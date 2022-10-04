Taco Bell Is Celebrating National Taco Day With the Limited Return of the Taco Lover’s Pass

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate in a big way. On October 4, the fast food brand is offering Taco Bell Rewards members an opportunity to sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass, which allows you to claim a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app. Yes, you read that right — a taco daily, for an entire month!

However, it’s important to act today because you can only sign up for the limited time pass for one day: October 4.

With the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members are able to get their choice of either the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, or the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme for just $10.

Through the limited-time return of the Taco Lover’s Pass, Taco Bell has singlehandedly turned National Taco Day into a month-long celebration, which is something we can definitely get behind.

A press release from Taco Bell shares just how easy it is to sign up for this awesome promotion, sharing “Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days!”

“We’re always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but most importantly, unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom,” said Sean Tresvant, the fast food chain’s Global Chief Brand Officer. “As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year, the Taco Lover’s Pass, to turn a one-day celebration of tacos into a month-long celebration for our fans.”

This latest promotion marks the return of the Taco Lover’s Pass, which was initially introduced in a limited capacity to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary in January of this year.

Again, there’s only one day to sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass exclusively via the Taco Bell app, so be sure to act quickly.

