Take Dry January To the Next Level With Hydration Multiplier Mocktails From Liquid I.V.

As education surrounding alcohol and its effects on our health has become more widespread so has the popularity of an annual “dry January” or cleanse period between Jan 1 – 31st. Whether you’re still looking for a hangover cure for your new year’s headache or are swapping your regular ale for a non-alcoholic beer, many use the first month of the year to wean off the indulgence of the holidays and find balance again.

Alcohol is notoriously dehydrating, but what if you could sip on a mocktail and stay hydrated at the same time?

This year, Liquid I.V is helping you take your abstinence from alcohol one step further by launching two new mocktail flavors of their popular hydration multiplier powder.

Their new limited-edition mocktails flavors include Cucumber Mojito and Smoky Mezcal Paloma, and are made with their signature hangover-busting formula that hydrates twice as fast as water alone.

$25.99 The limited-edition mocktails flavors come in convenient single-serve packets perfect for travel. They’re made with five essential vitamins including B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C and contain no artificial ingredients. This pack contains 16 packets so you’ll have plenty to last all month long.

ORIGINAL FLAVOR $24.99 $24.99 Liquid I.V.’s signature electrolyte drink mix is made with Cellular Transport Technology for hydrating your body faster and more efficiently. SPY Editors love these packets for warding off a hangover, getting over a flu or any situation in which your body is in desperate need of fast hydration.

Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V.’s Technology: More Details

Liquid I.V.’s hydration is made only with premium, clean ingredients and avoids anything artificial. They use mined salt to help your body absorb hydration efficiently as well as dextrose, the most naturally-occurring and easily digestible sugar in the body.

All of their products are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free.