Prime Day Deal: The Wildly Popular Celsius Energy Drink is 32% Off

celsius collage for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

What do you drink to kick-start your day? The obvious answers of tea or coffee don’t always do the trick. Personally, one large cup of coffee in the morning is great, but even a sip over that and I’ll have a full anxiety attack. I love tea — and the legion of tea-enthusiasts will dispute this — but I never feel any energy from it.

There’s also the rogue third option: the energy drink. In my mind, consuming Monster or Rockstar only sounds reasonable if you’re doing so while also listening to The Joe Rogan Experience. But lately, a new contender has emerged: Celsius.

CELSIUS Sparkling Kiwi Guava Energy Drink with a pack of 12 behind it
Courtesy of Amazon

CELSIUS Sparkling Kiwi Guava, Functional Essential Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)

$14.23 $20.97

Buy Now On Amazon

The zero-sugar, zero-carb energy drink brands itself as (slightly) more health-aware than its competitors. (It doesn’t say it’s a health drink by any stretch, but the marketing pushes things like retaining focus, boosting metabolism, as opposed to things like unleashing an “Ultra Beast,” like on Monster cans.)

People love these things, and for Prime Day this year, Amazon is selling them in bulk at 32% off, for $14. That’s a steal. Most energy drinks are around $4-6 each. The 12-pack offer here, with the Prime Day discount and shipping, is worth stocking up on if you’re an enthusiast. Amazon is selling lots of different flavors, but obviously Sparkling Kiwi Guava will go first since it’s the best one. There, I said it. 

