The SPY-Tested De’Longhi’s Espresso Machine Is Under $500 for the First Time Ever
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Prime Day has officially arrived, and that means it’s time to take advantage of once-a-year deals and splurge on something brand new. A fancy espresso machine is the ultimate self-love treat for coffee lovers, and this De’Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine is top of the line, a SPY-editor favorite, and now discounted over $200 for Prime Day.
There’s never been a better time to splurge on a Prime Day kitchen deal, especially one from an established brand like De’Longhi that tends to charge high prices for their appliances. $200 off from De’Longhi doesn’t come often, so if you’ve been looking for a reason to buy a life-changing, albeit expensive, espresso machine, the time has come.
SPY Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla reviewed this machine at the beginning of 2022 and was thoroughly impressed with the results. Not only does it crank out a delicious beverage each time, it also looks stunning in the kitchen. You can read her full review, but here’s the bottom line: the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte is a premium espresso machine most people only dream about owning.
- This espresso machine has a built-in grinder for consistent bean grinds every time, as well as temperature control that gives you the option between three different optimal temperatures for flavor extraction
- It has a LatteArt steam wand, manual tamping tools that are ergonomically designed and easy to use, and a tall cup slot so you can enjoy your drink in your preferred glass
- It comes with tools inspired by real barista tool kits for minimal mess
- The machine is designed powerful but narrow, so even more compact kitchens can fit it on their countertops
