Change Up Your Dining Experience With Matte Black Silverware

Whether you love to cook or prefer to order in, the kitchen is a room in your home that likely gets a lot of use. Real estate in kitchens is limited, which is why we often think twice before splurging on a new smart kitchen appliance or knife block. One thing that gets used daily and doesn’t take up much room? Silverware. That’s why we are very excited about the new trend of matte black silverware. Who knew spoons could be so exciting?

Matte or flat black silverware has been popping up in trendy restaurants for years, but now black utensils are making their way to the home market. A matte black silverware set looks great with any solid color dishes and many patterns as well. We like that this style can be for everyday use or special occasions. Black Friday Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

As with all types of cutlery, matte black silverware can show its age if not treated properly. If you’re concerned about how black matte silverware looks after use, we’ve included some tips:

Following the washing instructions for each brand.

Always wash silverware as soon as possible after using it.

Avoid soaking the silverware for an extended period.

Avoid steel wool scrubbers and any type of abrasive cleaner.

Dry the silverware completely before storing it to avoid water marks.

Knives especially can be the first piece in a silverware set to show rust and corrosion, which is why some of the sets included on our list features knives made with 13/10 stainless steel. We’ve also indicated which sets are safe for the dishwasher and which are handwash only.

Ready to take the matte black silverware plunge? Check out our top picks, from budget-friendly bargains to splurge-worthy spoons and co.

1. Harrington Flatware Set Black by Threshold

BEST OVERALL

Ready to take the plunge to matte black flatware but still want to keep costs down? The budget-friendly Harrington Flatware Set Black by Threshold is our top pick thanks to its clean design, durable makeup, and ease of use. The dishwasher-safe set is made with stainless steel and includes four dinner forks, salad forks, knives, dinner spoons and teaspoons. Designed with a comfortable medium weight, these are a great pick for everyday use or special occasions.

Courtesy of Target

2. Parallel Brushed Black Flatware

RUNNER UP

Create a truly unique dining experience with the modern Parallel Brushed Black Flatware set from CB2. The dishwasher-safe set of five includes enough pieces for four place settings. The extended squared handles have a pinstripe detail and a gunmetal finish. Designed with hefty heads for balance, the knives are made with 13/10 stainless steel, while the rest of the set features 18/10 stainless steel.

Courtesy of CB2

3. Kenton Black 20-Piece Flatware Set

BEST MATTE AND MIRROR FINISH

Want a stunning set of flatware that will last for years? It doesn’t get much more durable or attractive than the Kenton Black 20-Piece Flatware Set from Crate and Barrel. The handle of the Kenton utensils has a frost and matte black finish, while the top features a unique mirror glaze. The forks and spoons are made from 18/10 stainless steel, while the knives have a 13/10 stainless steel construction. All items are dishwasher safe and pair beautifully with various dishes and tablecloths.

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

4. Briggs Flatware Sets in Black Satin

BEST FOR A SLIGHT SHEEN

If you like the look of matte but still want something with a bit of shine, the Briggs Flatware Sets in Black Satin is a beautiful compromise. The forks and spoons in the 20-piece set are made using 18/10 stainless steel, while the knives have a 13/10 stainless steel makeup. The comfort grip flatware is dishwasher safe and sold in sets of five, 20, or 60 for large gatherings.

Courtesy of West Elm

5. Aero 20-Piece Flatware Set

BEST TWO-TONE

If you want to make the leap to black flatware but your roommate isn’t so sure, compromise with the modern and striking Aero 20-Piece Flatware Set. The five-piece set comes with four place settings and is hand-finished and includes matte black handles with a silver mirror-finish top. Made from 18/10 stainless steel, the utensils are dishwasher safe and have a European aesthetic.

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

6. Nomad Black 20-Piece Flatware Set

BEST TEXTURED HANDLES

Want a flatware set that makes a statement? We like the Nomad Black 20-Piece Flatware Set, which features attractive pebbled handles that have been hammered. The 18/10 stainless steel utensils have a balanced weight that is comfortable and sturdy. The five-piece place settings should be hand-washed to keep them looking new.

Courtesy of Williams & Sonoma

7. Squiggle 5-Piece Flatware Set by Misette

SPLURGE-WORTHY

If you’re looking for matte black flatware, we already know you like unexpected items. Why not go all the way with the Squiggle 5-Piece Flatware Set by Misette, which as the name suggests, features a squiggle handle? Who knew flatware could be so fun? The modern five-piece set is dishwasher safe and made from metal in Portugal.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

8. Matte Finish Flatware Set Black by Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

SOLD IN INDIVIDUAL SETS

While most utensil sets can be purchased either in a large set or as one-offs, the Matte Finish Flatware Set Black by Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is only available in single sets, making them ideal for odd-numbered table settings. The matte black set is made from durable stainless steel and includes a dinner fork, knife, and spoon, salad fork, and dessert spoon.

Courtesy of Target

9. Ivy Bronx Bellis Stainless Steel Flatware

INCLUDES STEAK KNIFE

Steak eaters or anyone who wants heavy-duty knives that will match their flatware, we have the set for you. The Ivy Bronx Bellis Stainless Steel Flatware set includes place settings for four with the addition of four steak knives. The rust-resistant stainless steel utensils are a budget-friendly pick that boasts a modern matte black finish.

Courtesy of Wayfair

10. Hiware 45-Piece Matte Black Silverware Set

INCLUDES SERVING UTENSILS

For a budget-friendly flatware set that will stock your entire kitchen, it doesn’t get much more affordable than the Hiware 45-Piece Matte Black Silverware Set. Hiware’s set includes eight place settings comprised of dinner and salad forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and five serving utensils, including two serving spoons, a serving fork and a butter knife. Made from premium food grade 18/8 stainless steel, the Hiware utensils are rust and corrosion-resistant.