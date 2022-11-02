Indulge Yourself With Truff’s New Black Truffle Salt for Your Next Hearty Meal

If there’s one ingredient you can rely on to add an intense flavor to your dish, it’s truffle. And TRUFF is indulging us by adding another gourmet delicacy into their lineup of luxury pantry staples.

The California-based brand, best known for its variety of condiments including its popular hot sauce, is venturing into the seasoning space with its newest offering, “TRUFF Black Truffle Salt.” The condiment option is infused with a blend of both fine and coarse sea salt with flecks of dried black truffles for a unique aroma and taste.

While the TRUFF Black Truffle Salt is housed in 5.3-ounce individual jars, the latest addition is also a third of the trio in TRUFFs Starter Pack. In addition to the specialty seasoning, the curated gift set features an elegant presentation of the brand’s Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce (6 oz.) and Black Truffle Oil (6 oz.), packaged in a sophisticated gold foil VIP box. It’s a combination so decadent, Oprah has given her stamp of approval, enlisting the bundle on her favorite things in 2022.

Courtesy of TRUFF

“After the enthusiastic response to our Black Truffle Oil last year, we realized that there’s a lot of demand for simple, high-quality products that put the truffle front and center,” said TRUFF Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Nick Ajluni in a press release. “Our Black Truffle Salt offers customers an easy and versatile way to elevate the entire kitchen experience with just a pinch.”

Whether you’re going Christmas shopping for the one who knows their way around the kitchen or simply looking to develop a new dinner recipe, it’s the perfect, finishing touch for an elevated dining experience. And if you’re not sold yet on making a purchase, might we sprinkle some nutrition facts on your plate: the Black Truffle Salt is 100% gluten-free and vegan.

The TRUFF Black Truffle Salt is available now via Amazon and on TRUFF’s website.