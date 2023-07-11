Skip to main content
Subscribe

Prime Day Deal: Score 30% Off on YETI’s Best-Selling Rambler Tumbler

collage of various yeti tumblers for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

We’ll just say it: everyone needs a Yeti tumbler. It sounds hyperbolic, but it’s true — they’re game-changers for storing beverages in any and all situations where beverages are necessary, from coffee on a morning commute to large-format cocktails at a picnic in the park. And this Amazon Prime Day, from July 11 to 12, they’re significantly discounted, at 30% off.

purple YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler against white background
Courtesy of Amazon

YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid

There are several reasons why the Yeti is the tumbler of record. It keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. Emma Wenninger, SPY’s assistant managing editor, can vouch for this: “My Yeti tumbler has kept cold liquids in my car for four days and the ice is still in them,” she says. “It’s a little bit spooky, I’m not going to lie.” Also, they’re BPA-free, as well as dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Bonus: they come in loads of fun colors, each of which has a special Duracoat coating so it doesn’t fade or crack over time. Now’s the moment to go grab one (or several).

This Yeti deal isn’t the only one worthy of attention, though — the brand is offering at least 30% off on other best-selling products, from wine tumblers and can insulators (perfect for tallboy cans) to mugs and large coolers.

Other Yeti Deals We Love

Most Popular

'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Taylor Swift Changes Controversial Lyrics of 'Better Than Revenge' in New 'Taylor's Version' Remake

Prince Harry Will Step Away From Hollywood Projects to Focus More on Charity: Report

Dolan's Sphere of Influence Extends to Las Vegas Strip

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad