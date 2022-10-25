Brightland’s New Gorgeous 4-Pack of Mini Olive Oils is a Perfect Gift for Cooks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Brightland, the brand known for creating tasty olive oil in gorgeous bottles has just caught our attention yet again with their newly-released Mini Artist Series. The box includes four miniature bottles of their infused olive oils, a perfect gift for cooks in your life who appreciate a pantry staple in IG-worthy packaging.

Brightland The Mini Artist Series

Courtesy of Brightland

The Details

Brightland’s new olive oil pack comes with four 100 milliliter or 3.4 fluid ounce mini bottles of various infused flavors. If you have someone in your life who loves to cook, we’re recommending this thoughtful, beautiful and usable gift for the holiday season. It comes in a decorative box so very little wrapping is needed, and they can keep the bottles afterwards as home decor (trust us, they’ll want to).

Ardor Olive Oil is made with red chili peppers, chipotle peppers, jalapeno peppers and paprika for a smokey finish. It pairs well with, and adds heat to, pizzas, pastas, salads and can even be drizzled on dips, cheese and gelato.

Rosette Olive Oil is infused with garlic making it perfect for carbs aplenty as well as roast chicken, eggs, mashed potatoes and freshly-baked bread.

Lucid is olive oil made with lemon for a citrus-y finish that goes great on baked goods like scones and muffins as well as poured over salads and in cocktails.

Arise olive oil is infused with basic for an herbaceous and subtly spicy flavor profile, perfect for salads, burrata, berries and pasta.

The olives for this oil are the Frantoio variety and were harvested in November of 2021 on small family farms along California’s Central Coast. They were cold-pressed within 90 minutes of being harvested for optimal flavor.

Each bottle is also adorned with a different artist-designed label from creators in California, New York and Amsterdam. You can find more information on the artists on the product page.