicious Thanksgiving meal come November 24th.

In addition, it’s worth noting that many of these services have a specific cut-off date for ordering Thanksgiving food, usually around a week before. So make sure you get your Thanksgiving meal kit order in straight away to avoid any disappointment.

1. Hello Fresh

BEST OVERALL

Hello Fresh is one of the most popular and well-established meal kit delivery services around. Subscribers are treated to weekly deliveries of tasty meals in a box, made up of fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions for at-home preparation. It’s also possible to skip weeks or cancel your subscription whenever you want. If you want to get a delicious Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings and none of the guesswork, then HelloFresh is our top pick for a Thanksgiving meal kit.

Read More: See the 16 Most Mouthwatering HelloFresh Meals

Courtesy of Hello Fresh

For Thanksgiving, HelloFresh goes all out, offering customers the chance to order one of their larger-than-normal, family-ready Thanksgiving feasts. To get yours, simply choose between the two meal options, pick out a delivery date in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving (remember a turkey needs four days to dethaw) and order. Then, you’ll receive your meal in a temperature-controlled box on your chosen day between November 16-23. It’s that easy.

Additionally, it’s possible to get your order sent to a different address if that’s more convenient. And, if you know someone who would love a Thanksgiving meal but just doesn’t have the time to prepare it, these kits also make a great gift.

The two Thanksgiving meal choices are:

Turkey + Sides Box $18.99/person

This meal box is ideal for anyone looking for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and wanting to cater to eight and 10 people. (It’s possible to order more than one box if you need more food). Inside the box you’ll find:

Roasted Turkey with a Garlic Herb Butter Rub

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage & Cranberries

Classic Gravy with Fresh Herbs

Broccoli Cheddar Gratin with Parmesan Garlic Breadcrumbs

Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic & Sour Cream

Cranberry Sauce with Orange & Cinnamon

Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

Jammy Brie & Charcuterie Board with Pear, Pecans & Baguette (Optional Appetizer)

Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box $24.99/person

Because it is slightly smaller in size, this meal box is better suited to smaller groups of four to six people. However, the included food is no less delicious. The box comes filled with:

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Sherry Thyme Jus

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage & Cranberries

Classic Gravy with Fresh Herbs

Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic & Sour Cream

Broccoli Cheddar Gratin with Parmesan Garlic Breadcrumbs

Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

Jammy Brie & Charcuterie Board with Pear, Pecans & Baguette (Optional Appetizer)

ORDER BY: 11/17

2. Harry & David

BEST CREATE YOUR OWN

Unlike some of the other subscription-based meal delivery services, Harry & David lets you simply mix and match from their impressive range of delicious, pre-prepared Thanksgiving food. For just shy of $250, you can have a delicious, heat-and-serve meal at the ready, which is capable of accommodating between eight and 10 guests.

Courtesy of Harry & David

Of course, the Thanksgiving meal kit has a roasted turkey as the star of the show. However, from there onwards, it really comes down to what you like best. Inside this gourmet meal kit, you will find:

Main Course

A Roasted Turkey

Accompanying Appetizer Assortment (Choose one)

Brunch Bites Appetizer Trio

World-Inspired Appetizer Assortment

Entertaining Appetizer Assortment

Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment

Crowd-Pleasing Sides (Choose two)

Sundried Tomato Truffle Mac and Cheese

Creamy Snap Peas with Bacon

Parmesan Creamed Spinach

Artichoke, Mushroom and Bacon Frittata

Three-Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

Cauliflower Risotto

Southwest Stuffed Bell Peppers

Acorn Squash with Maple Glaze

Mexican-Style Street Corn

Zucchini and Corn Casserole

+ six other dishes

Exceptional Dessert (Choose one)

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Apple Galette

Raspberry Topped Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

Blueberry Peach Crisp

Chocolate Decadence Cake

Garnish of Cranberry Sauce and Gravy

Available Now!

Additionally, if Harry & David’s Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast isn’t quite the right choice for your needs, this popular company still has plenty more to offer. Their impressive range of products spans pretty much any Thanksgiving-related food item you can think of. The selection is made up of:

Main Courses

Appetizers & Sides

Desserts

Hostess Gifts

Fruit Courses

Baked Goods

Wine & Beverages

Serveware

3. Blue Apron

BEST KITS

No matter whether it’s just you, you and a partner or an extended family get-together this Thanksgiving, Blue Apron has a selection of meals to cater to almost any number of people. The company is well known for their delicious, chef-designed recipes, responsibly sourced ingredients and perfectly portioned amounts. All of this combines to ensure no matter what meal package you pick this Thanksgiving, it’ll be a good one. The Thanksgiving meal kit is also user-friendly and commitment-free, allowing for meal skipping or cancelation whenever you feel like it.

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Blue Apron offers three different Thanksgiving meal menus. They include a traditional turkey-centered option and a complete vegetarian meal plan, too. Each box is also available Read on to see the breakdown of each box.

Classic Thanksgiving Box (Serves 6-8)

This traditional Thanksgiving feast comes with savory turkey, seasonal sides and a classic dessert. If you want to add a little more food to your delivery, there are a number of seasonal add-ons to choose from. These are available for all meal plans. In addition, each box comes with recipe cards, a holiday guide, a preparation checklist and ideas for entertaining.

Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast

Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Apple Crumb Pie

Optional Add-ons (each one serves between two and eight people)

Truffle & Parmesan Knots

Persimmon Salad

Sweet Potato Loaf Cake

Pancetta Stuffing

Smoked Gouda & Mushroom Quiche

Charcuterie Board with Prosciutto-Wrapped Dates

Vegetarian Holiday Box (Serves 8-10)

If meat is off the menu, give this meatless Vegetarian Holiday Box a try. Rather than turkey, you’ll find a pasta bake and a number of other meat-free dishes waiting for you inside.

Three-Cheese Cascatelli Pasta Bake

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Arugula & Orange Salad

Smoky Delicata Squash

Chocolate Mousse Pie

Holiday Ham Box (Serves 8-10)

For homes where turkey isn’t the flavor of the day, this Holiday Ham Box offers an appealing alternative to Turkey Day. This six-dish box ensures you’re still feasting on delicious Thanksgiving-worthy food come November 24th.

Baked Ham

Three-Cheese Cascatelli Pasta Bake

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Arugula & Orange Salad

Smoky Delicata Squash

Chocolate Mousse Pie

ORDER BY: 11/16

4. Purple Carrot

BEST FOR PLANT-BASED/VEGETARIAN/VEGAN

Purple Carrot is the place to go if you are looking for a meat-free meal this Thanksgiving. Everything in their meal selection plan, even outside of Thanksgiving, is made from plant-based ingredients and is 100% vegan. This subscription service offers customers a range of delicious meals, including High-Protein, Gluten-Free and Chef’s Choice options. Additionally, it’s possible to skip or cancel deliveries at any time.

Courtesy of Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot’s Thanksgiving meal kit costs $75 and is designed to serve up to four individuals. It’s also easy to double your order if you’re intending on hosting more people or want plenty of leftovers. If you choose to order this delicious — and entirely plant-based — holiday meal, you will be enjoying a Thanksgiving feast made up of:

Rustic Ciabatta Stuffing with Root Vegetables & Herb Sausage

Cashew Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pecan Parsley Salsa

Pear Cranberry Crisp with Walnut Crumble

It’s also worth noting that this popular, vegan-friendly Thanksgiving meal is likely to sell out. So make sure to get your order in before it’s too late.

ORDER BY: 11/15

5. Williams Sonoma

BEST SPLURGE

If you believe you can’t put a price on delicious food, you need to check out this Ultimate Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner from Williams Sonoma. Thanks to its heat-and-serve nature, come November 24th, you’ll be free to entertain friends and family and really enjoy the day, knowing each dish included in this comprehensive, eight-to-10 person Thanksgiving meal kit can be ready for eating with minimal know-how and input. If you value time spent with people over time spent in the kitchen, this is the dinner kit for you.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Additionally, while certain components of the meal may be delivered to you separately or at different times, this simply ensures everything arrives at your home in top condition. You can also rest assured that the ingredients used inside the dishes are of the highest quality.

Inside this Ultimate Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner you will find:

Willie Bird Fresh Turkey (Between 16–18 lb)

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Almondine

Sausage Cranberry Stuffing

Maple Squash Au Gratin

Brussels Sprouts in Pancetta Gratin

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Classic Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Parker House Rolls

Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pie

ORDER BY: 11/17

6. Magic Kitchen

BEST MEAL FILTER

Are you searching for food suitable for a specific diet? If so, the Magic Kitchen’s easy-to-use filter tool could be just what you need. It allows you to specify what course, type of meal and dietary requirement you want, only showing you the products which fulfill your specific needs. Once you’ve chosen the restaurant-quality meal or dish, convenience is the name of the game through safe and hassle-free ordering. Plus, Magic Kitchen can ship your food anywhere within four business days to anywhere in the continental U.S.

Courtesy of Magic Kitchen

When it comes to putting your Thanksgiving meal together, Magic Kitchen has all the basics comprehensively covered. Individual dish choices include:

Roasted turkey with gravy

Whole Grain rolls

Mashed potatoes

Creamy spinach

Cranberry orange sauce

Sweet potatoes

French green beans

buttered carrots

Apple and sage stuffing

Hickory smoked ham

Pumpkin pie

7. Omaha Steaks

BEST FOR MEAT LOVERS

If Thanksgiving is all about enjoying the juiciest, highest quality meats available, then Omaha steaks could have the Thanksgiving meal kits you’ve been searching for. Choose from several different turkey preparations, hams and roasts as you build your very own customized meal for between four and eight people. You can also choose from several pre-selected dinners, including a Thanksgiving Turkey Feast and a Homestyle Ham & Turkey Dinner, or even purchase individual elements separately if you already have your sides or show-stopping meat picked out.

Courtesy of Omaha Steaks

For example, Omaha Steaks’ Build Your Own Thanksgiving for 6 lets you choose from the following:

Centerpiece (pick one) – Whole Basted Turkey/Fully Cooked Prime Rib Roast

(pick one) – Whole Basted Turkey/Fully Cooked Prime Rib Roast Potatoes (pick one) – Family-Size Smashed Red/Family-Size Whipped Sweet Potatoes

(pick one) – Family-Size Smashed Red/Family-Size Whipped Sweet Potatoes Sides (pick two) – Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin/Creamed Corn/Green Beans in Butter Sauce/Green Bean Casserole

(pick two) – Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin/Creamed Corn/Green Beans in Butter Sauce/Green Bean Casserole Dessert (pick one) – Pumpkin Pie/Caramel Apple Tartlets

(pick one) – Pumpkin Pie/Caramel Apple Tartlets Bread – Garlic Butter Baguettes

8. Goldbelly

BEST FOR FILLING GAPS

Missing a starter, a side dish, a dessert or any other Thanksgiving-meal element? Don’t worry. Simply check out Goldbelly’s comprehensive selection of everything Thanksgiving and you’ll find what you need. The wide-ranging choice of foods, which are supplied by top names in the food industry and also include a number of vegan and non-traditional options, can be easily ordered one by one, allowing you to fill in any gaps you may currently have in your menu.

Courtesy of Goldbelly

Alternatively, Goldbelly’s outstanding food can form the foundation of your November 24th feast. Mouthwatering examples of Goldbelly’s edible and often unique delights include:

Gourmet Butcher Block The All-Madden Turducken

PieCaken Bakeshop Original PieCaken

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. Famous Lobster Mac & Cheese

Kings BBQ Kings Southern Side Dishes

Emporium Pies The Lord of the Pies Deep Dish Apple Pie

Panbury’s Double Crust Hand Pies

9. Stock Yards

BEST SUBSCRIPTION-FREE

Stock Yards is a great choice for Thanksgiving hosts looking to avoid any long-term subscription commitments. Their Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast serves eight to 10 people and makes it particularly easy to assemble a Thanksgiving meal filled with only one appetizer, two sides and a dessert which truly suit your individual tastes.

Courtesy of Stock Yards

Each Stock Yards create your own meal comes with:

Centerpiece – Roasted Turkey

– Roasted Turkey Appetizers (pick two) – Brunch Bites Appetizer Trio/Entertaining Appetizers Assortment/World-Inspired Appetizer Assortment/Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment

(pick two) – Brunch Bites Appetizer Trio/Entertaining Appetizers Assortment/World-Inspired Appetizer Assortment/Favorite Flavors Appetizer Assortment Sides (pick two) – Sun Dried Tomatoes Truffle Mac and Cheese/Signature Twice-Baked Potatoes/Acorn Squash With Maple Glaze/ Creamy Snap Peas with Bacon/+15 more

(pick two) – Sun Dried Tomatoes Truffle Mac and Cheese/Signature Twice-Baked Potatoes/Acorn Squash With Maple Glaze/ Creamy Snap Peas with Bacon/+15 more Dessert (pick one) – Apple Galette/Pumpkin Cheesecake/Chocolate Decadence Cake/Raspberry Topped Cheesecake/New York Style Cheesecake

(pick one) – Apple Galette/Pumpkin Cheesecake/Chocolate Decadence Cake/Raspberry Topped Cheesecake/New York Style Cheesecake Garnish – Cranberry Sauce and Gravy

10. HomeChef Thanksgiving Special

ALSO CONSIDER

HomeChef is another popular subscription meal delivery service which lets you put together a tasty Thanksgiving meal with a turkey breast roast and a selection of sides. On an average, non-holiday week, this health-conscious service lets you tailor your choices in either a calorie, carb or time-conscious way. This means HomeChef is well suited to anyone looking to maintain a diet or introduce a new one.

Courtesy of Home Chef

When it come to their Thanksgiving food, which is available in the week beginning November 21st, the multi-piece feast serves between eight and 10 people and can include the following items:

Turkey Breast Roast

Sweet Potato Casserole

Brussels Sprouts with Caramelized Onions

Grown-Up Green Bean Casserole

Loaded Mashed Potatoes with Bacon

Cheddar and Sage Biscuits

Apple Crisp Cake & Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Skillet (optional dessert)

Aside from the turkey, which takes a little longer and can be prepared from either frozen or chilled, these dishes require around 40 minutes of preparation time.

ORDER BY: 11/15

