The SPY-Tested De’Longhi’s Espresso Machine Is Under $500 for the First Time Ever

Prime Day has officially arrived, and that means it’s time to take advantage of once-a-year deals and splurge on something brand new. A fancy espresso machine is the ultimate self-love treat for coffee lovers, and this De’Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine is top of the line, a SPY-editor favorite, and now discounted over $200 for Prime Day.

There’s never been a better time to splurge on a Prime Day kitchen deal, especially one from an established brand like De’Longhi that tends to charge high prices for their appliances. $200 off from De’Longhi doesn’t come often, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to buy a life-changing, albeit expensive, espresso machine, the time has come.

SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla reviewed this machine at the beginning of 2022 and was thoroughly impressed with the results. Not only does it crank out a delicious beverage each time, it also looks stunning in the kitchen. You can read her full review, but here’s the bottom line: the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte is a premium espresso machine most people only dream about owning.

This espresso machine has a built-in grinder for consistent bean grinds every time, as well as temperature control that gives you the option between three different optimal temperatures for flavor extraction

It has a LatteArt steam wand, manual tamping tools that are ergonomically designed and easy to use, and a tall cup slot so you can enjoy your drink in your preferred glass

It comes with tools inspired by real barista tool kits for minimal mess

The machine is designed powerful but narrow, so even more compact kitchens can fit it on their countertops

