A Hidden Flask: The New Year’s Gift You Never Knew You Needed to Get Through 2023

Whether hitting up a sporting event, heading to the beach, or going to an outdoor festival or concert, having a hidden flask allows you to take your favorite beverage, like the best whiskey or vodka, inconspicuously without having to tote around a large bottle or glass.

A genius product in itself, a hidden flask helps you drink discreetly while out in public, allowing you to sip freely in places where drinking may be frowned upon (i.e., a dry wedding, the movies, or a public pool) or prohibited. And while we don’t condone breaking the rules or getting yourself into trouble (please drink responsibly), these secret flasks provide a fun and convenient way to smuggle drinks into any event and can also be used around the house or at a party as a novelty.

Hidden flask containers come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and are disguised as many products that easily fly under the radar. But what we were most interested to learn about was exactly how creative these secret spirit storage devices have become — like a glimpse into the prohibition era. From lotion bottles to portable umbrellas, many are small enough to fit in your bag or pocket for easy access. Keep reading to check out the coolest hidden flasks we’ve come across.

$14.99 This trio of “lotion bottles” holds 4 ounces each, amounting to eight shots in total. They can discreetly fit into your purse, pocket, or backpack for quick access. The set also comes with two funnels so you can fill each flask with ease. The only downside is that people will think that you’ve got incredibly dry skin.



$11.99 Rain or shine, this umbrella-imitating hidden flask will be easy to keep by your side whenever you get thirsty. Each holds 12 ounces and is small enough to fit into purses, backpacks, and luggage. There’s a pouring spout and mini funnel included for easy filling.

$9.95 $13.95 Carry 8 ounces of the best tequila, or whatever your poison may be, to a wedding, business event, or anywhere you may wear a tie with this inconspicuous FlaskTie. This hidden flask features a secret bladder that can be easily filled with the included mini funnel.

$16.99 These convenient hair brush flasks each hold 8 ounces of liquor. Great for days at the beach, concerts, or theme parks, they easily fit into your backpack or tote. Each includes a mess-free pouring spout and funnel for simple filling.

$29.97 There’s a hidden flask within this rack. Wear your favorite cheap wine to your next event in these WineRack Booze Bra. It easily holds a full bottle of wine and can also be filled with other beverages as desired. The drinking tube allows you to sip as much or as little as you want throughout the day.



$19.97 Sightseeing just got a bit more interesting, thanks to this binocular flask. Unique and functional, this 16-ounce hidden flask is super easy to fill with the included funnel. Once it’s empty, you might even be able to look through it — or so you’ll think.



