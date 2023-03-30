OnlyFans Spices Things Up With an All-New Hot Sauce

Everyone’s favorite NSFW website is expanding the meaning of that acronym with the launch of the OnlyFans NSFW Hot Sauce. In this case, this sauce is Not Safe For Wings. The new offering’s release coincides with April Fools Day but don’t let that fool you. It is a real new product and will be available starting April 1.

OnlyFans became a source of additional income for many regular folks over the pandemic growing into the best-known place for adult models and performers to host paid content. Most users go for the NSFW pictures and videos but they have a robust merch store that now features hot sauce.

While Not Safe For Wings works as a pun name, it’s not exactly the best instruction. The sauce is described as a combination of sweet and tangy with a spicy habanero pepper flavor. It’s not, but not too extreme. That sounds like it’ll kick ass on wings. But don’t stop there. Throw it on your eggs, tacos, and pretty much anything else you want to stuff in your mouth. The hot sauce comes in a sleek and stylish bottle with the OnlyFans logo on it, making it a great addition to your kitchen or a unique gift for your spicy food-loving friends.

This isn’t the first gimmick product release coming from the OnlyFans merchandise store. In 2021, the content creator social platform introduced the OnlyFan Fan on April 1 for a good, hearty laugh and was available to purchase for a limited time. The OnlyFans NSFW Hot Sauce likewise will only be available while supplies last.

The sauce is available for $10 and will be available starting April 1, 2023.