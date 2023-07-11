Prime Day Deal: Save 35% on This Top-Rated Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine

There are few things better than a perfect cup of coffee from a favorite local spot. There are also few better things than a perfect cup of coffee from the comfort of one’s own home. Enter the Nespresso machine, which concocts that with a press of a single button. During Amazon Prime Day this year, on July 11 and 12, the brand’s VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso machine is on major sale — 35% off, to be exact — and that means now is the time to take advantage.

Courtesy of Amazon

Though the brand offers several different versions of this best-selling machine, this particular one can make 5- or 8-ounce coffees, as well as single or double espressos. Be advised that it’s only compatible with VertuoPlus pods, though it automatically adapts to the brewing parameters of each one for an extra-tailored cup, which ups the sophistication ante for us. Bonus: it also comes with a milk frother. Andrew Burmon, SPY’s Editor-in-Chief, has this machine in his Brooklyn apartment and uses it to start the day. “Every morning, I drink a Nespresso before I get into the shower,” he says. “I use a dainty espresso cup, which makes me happy and also makes it look like I have overly large hands.” We’d call that a ringing, if incredibly specific, endorsement.

