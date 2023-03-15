Ted Lasso’s A.F.C. Richmond Team Is Heating Up With Its New Sponsor, Nando’s

Nando’s announced it will officially be sponsoring A.F.C. Richmond. Fans of the team can get excited over this spicy turn of events as the third and potentially final season of ‘Ted Lasso’ premieres globally Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.

You might recall this the Kansas-born A.F.C. head coach mention the brand by name not long ago. When prompted by Coach Beard asking if someone ordered training extra spicy today, Lasso replied, “Yeah, it’s got that Nando’s PERi-PERi sauce on it, huh?” Now, the A.F.C. Richmond jerseys are sporting a Nando’s logo on the sleeve.

As a fan, you can head on over to the Nando’s restaurant location in Richmond, London, now decked out in A.F.C. Richmond signage. The sign outside now has the iconic red and blue team colors. anyone who’s been to Nando’s before can tell you that when your food arrives at your table, it’ll be accompanied by a little flag denoting how spicy the sauce is. Now, the reverse side of the flag will have the team’s unofficial tagline, “BELIEVE.”

If Richmond, London is a little too far of a skip and a hop, you can try out a number of Nando’s sauces at home on your own sandwiches and chicken wings. The mixed pack comes with a hot sauce, medium sauce, medium garlic sauce, and even a PERinaise which is a tangy and spicy mayo.

Catch the first episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 today on Apple TV+. New episodes will be dropping every Wednesday.