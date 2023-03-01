High Noon Is Launching A Brand-New Tequila Seltzer For Spring And Summer Sipping

Good news for those who adore summer drinks and tequila, High Noon has just launched a range of tequila seltzers designed to not only quench your first, but taste incredibly good while doing so. There are a lot of good reasons to believe these are going to hit the spot, but the biggest one is that High Noon has a good track record for making some of the best hard seltzers around.

It also helps that these seltzers are made with real fruit juice and real blanco tequila. Blanco tequila, for those that don’t know, is basically tequila in its purest form, and tends to be clear in color and full of enough flavor and alcohol to vastly improve most nights out. It’s a good base for the seltzers for sure, and we’re excited to try them out.

Of course, if you’d like to keep things fresh and mix it up a bit, we’ve also got some great advice on the best hard iced teas as well. After all, changing things up regularly can really help you get the most out of life, and that’s what it’s all about.