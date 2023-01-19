Celebrate National Popcorn Day With Opopop’s New Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups

If you’re reading this on January 19, 2023, we’ve got some information to share with you: today is National Popcorn Day. It’s time to celebrate.

Whether you’re the microwavable popcorn type or prefer a store-bought bag like Kelly Clarkson’s new popcorn collab with the Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, you have to admit that popcorn is singlehandedly one of the best snacks on the planet. It’s an essential movie theatre must-have, one of the best Super Bowl snacks and an easy deskside muncher in the office. But today, popcorn is getting a little more futuristic thanks to Opopop.

Courtesy of Opopop

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, the kooky-flavored popcorn brand Opopop has dropped a way to make microwavable popcorn more flavorful, accessible and snackable. How? Well, with the release of its Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups.

Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups are ideal for single snackers. Sometimes, a full bag of popcorn can feel overwhelming. These are designed for folks that want some popcorn, but not too much popcorn. Opopop has also mastered flavor with these cups, too. Essentially, this isn’t your average bowl of popcorn.

Here’s how they work:

Start by picking your favorite flavor. Offerings exist in Salty Caramel, Like Buddahh, Vanilla Vanilla, and Lightly Salted.

Open the pack.

Dump kernels and the flavor block in the center into your Opopop bowl.

Place in the microwave for popping.

Take the bowl out when popping is complete.

Snack.

It’s that simple.

Courtesy of Opopop

Yes, you do have to own an Opopop bowl, but you can purchase it in a bundle package with the cup flavors. Not only does this microwavable bowl pop delicious Opopop popcorn and all of its wonderful flavors, but it also has the ability to pop any brand of popcorn kernels you purchase locally from your supermarket.

Each of these Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups are non-GMO, completely gluten-free and recyclable for your enjoyment. In addition, Opopop is currently offering a deal with free shipping across its site. Simply use code BIRTHDAYSHIP at checkout and you’ll be good to go.

Ready to celebrate? Well, let’s get popping. Pick up your very own Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups and get snacking below.