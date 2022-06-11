Sriracha Is in Short Supply — Stock up on These Chili Sauces Instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Another day, another supply chain issue, it seems. From toilet paper and cleaning supplies to baby formula and meat, the list of shortages continues to mount with a new insufficiency on the horizon: sriracha hot sauce.

Huy Fong Inc., the maker of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce and one of the world’s largest producers of hot sauce, recently announced that it anticipates a major shortage of its hot sauce products, including its Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products,” the company said in a statement shared with CNN. “We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest,” Hoy Fong explained.

This latest supply chain threat has been looming since early in the pandemic due to a shortage of chili peppers. The pile-on of global food supply issues has only gotten worse due to record inflation and the war in Ukraine, according to NBC News.

This past April, Huy Fong cautioned that weather and climate conditions would make things even worse due to the lack of quality peppers. A notice from Huy Fong posted to a wholesale food distribution site shared, “Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili.”

Despite the shortage, there are still ways to get your hot sauce fix through other brands such as Fly by Jing and Yellowbird.

Below, you’ll find a list of some of the best sriracha alternatives and chili sauces out there. All are in stock and easy to buy at retailers like Target and Amazon.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Fly by Jing’s hot chili sauce is delicious and tastes great on just about everything. Made with premium, umami-rich flavors, it’s the perfect complement to noodles, pizza, chicken and more. Spicy, but not unbearably hot, it’s formulated with 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce and is totally natural, vegan, keto-friendly, sugar-free, gluten-free, MSG-free and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Courtesy of Target

Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha Hot Sauce

Sweet and spicy, Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha Hot sauce combines sriracha with Korean gochujang chili paste for a unique flavor that is sure to taste amazing on any dish you put it on. Use it to add flavor and heat to meats, eggs, vegetables, noodles, rice and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Yellowbird Organic Sriracha Hot Sauce

Looking for an organic sriracha option? This Yellowbird Sriracha Hot Sauce is made of ripe jalapeños, garlic, raisins and dates that are 100% organic and contain no additives GMOs or added sugars.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fix Green Sriracha Sauce, 2-Pack

This green sriracha from Fix delivers traditional sriracha flavor with the addition of citrus and lemongrass for a bold creation that’ll invigorate your taste buds. Made with only seven ingredients, it contains no preservatives.

Courtesy of Amazon

KITCHEN GARDEN Organic Sriracha

Made of fermented red chilies, vinegar, cane sugar, garlic and sea salt, Kitchen Garden’s sriracha offers a naturally fresh, fruity pepper flavor. What’s more, this sriracha alternative is certified organic.

Courtesy of Amazon

Truff Hot Sauce

Gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan, Truff Hot sauce is made of a blend of chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices. If you can’t get enough of that rich truffle flavor, this is the sriracha alternative for you.