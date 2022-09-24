These Are The Best Pumpkin Flavored Treats For 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s officially fall y’all, and for those who love all things pumpkin, this is the most delicious, best-smelling, great sipping season of them all. If it feels like pumpkin treats are suddenly everywhere, it’s because they are. Food chains across North America celebrate the return of the gourd with new menu items. Pumpkin aficionados can enjoy pumpkin-flavored items at Yogurtland, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Dairy Queen, Jamba Juice and more. Even 7-Eleven is coming in piping hot this season with their own PSL – that pumpkin spice latte lingo.
If you don’t want to leave the comfort of your cozy couch but still want alllll the pumpkin spice in your life, don’t fret. There are plenty of companies who have brought back their limited edition pumpkin-flavored items for the fall and many who are debuting their new orange-hued treats.
From bone broth to dog food, cleaning products to cereal, breakfast bars to so, so many types of cookies, now is the most wonderful time of year for pumpkin treats. Check out some of our new and returning favorites below. Just make sure you snatch them up now while you can.
1. Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice
BEST CEREAL
Start your day with some pumpkin spice care of Three Wishes cereal. The grain-free, plant-based cereal has done it again, making a delicious flavor that somehow only has 3 grams of sugar. Three Wishes has brought back their popular fall flavor, so grab it now while you can.
2. Bobo’s Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar
BEST BAR
Another pumpkin spice product that is so good we can’t believe it’s healthy is the Bobo’s Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar. Made without gluten, diary, soy, or refined sugars; these handmade bars are great any time of day.
3. Partake Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice Cookies
BEST FOR ALLERGIES
Partake continues to make it easy for those with food allergies to enjoy their favorite treats, including pumpkin lovers. The company has brought back their Pumpkin Spice Cookies for a limited time. Gluten-free, vegan, and made without the top-nine allergen foods, these cookies sold out last year, so don’t miss your chance to grab a few boxes this fall.
4. Tate’s Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice
BEST COOKIES
Tate’s Bake Shop cookies are delicious, so naturally, their Pumpkin Spice flavor that hits the shelves around this time of year is a must-have. Snackers, start your engines.
5. Lenny and Larry’s The Complete Cookie, Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice
HEALTHIEST
Lenny and Larry’s cookies are famous for being filling and filled with healthy ingredients. Their limited edition, plant-based Pumpkin Spice cookie is back for another year and just as delicious and nutritious as ever.
6. Core Pumpkin Spice Bars
BEST FOR YOUR GUT
Core bars are packed with prebiotic and probiotic fiber, provide immunity support, are USDA certified organic, gluten-free, and are available in a delightful pumpkin spice flavor for a limited time. We’re trying to find something wrong with them, but we can’t.
7. Sugarwish Fall Treats
BEST GIFT
Sugarwish makes it easy to send a sweet gift to a loved one; for a limited time, customers can choose from a new lineup of fall-inspired items. There are Pumpkin Malt Balls, Gummy Pumpkins, Pumpkin Spice Popcorn and more. Customers choose the size of the gift they want to send and gift recipients can go online and pick their favorite treats.
8. Pumpkin Patch Tackle Box by Dylan’s Candy Bar
BEST SWEETS
The Pumpkin Patch Tackle Box from Dylan’s Candy Bar may not have any pumpkin-flavored candies, but it has just about every pumpkin-shaped candy available. For its cuteness and sweetness, it deserves a spot on our list.
9. GROVE CO. Spiced Pumpkin Dish Soap & Dispenser
BEST CLEANER
Can’t get enough of that delightful pumpkin aroma? We get it, and so does Grove Co. The company has launched a new limited-edition line of Pumpkin Spiced products, including hand soap, dish soap, a soy wax candle and a multi-purpose cleaner. You can’t eat the products, but you will want to. Items can be purchased individually or as a package in the Home Set. Grove Co. also offers major discounts to customers who subscribe.
10. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Blister in Pumpkin Spice
BEST ZERO CALORIE
If we could eat pumpkin spice items all day, we would. But, at some point, we need to take a break. Thankfully, there is a zero-calorie option thanks to Burt’s Bees and their lip balm blaster in pumpkin spice.
11. Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein in Pumpkin
BEST FOR YOUR BOD
Need something to counteract all the PSLs you’ve been consuming (or want a more healthy version)? Ancient Nutrition has brought back their Bone Broth Protein in Pumpkin for another year, helping customers make delicious drinks, smoothies and food with all the added benefits of bone broth. Your joints, guts and skin will thank you.
12. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice from Mosaic Foods
BEST MEAL DELIVERY
For those who love to eat all things pumpkin but don’t have time to cook, you’ll love the new Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice set from Mosaic Foods. The bundle is available to subscribers and can be purchased as a single order. The frozen kit includes one single-serve breakfast bowl, two blendable smoothies, two soups, four veggie bowls, one pizza and two meals that serve four. There are plenty of fall-based ingredients like butternut squash and sweet potatoes, but pumpkin lovers especially will love the Italian Sausage and Pumpkin Lasagna.
13. VAHDAM Halloween Tea Gift Set
BEST TEA SET
Tea lovers will enjoy a spooky sip from the four flavors included in the VAHDAM Halloween Tea Gift Set. Presented in a Halloween gift box, the set consists of Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai, Pumpkin Spice Herbal Tea, Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea and Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea. Pumpkin enthusiasts can also purchase a box of Pumpkin Spiced Herbal Tea on its own.
14. Laird Superfood Non-Dairy Original Superfood Pumpkin Spice
BEST NON-DAIRY CREAMER
If you want to make your PSL without dairy, check out the shelf-stable Laird Superfood Non-Dairy Original Superfood Pumpkin Spice Creamer. The plant-based, coconut-based creamer is made with Aquamin for a mineral-rich powder free from sugar additives, artificial ingredients and colors, sweeteners and chemicals. Laird also makes an Aloha Oatmac Pumpkin Spice Creamer for those who prefer oat creamers.
15. La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte
BEST ICED LATTE
Love PSL season but find that your current weather forecast is too warm for a hot latte? Check out the La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte, a sweet and creamy cold brew made with real pumpkin. We like that a latte.
16. Copper Cow Pumpkin Spice Latte
BEST HOT LATTE
Want to have the PSL experience without leaving the house? Us too. This set from Cooper Cow includes five pour-over coffee filters and five single-serve sweetened condensed milk creamers that make it easy to brew the perfect Vietnamese-style pour-over pumpkin spice latte.
17. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice box from Harry & David
FOR THE UNDECIDED
Want everything pumpkin spice? Well, you can eat everything pumpkin spice with the truly decadent Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice box from Harry & David. The gift basket includes a bundt cake, English muffins, a pecan pie bar, marshmallows, butter and more. We’ll give you one guess as to what flavor every item in the basket contains.
18. Pumpkin Spice Pudding Multipack from Magnolia’s Bakery
SPLURGE-WORTHY
Can’t make it to New York this fall to enjoy the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pudding from Magnolia’s Bakery? No problem. Pumpkin pudding fans can now get the delectable treat shipped to their front door.
19. Beech-Nut Organic Banana Pumpkin Cinnamon Baby Meals
BEST FOR BABIES
Start your child’s love of pumpkin young with the Beech-Nut Organic Banana Pumpkin Cinnamon Baby Meals. This hearty puree is USDA organic and packed with healthy whole grains and pumpkin.
20. Beech-Nut Mini Waffles in Pumpkin
BEST FOR TODDLERS
Want your kids to eat more veggies? Hide them in delicious waffles from Beech-Nut, which are available in a pumpkin, apple and cinnamon flavor. The waffles have only 1 gram of sugar per serving, include veggies in every bite, and are delicious enough that parents may steal a few during snack time.
21. Blue Buffalo Boo Bars Crunchy Biscuits
BEST FOR DOGS
For good boys (and girls) with four legs, treat them with the new Blue Buffalo Boo Bars Crunchy Biscuits in pumpkin and cinnamon. Made without chicken or meat by-products, these natural and healthy treats are great for pumpkin-loving dogs of all sizes.