Simply Mixology Serves Up 3 New Flavors to Pair With Your Favorite Spirits

Drinking cocktails just got a bit more delicious, thanks to Simply. The well-known juice brand, part of the Coca-Cola company, recently launched a line called Simply Mixology that brings a whole new offering of flavors to mixed drinks and mocktails.

On January 23, Simply Mixology introduced three new flavors: Lime Margarita, Peach Sour, and Strawberry Guava Mojito to its drink mixer lineup — all of which will instantly elevate the taste of your favorite spirit.

These pre-made non-alcoholic beverages allow you to enjoy mocktails or cocktails without the fuss of squeezing, mixing, or shaking, only needing to be poured over ice and garnished with the fruit, mint, or rimmed confection of your choice. All of Simply Mixology’s non-alcoholic mixers are all-natural and made with real fruit juice.

Strawberry Guava Mojito is described as a “blended taste of sweet strawberry, tropical guava, and a hint of mint with a few other premium ingredients.”

The Lime Margarita offers a classic Margarita taste of “sweet and tangy lime flavor with a bite of salt” and is easy to customize with a salt rim and lime wedge.

Simply Mixology’s Peach Sour option is explained as “the sweet taste of peaches with a sour kick.”

Available in-store on January 23, this trio of Simply mixology flavors mix effortlessly with tequila, vodka, or even gin. If you’re practicing dry or damp January, Simply’s new mixers also work well with ginger beer or just sparkling water.