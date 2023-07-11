Skip to main content
Prime Day Deal: All Our Favorite YETI Insulated Drinkware Is 50% Off

yeti prime day amazon deals 2023 collage
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

It’s summer. It’s hot. We’re all sweating, but that doesn’t mean our drinks have to as well. YETI’s entire collection of insulated drinkware is on sale for Prime Day up to 50% off. The brand’s can insulators are perfect for hard seltzers and beers, their wine tumblers make great companions on beach days, and dare we say their 30-ounce Rambler may rival the Stanley cup for everyday hydration.

Prime Day Deal: YETI Drinkware

YETI Slim Seafoam Rambler Colster Can Insulator

This slim YETI can insulator is perfect for taller, skinnier cans like hard seltzers and canned wine. It has a lock-and-load gasket that seals the can in place with a simple twist and it’s got double-wall vacuum insulation so the can stays cold.

Great for 16 ounce cans!

YETI Tallboy Can Insulator

This tallboy Rambler from YETI is designed for 16-ounce cans of beer and spiked seltzer, and it also has a lock-and-load gasket for keeping those can in place. It’s made with thick gauge steel for durability and the Duracoat color on the outside is sturdy enough to resist chipping.

YETI Wine Tumbler

This wine tumbler is made specifically for smaller pours of beverages and cocktails, but functions exactly like YETI’s larger drinkware. It’s made of 18/8 stainless steel that’s puncture- and rust-resistant, and the double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your vino cold for hours.

YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Cup

The YETI Rambler includes with a sealed top and straw for easy sipping throughout the workday. It comes in over a dozen colors and has double-vacuum insulation for keeping cold beverages cold and warm beverages warm throughout the day.

