Curious About Pellet Grills? The Popular Camp Chef SmokePro Is $200 Off for Labor Day

A pellet grill is a fairly complex machine; there’s a hopper with wood pellets, an auger that moves them through the grill and a fan system that circulates heat and smoke. But even if the machine is more complicated than the kettle grills you grew up with, the benefits are easy to understand. A pellet grill allows you to smoke, grill, braise and even bake, creating an outdoor kitchen in one unit. If you’ve been looking to try a pellet grill, Camp Chef’s SmokePro DLX 24 Grill & Smoker is discounted to just $399 right now at Amazon. With an included bag of premium hardwood pellets, the total price comes out to just $412.98

There are a few different versions of this grill for sale at Amazon, but all of them are discounted by at least $100-$200. The same grill is currently priced at $599 at The Home Depot and $499 at Camp Chef’s own website, so you know this deal means business.

Courtesy of Amazon

What to Know About Pellet Grills and Camp Chef

Pellet grills offer benefits that backyard beginners and pitmasters alike can appreciate. Pellet grills make it easy to regulate temperature, so you can heat something low and slow or use high heat. Because you can easily control the temperature on a pellet grill, you don’t have to worry as much about fluctuations or flare-ups. Another benefit of a pellet grill is that, because they use wood, you get a natural, smoky flavor that’s hard to replicate with gas. And the convenience is unparalleled. With a pellet grill, you can start cooking, walk away and still get great results.

Camp Chef is one of the best brands for pellet grills, and they offer an impressive variety, with some models even WiFi-compatible. But the DLX Pellet Grill is a great everyday option because it provides an easy digital temperature controller, a convenient cleaning system and a pellet auger that automatically shuts off. Two meat probes are included to monitor the meat’s temperature remotely.

Amazon is offering 50% off the listed price of $800 right now, for a total cost of $400. When researching the brand, we found that this grill usually retails for $600, which is what it’s currently listed for on The Home Depot and Camp Chef’s websites. Despite the misleading pricing on Amazon’s part, saving $200 on a great grill is still a deal worth highlighting.

In addition to Camp Chef, Traeger’s grills are discounted elsewhere on the internet. Traeger is widely considered one of the best brands for pellet grills, and, like Camp Chef, they make a lot of different models. Currently, The Home Depot is offering Traeger’s $700 Pro Series 34 grill for $600. It’s not an enormous discount, but it’s still a substantial saving on a top-of-the-line grill.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

The Best Pellet Grill Accessories

Thanks to the built-in meat probes that come with Camp Chef and Traeger grills, you won’t even need a meat thermometer to get cooking. But there are still some accessories you’ll want to consider to make the most of your pellet grill.

We picked out a few handy products worth adding to your cart after you’ve picked up one of the best pellet grills.

Traeger Signature Premium Hardwood Pellets

Traeger’s hardwood pellets have tens of thousands of five-star reviews. The only catch is choosing the best flavor for you. Options include Signature, Apple, Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite and Pecan.

Courtesy of Amazon

Camp Chef Sidekick Grill Accessory

Camp Chef’s pellet grill can already do so much, but it can do even more if you add the sidekick grill accessory. It usually retails for $275 to $295, but it’s also on sale on Amazon for $215.00. It’s compatible with all 24 and 36-inch Camp Chef grills.

Courtesy of Amazon

OXO Stainless-Steel 10.5″ Tongs with Bottle Opener

We’re not lawyers, but grilling without a drink in hand may be illegal. OXO understands that, and these stainless steel tongs have a built-in bottle opener. The tongs lock closed for secure storage, and the paracord hanging loop on the back adds convenience and style.