Don’t Miss These Prime Day Deals on Mixology Bartender Kits – $33 Tonight Only

When outfitting your home bar, it’s embarrassingly easy to go overboard. Crystal decanters and cocktail smoking cloches are fun, but you only really need a handful of essentials to whip up most cocktails. If you know someone with a budding interest in home mixology, getting them a home bartender kit is a great way to get them started. Right now, there are good deals on mixology kits, as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also known as October Prime Day.

Watching a bartender whip up cocktails for multiple customers at once is impressive, but if you pay attention, you’ll likely notice that they only really use a handful of tools in most cases. The basics include stirring spoons and shakers for mixing drinks, muddlers for crushing mint and sugar, jiggers for measuring liquor, and strainers for keeping excess ice out of the finished drink. The one thing you might want to add would be a mixing glass for stirred cocktails.

Bartenders also typically replace a bottle’s lid with a pour spout, allowing them to quickly make drinks without wasting time by opening and closing bottles. For wine and beer, bartenders will also keep bottle openers and corkscrews close by. Right now, you can buy cocktail kits on Amazon for up to $46 off, including sets that contain all of the aforementioned essentials. Below, we’ve highlighted a handful of bartending kits that are on sale now as part of the Prime Early Access Sale .

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand

A mixology bartending kit is a great gift for someone who’s just getting into mixing cocktails at home, which is why we included this kit in our round-up of the best Christmas gifts for 2022. The kit comes in a stylish wood presentation stand, and it includes most of what you need for mixing up drinks. There’s a cobbler shaker, a jigger, a bottle opener, a bar spoon, a Hawthorne strainer and ice tongs. Plus, there’s a recipe card for easy guidance on making your favorite cocktails. One omission is the lack of a muddler.

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

This particular kit was included in our best Christmas gifts for 2021, and it’s still a great option for budding bartenders. It has a stylish curved wood stand that makes for a great display for your essential bartending tools, including a cobbler shaker, pour spouts, a muddler, a strainer, a corkscrew and ice tongs.

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

This bartending kit comes in a gold-colored finish, giving it a luxe look. Plus, it comes in a stylish wood stand for keeping all your mixology tools organized. Its full price is $54.99, but it’s on sale for $39.97 right now. The kit includes a cobbler shaker, a stirring spoon, a muddler, jiggers, pour spouts, a fine mesh strainer and other helpful bar equipment.

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

This kit also comes from Mixology & Craft, and it’s a good option if you’re not as partial to the flashy look of the gold mixology kit. The kit typically goes for 30, but is 20% off, for a total of $24. The bartending kit comes in a stylish presentation box, and it includes jiggers, a cobbler shaker, a Hawthorne strainer, pour spouts and other accessories for a total of 14 pieces. The kit is made from stainless steel for long-lasting performance.

