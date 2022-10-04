Fly By Jing Unveils Spicy-Sweet-Savory Chili Crisp Vinaigrette

Fly By Jing, one of SPY’s favorite hot sauce brands frequently featured in our best Christmas gift guide, just released its latest all-natural, vegan sauce: the Chili Crisp Vinaigrette. Available for $16, the dressing is inspired by Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao’s recipe that was featured in the New York Times in 2020.

“I spent the last two years refining this recipe to a perfect balance of everything good in the world—spicy, umami, tangy, and just a bit of sweetness,” Gao said in a statement. And this perfected vinaigrette is more than a dressing: its precise balance of salt, fat, acid and heat is recommended for use on salads, Fly By Jing dumplings, noodles or for marinating proteins.

Courtesy of Fly By Jing

As holiday season approaches, keep in mind that Fly By Jing hot sauces make great Christmas gifts for foodies. Crafted in Chengdu, Sichuan, this all-natural hot chili oil can be used on everything, even ice cream. It’s hot, crisp and flavorful without being too spicy. If you’re looking for a sriracha alternative to replace that crusting bottle in the back of your fridge, snag a few jars of Fly By Jing hot sauces to make food taste bolder and the world seem brighter.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Courtesy of Amazon

Fly By Jing also released the Xtra Hot Chili Crisp sauce earlier this year. This hot sauce is formulated with the hottest Chinese Chilis making it three times hotter than their original Sichuan Chili Crisp. Like other Fly By Jing sauces, it’s vegan and all-natural.

Fly By Jing Xtra Hot Chili Crisp

Courtesy of Fly By Jing

