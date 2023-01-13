Kelly Clarkson & the Jonas Brothers Have Teamed Up Not For a New Song, But to Make Popcorn

When hearing that Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers have “collaborated”, just one thing should come to most of our minds: new music. Well, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers have collaborated, but they’re not releasing a song together.

Today, January 13, American Idol‘s very first winner and now beloved talk show host Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with longtime iconic brother boyband the Jonas Brothers to release… wait for it… popcorn. Talk about one of the best gifts for foodies, right?

Courtesy of Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Back in 2021 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the brothers came on to debut their favorite snack and signature popcorn recipe, the sweet and savory Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. The bag became an instant hit with Clarkson’s tastebuds. Little did she know from there that it would one day lead to, well, today — a collaboration between Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers and their very own Rob’s Backstage Popcorn flavor.

As a Texas-grown woman, Clarkson has put her own southern flair on this popcorn flavor by implementing a sweet yet smoky taste popcorn lovers aren’t quite ready for. Think classic southern barbecue on the tip of your tongue without the meaty mess.

The flavor is called Kelly’s Classic BBQ and retails at $23.99 for a pack of four. Buyers can pick a bag up for themselves today at eatrobs.com or snag a bag in the popcorn aisle at their local Walmart and Albertsons. In addition, you will also be able to find Kelly’s Classic BBQ at Sam’s Club starting January 27 and Kroger in early February. No more microwavable popcorn for us.

Ready to take your tastebuds to the cookout? Try the popcorn collaboration we never saw coming today.