Prime Day Deal: Score 30% Off on YETI’s Best-Selling Rambler Tumbler

We’ll just say it: everyone needs a Yeti tumbler. It sounds hyperbolic, but it’s true — they’re game-changers for storing beverages in any and all situations where beverages are necessary, from coffee on a morning commute to large-format cocktails at a picnic in the park. And this Amazon Prime Day, from July 11 to 12, they’re significantly discounted, at 30% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

There are several reasons why the Yeti is the tumbler of record. It keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. Emma Wenninger, SPY’s assistant managing editor, can vouch for this: “My Yeti tumbler has kept cold liquids in my car for four days and the ice is still in them,” she says. “It’s a little bit spooky, I’m not going to lie.” Also, they’re BPA-free, as well as dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Bonus: they come in loads of fun colors, each of which has a special Duracoat coating so it doesn’t fade or crack over time. Now’s the moment to go grab one (or several).

This Yeti deal isn’t the only one worthy of attention, though — the brand is offering at least 30% off on other best-selling products, from wine tumblers and can insulators (perfect for tallboy cans) to mugs and large coolers.

Other Yeti Deals We Love