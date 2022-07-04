Be the Coolest Guy at the Cookout With Igloo’s Retro Beer Bandolier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Brew boys, it’s time to get sippin’ with the coolest beer-centric accessory we’ve ever seen. You thought the beer bong was cool? The Chug Bud? Just wait until you see this:

Introducing the Igloo Retro Beerdolier, the bandolier made for, you guessed it, beer.

This fanny pack lookalike is the hottest beer holder we’ve ever seen. Cool enough to make you want to throw every beer koozie you’ve ever owned directly in the trash.

Courtesy of Igloo

The Beerdolier is throwing us back to the 80s, serving us some serious Après-ski vibes that are made for summer instead of winter. It uses a vintage teal construction around the front part of the belt that has a secret zip on the inner area that hugs your body to hide all that cash. On the outside, you’ll see six pink holsters with the classic Igloo logo in frame so everyone at the beer-becue knows exactly who you’re repping. Obviously, because it’s a belt, it’s strapped off with an adjustable yellow strap to top it all off. Funky, huh?

Each holster is 100% detachable if you’re in the mood for sharing. Additionally, because it’s made from one of the best cooler brands on the planet, the holsters will actually keep your beers cold. Each is made with Soft Coolmate neoprene which actually keeps your can cold while it sits across your waist or chest. Yeah, you don’t have to worry about all your Buds burnin’ up in the hot, hot sun as they sit outside the cooler and on your bod. They’ll stay chilly as the brew in the palm of your hand. Lucky you.

Courtesy of Igloo

For any fun-loving, life-of-the-party type, this is the ultimate, obnoxiously cool summer must-have made for your sense of style and, of course, sense of humor.

Looking to get in on the summer fun? Well, you’re in luck. The Beerdolier is just $40 from Igloo’s website. Snag it for yourself below and be the party animal everyone knows you are this season — and every season thereafter.