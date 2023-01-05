Doritos Is Heating up 2023 With Their New Bold BBQ Flavor

Doritos is kicking off the new year with a bold new bite. The popular Frito-Lay chip brand has released its next flavor innovation, introducing Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ. And this isn’t just the traditional barbecue flare you’re used to on a charcoal grill. The newest addition is packing a punch with a trifecta of sweetness, complex spices, and tanginess.

It may only be January, and there is plenty of time until Superbowl LVII, but the newest offering could be the most sought-after snack during this year’s biggest sports event. As a part of their campaign launch, Doritos employed the slogan TRY ANOTHER ANGLE® – inviting diehard fans to try another chip angle, of course. The concept also references the triangular shape of Doritos and the brand’s encouragement to its consumers to view the world in a different light in 2023.

Since its inception in 1966, Doritos has rolled out an array of tasty treats with their unique twist. Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ is the latest tangy flavor to join their roster, following behind their Tangy Ranch, Tangy Pickle, and Tangy Tamarind variations. If you need something to pair with your classic hamburger, Doritos has you covered with many savory options.

For our chip lovers, the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ is available for purchase now on Snacks.com, Sam’s Club website, and major retailers nationwide. A bag has a suggested retail price of $5.59.