Fly By Jing Just Released a Chili Crisp 3x Hotter Than Its Beloved Original

On August 16, Fly By Jing, one of SPY’s favorite hot sauce and Chinese culinary brands, released the Extra Spicy Chili Crisp hot sauce. Three times hotter than their original, the Extra Spicy Chili Crisp uses the hottest Chinese chilis available to bring the heat to every meal.

Fly By Jing Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp

Fly By Jing’s original Sichuan Chili Crisp was one of our favorite Christmas gifts in 2021 and sold out repeatedly on Amazon due to its popularity, so we were excited to learn about their latest invention. It’s also a great sriracha alternative, if you’re looking to mix up your go-to hot sauce selection.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Hot sauce is a great gift for foodies and anyone who likes intense sensory experiences. Extra hot sauce can be even more to love for the right person who is always looking to take things to the next level.

This latest sauce is made with the Chili King, also known as the King of King’s Chili. It’s a Chinese chili known for bringing an intense amount of heat and flavor, and is mixed into the savory, crunchy sauce that’s perfect for pairing with fried eggs, vegetables, meat, seafood and even vanilla ice cream.

As with the original, the sauce is vegan, sugar free, gluten free and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.