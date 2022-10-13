Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around.

The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward.

This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past.

An announcement from Blue Apron shares that the move “is a continued expansion of the company’s third-party channel strategy to increase exposure to a wider pool of potential customers outside of its ecosystem.” The offering of meals furthers the relationship between Amazon and Blue Apron. Blue Apron recipes were already available to consumers via Amazon Alexa with hands-free instructions on how to prepare meals through Alexa-enabled devices

Blue Apron’s Amazon offerings will include Ready Cook meals, Family Favorites recipes, quick Heat & Eat meals, and limited-time special occasion boxes. To see a full list of offerings, visit amazon.com/blueapron.

In addition to the Amazon news, Blue Apron has announced an expansion of its digital gift card program. Digital gift cards will now be available for purchase to Costco members at a discounted price.

The Blue Apron digital gift cards are available in $100 increments, which can be sent directly to recipients. Costco members will be able to save 20% by purchasing through Costco.com. For more information visit cook.ba/costcopartnership.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the Blue Apron options available at Amazon below.

