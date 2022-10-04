Liquid Death’s $700 Million Valuation Proves People Love Their Bougie Water

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Liquid Death, one of our favorite mineral water brands, was just valued at $700 million after just three years in business, and said it’s on track to mark $130 million in sales this year, up from $45 million in 2021. This makes it one of the fastest growing startups of the past few years, proving once and for all that people love fancy water in special cans.

What Makes Liquid Death Different?

As we wrote about in our Liquid Death water review, the brand does provide much more than crisp, refreshing water in those cans. They give folks who prefer not to drink a more socially-palatable beverage to hold than a bottle of water. You can look cool while staying hydrated, without feeling self-conscious that you’re the only person not holding something with a fun, colorful label.

The brand also uses aluminum cans for their water, a material that’s infinitely recyclable, drawing even more appeal to their products from environmentally-conscious younger generations.

Liquid Death expanded their beverage lineup earlier this year with unique flavors like Berry It Alive, Mango Chainsaw and Severed Lime, in addition to their regular and sparkling waters.

SPY’s Favorite Liquid Death Beverages

Courtesy of Amazon

Liquid Death Sparkling Water 16.9 oz. Tallboys 12-Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Liquid Death Sparkling Water – Severed Lime, 16.9 oz. Tallboys 12-Pack