ButcherBox Is Giving New Members Free Wings for Life Until February 5th

A free lifetime supply of anything used to just be a sweepstakes prize you’d overhear on the radio as a child and subsequently daydream about for weeks.

“80 years of free Snickers?! Are you kidding me?!?”

“What will I even do with a lifetime supply of Silly Bandz??”

Today, ButcherBox wants to satisfy our childhood imaginations by giving away a lifetime supply of free chicken wings to new members just in time for The Big Game.

From now until February 5th, everyone who subscribes to their meat delivery subscription will get a free 3-pound bag of organic, free-range chicken wings in every box for the lifetime of their membership.

Yes, that means that as long as you’re a ButcherBox member you’ll receive free wings every month that you can douse in your favorite buffalo sauce on a wild Friday night in or place in a dry rub for a guaranteed first place trophy at the neighborhood competition (we know how heated it can get).

The wings are humanely-raised and taste delicious, just like everything else ButcherBox freezes and ships to their customers.

How do you get free wings for life?

All it takes is signing up for one of ButcherBox’s many flexible meat delivery memberships on their website, starting at just $169.00 per month. They specialize in grass-fed and finished beef, wild-caught seafood, pasture-raised poultry as well as pre-cooked options that make lunchtime protein a breeze.

What is ButcherBox?

ButcherBox is one of our favorite meal delivery services for high-quality, grass-fed and finished beef, free-range chicken, humanely-raised poultry and wild-caught seafood. They make it easy to incorporate healthy protein into your diet and save you money, time, and effort.

Rather than lugging meat home from the grocery store and trying to cook it up before it goes bad, ButcherBox freezes all of their meat at peak freshness and delivers it to you frozen. You can then store it all in your freezer and thaw everything bit by bit when it’s time to make that chili recipe you found on TikTok or that chicken thighs recipe your mother-in-law told you about.

It can also serve as a lifesaving stockpile in the event of a snowstorm or other sudden hindrance to getting to the grocery store. It’s convenient and makes it easy for customers to build the protein supply they want. No red meat? Totally fine. Prefer chicken to pork? They can accommodate that as well.

ButcherBox’s Extensive Protein Selection

A few highlights from each of their categories include…

Prime cuts of beef that include:

Sirloin tips

New York strip steaks

Filet mignon

Free-range cuts of chicken including:

Whole chickens

Ground chicken

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Wild-caught seafood including:

Sea scallops

Salmon

Alaskan cod

ButcherBox Subscription Options

They’ve got both curated and customized meat delivery boxes available on their platform, and sizes for every type of household and lifestyle. Whether you’re a couple looking to stock up for a few months or a large family that cooks elaborate meals each night, they’ve got a meat box setup that’ll suit you and then some.

ButcherBox’s Custom Plan comes in two box sizes and allows you to pick your preferred cuts of meat and gives you access to their seafood selection as well.

Classic Box: Comes with 9-14 pounds of high-quality meat and is great for individuals, couples, and small families. This plan starts at $169.00 per month.

Big Box: The Big Box comes with 18-26 pounds of meat and is ideal for mid-size families who have an extra freezer for storage. This plan starts at $306.00 per month.

ButcherBox’s Curated Plan comes in two box sizes as well, and allows you to pick the type of meat that’s in your box. Note: with this plan, you don’t get to choose the specific cuts of your meat and you have a more limited selection that excludes seafood.

Classic Box: 8-11 pounds of high-quality meat, great for individuals or small families who want to save money and don’t have a preference on exact meat cut. This plan starts at $146.00 per month.

Big Box: 16-22 pounds of high-quality meat that’s a great value for larger families with extra storage space, who also aren’t very picky about their specific cuts of meat. This plan starts at $269.00 per month.

Both plans offer free shipping on your monthly meat deliveries and everything comes frozen. You can cancel or pause your membership at any time.