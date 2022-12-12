The Best Gingerbread House Kits For Every Style This Holiday Season

While there’s no shortage of delicious gingerbread-flavored things around the holidays, there’s nothing as festive as getting your gingerbread fix by building your very own gingerbread house. Just like funny ugly Christmas sweaters, they’re a staple of the holiday season. Since today is officially National Gingerbread Day, what better way to celebrate than by buying one of the best gingerbread house kits of the year? Although there are some kits where you can make the gingerbread from scratch (we’ve included our favorite below), many of them come with pre-constructed cookies that can be easily glued together with frosting. You also might be wondering: can you eat gingerbread house kits? The answer is yes – they’re a fun alternative to gingerbread men and are fully edible.

You can find gingerbread building kits for all experience levels, and it’s the perfect blend of holiday decorating and desserts. If you’re looking to nail a super intricate one at home or tackle something a little simpler with the kids, there are gingerbread house kits for all skill levels, including some fully pre-made ones which make some of the best Christmas gifts.

For those who have never done this activity before and have no idea where to buy gingerbread house kits, there are plenty of affordable options on sites like Amazon, Target and Walmart where you can stock up. They even sell cookie houses for those that aren’t into the gingerbread flavor. Independent bakeries and small businesses that let you take advantage of unique designs you can’t find anywhere else while giving back to the little guy.

If you don’t have any pastry skills, don’t fret. We’ve got your back with the best gingerbread building kits and pre-made picks that can help newbies or baking pros get into the holiday spirit.

best overall $29.95+ A high-quality gingerbread house that has a classic aesthetic, this option from Williams Sonoma is as fun as a puzzle. With interlocking, pre-cut pieces of fresh-baked gingerbread, this house still allows you to do some hands-on assembly, minus the headache. Each house comes with a vanilla icing mix to pipe on (piping tools are also included) and a rainbow of candies to help make your creation as memorable as possible. You can even buy sets of multiple houses to host an epic decorating contest this holiday season.

runner up $29.99 For under $30, you can get your hands on this quaint Sweetology gingerbread decorating kit filled with gourmet candy and sprinkles, along with that classic royal icing that will glue your entire house together. While this version doesn’t come with a piping kit, there’s a more detailed Deluxe Holiday House Decorating Kit that has everything you need to make produce an edible showstopper. It’s a breeze to assemble, thanks to interlocking pieces.

BEST PRE-BUILT PICK $45.00 $60.00 Dylan’s Candy Bar is known for its delicious and unique candy, so if you don’t want stale or generic sweets to adorn your gingerbread house, this is the way to go. Its generous contents include sour rainbow bricks, holiday foiled chocolates, gum balls, jelly beans, tie-dye sixlets and more for an iconic result that tastes just as good as it looks. Plus, it’s on sale right now for $15 off.

BEST FROM-SCRATCH PICK $42.50 $47.50 Building one massive gingerbread house can be a little intimidating, especially for first-timers and kids. Instead, stick to something a little more manageable, like this set which creates two miniature houses from Little GF Chefs. Complete with plant-based sprinkles, sanding sugar and dye-free candies, this kit actually included a gingerbread mix so you can make it from scratch at home. With wholesome ingredients like cane sugar, tapioca starch and brown rice flour, this house will taste as good as it looks.

best village $32.15 Why build a single house when you can be the master of your entire gingerbread village? The ultimate group activity over the holidays, this set of four houses includes panels for the homes, three types of candy, a green fondant, and icing in red and white. We love all the colors in this kit, which will get anyone in a festive mood fast and make a great holiday centerpiece if you’re hosting this season.

best for chocolate lovers $32.95 If you don’t really like gingerbread, but you do love chocolate, then this Godiva Chocolate Holiday House kit will be right up your alley. Godiva’s tastiest chocolates are now integrated into their holiday gingerbread house. Add on their included icing, candy jewels, mini cookies and more to create your very own scene. Buyers note that the material can be a little crumbly, but a generous helping of icing should take care of that.

best pre-made pick $69.95+ You can now be the proud owner of a new kind of house on the block: the A-frame silhouette. As the old saying goes, fake it ‘till you make it. If you want a mouthwatering and modern gingerbread house without effort, this holiday treat is the only way to go. It also makes a thoughtful edible gift. Handmade by artisan bakers in California and found only at Williams Sonoma, folks will be fighting over the crumbs on this richly spiced cake with notes of nutmeg, cinnamons and cloves.

best splurge $129.95 If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can always rely on Goldbelly to help manifest your ultimate food fantasy. This gingerbread house kit from Erin McKenna’s Bakery in New York is both vegan and gluten-free. Customers note that both delivery and packaging are flawless so that you won’t get any bad surprises or broken gingerbread walls. If healthy, responsibly sourced ingredients and straight-up delicious flavor are what you’re searching for, check out this splurge-worthy pick.

BEST FOR NON-GINGERBREAD LOVERS If you’re not into the whole gingerbread and spices flavor, opt for these cookie houses instead, which use a cookie and Oreo base. Each kit comes with supplies for two houses: An Oreo one and a Sour Patch one. The decorations are made from everyone’s favorite candies, and the inclusion of multiple kits for an under $30 price tag allows you to have a build-off with multiple people. According to buyers, the kit ships fast and without broken pieces, with is a must.

most unique $12.99 At such an affordable price point, this gingerbread treehouse kit is a unique addition to your own holiday fun, but it’s also perfectly giftable. Sure, a house is cool, but one in the treetops is even cooler. Although it’s complete with easy-to-follow instructions, you can get creative and customize how you arrange the included decorations or your own ingredients at home.

