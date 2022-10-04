Butter Boards Are Gross, Please Build Your Friends an Actual Charcuterie Board

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok food hacks are really hit or miss for me. I love Emily Mariko’s salmon rice dish and I’ve actually learned helpful tricks from some very skilled chefs on the platform. I have to be honest and say, though, that I can’t get behind the latest lactose-heavy hosting hack that’s taken over during the last few weeks. I’m talking about butter boards.

Read More: SPY Our Place Reviews: Always Pan, Perfect Pot

The concept is simple. You take a platter or cutting board that you’d usually serve charcuterie on but instead of adding meats, cheeses, grapes and tiny pickles you slather the whole thing with butter and cut up some bread. Rather than carefully arranging distinct yet complimentary snacks in a perfectly-mixed cornucopia of sweet, tangy, pickled, fatty and salty goods, you take a disgusting amount of butter and say “have at it!”

I’m not surprised Tik Tok, I’m just disappointed. And no amount of hot honey, edible flowers or salt is going to tell me otherwise.

Butter Boards: A Sad Excuse For An Appetizer

I want to be clear that I’m not targeting the creators above. I’m sure they make lots of other delicious food for their family and friends. They’re simply popular examples of the trend to give you a visual.

I am, however, against the notion that slathering a cutting board with butter is going to do anything besides risk the health of those you’re serving it to. I’m not a medical doctor, but I’m pretty sure this ain’t it.

The amount of butter being scooped up by those sourdough slices is way more than I’ve seen anyone eat spread on bread in a non-butter board setting. Also, I’m gonna call it and say this trend is not creative. Bread and butter has been the opener in restaurants across the country for decades, and just because this one is dressed up on a yuppy serving platter and adorned with flakey sea salt doesn’t mean it’s an actual appetizer.

I don’t want to push any sort of diet culture, but I would be remiss to not acknowledge that this trend seems completely devoid of any type of nutritional value. I’m all for a treat, but slathering butter on bread like it’s hummus, peanut butter or jam feels ill-advised.

Stick With the Board, Skip The Butter

I’ve seen the trend of “Board Parties” where guests show up with differently-themed boards: Chick-Fil-A board, pizza board, dessert board, etc. I’m not against themed boards, I actually really like that concept, I’m just against distilling down the art of crafting a delicious appetizer platter to one condiment with a few extras and calling it a day.

Let’s get back to cutting cheese into little shapes, cutting salami into individual rounds for stacking and strategically placing grapes so no one goes without.

If you want to spice up what you’re serving at your next get together, I recommend purchasing a new cheese board, or perhaps trying a new condiment like dessert hummus.

A customized charcuterie board makes a great personalized gift for the hostess in your life, or you can go with another kitchen gadget under $50.